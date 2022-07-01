After two successful seasons, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is returning for a third installment of the Disney+ show that launched Olivia Rodrigo into the limelight. The trailer was recently released and portrays a big change for the series, as the typical Wildcat high school scenery is replaced for Camp Shallow Lake’s cabins and woods.

Rodrigo’s character Nini, a regular in Seasons 1 and 2, which first brought the singer-songwriter to living room screens, has changed to recurring. After theories spread that the Grammy-winning celebrity would be too busy to star in the High School Musical inspired show, Rodrigo was confirmed for the series in 2021. The trailer briefly shows Rodrigo’s Nini in some scenes, though it mainly focuses on Sofia Wylie’s Gina Porter. Wylie is not new to the Disney family, having portrayed Buffy Driscoll in the Disney Channel original series Andi Mack.

A few older, fan-favorite faces appear in the trailer, as High School Musical alum Corbin Bleu, playing himself, welcomes the campers to a fun-filled, no school summer and introduces the main production of the camp to be Frozen, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who launched into stardom playing Mitchell Pritchett in ABC’s Modern Family and recently won his first Tony Award, will play Nini's family friend Marvin. Hannah Montana alum Jason Earles will play camp director Dewey Wood, though he is not new to the series, having been the actors’ coach in Seasons 1 and 2 of the series.

The trailer also features some younger familiar faces. JoJo Siwa will play Madison, an old camper. Meg Donnelly, the 21-year-old actress famous for her portrayal of Addison in the Disney Channel original movies Zombies, Zombies 2, and the upcoming third installment, will assume the role of another old camper named Val who works as choreographer for the camp’s production of Frozen. Joshua Bassett, who has released a self-titled EP of his own songs through Warner Records since the premiere of the series, and Matt Cournett will also reprise their roles as Richard Bowen and E.J. Caswell, respectively.

Season 3 will feature songs from Frozen, High School Musical, and, unsurprisingly, Camp Rock. The show is created and executive produced by Tim Federle. Season 3 of the comedy series premieres on Disney+ on July 27. With a fourth season already greenlit, the third is sure to elicit some laughs and living room concerts.

Check out the new trailer below.