"There is nothing in this world like high school..." This quote from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series character E.J. sums up high school in one brief statement. High school is full of drama with romantic partners, jealousy, new experiences, breaking rules, and learning about oneself. Despite all the ups and downs, high school is a special time in an adolescent's life. Whether you have already graduated, are in high school, or will be attending high school in the future, this show can be enjoyed. For those of us who watched Disney Channel in the mid-2000s, we remember the original High School Musical movies. In case it wasn't clear, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is based on those movies. We got three original movies full of musical comedy and drama. Then a little over a decade later, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series burst onto our television screens. Audiences were treated to a little extra pep in their step after watching each episode which includes both original music and throwbacks to the High School Musical movies.

The main difference between the High School Musical movies and the television series is the style and tone. The original trilogy was shot in the more traditional style of a movie musical while High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is shot in a mockumentary style. Each character gets interviewed by the camera and audiences are privy to what they are feeling and thinking. The show is extremely meta, even referencing their own streaming service Disney+ multiple times. Without further ado, let's get into everything we can get excited about for the fourth and final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

When and Where Will High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4 Premiere?

Disney+ understands what audiences want, so they will be dropping all eight episodes of Season 4 at the same time. The season premiere will be on August 9, 2023, so we won't have to wait much longer! The show will stream exclusively on Disney+. Season 4 will be the final season, as the Wildcats graduate high school and move on to less magical places in the world where students don't randomly sing in the hallways.

Watch the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4 Trailer

You can check out the trailer for Season 4 below! The trailer shows our favorite characters in their senior year of high school. Bart Johnson, who played Coach Jack Bolton in the High School Musical movies, explains that they are filming High School Musical 4: The Reunion at East High. We see the original stars of the film and the current Wildcats "all in this together" in a fun compilation of what we will get in this final season.

Who's Making High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4?

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is created and executive produced by Tim Federle. Chorus Boy and Salty Pictures work together with Disney Channel to produce the series.

Where Can You Watch the Original High School Musical Movies?

For those of you who want to reminisce on previous High School Musical content or those who want to watch for the first time, check out Disney+. The original trilogy, which includes High School Musical, High School Musical 2, and High School Musical 3: Senior Year, is also available on Amazon and Google Play. There is also a spinoff of the movies called Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure, starring Ashley Tisdale, which was released directly to home media and then on Disney Channel. You can find it on Disney+, Amazon, Google Play, and Vudu. Here's the link to the franchise's landing page on Disney+:

Who's In the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4 Cast?

For Season 4 we will get a taste of the new Wildcats as well as veterans. The principal roles will be played by Joshua Bassett (Ricky) and Sophia Wylie (Gina). Other members of the younger Wildcats include Dara Reneé as Kourtney, Frankie Rodriguez as Carlos, Julia Lester as Ashlyn, Matt Cornett as E.J., and Kate Reinders as Miss Jenn. Larry Saperstein (Big Red), Joe Serafini (Seb), Adrian Lyles (Jet), Saylor Bell Curda (Maddox), and Mark St Cyr. (Mr. Benjamin Mazzara) will also return to the show. We also have some new Wildcats on the team, including Matthew Sato (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.), Kylie Cantrall (Gabby Duran & The Unsittables), Vasthy Mompoint (Winx Club), and Caitlin Reilly (Hacks). We know that many people are hoping to see Nini, the star of the first couple of seasons who is portrayed by Olivia Rodrigo. Nini got a sentimental send-off in Season 3 and Rodrigo will not be back for the final season due to her busy schedule as a pop star.

Reprising their roles as the Wildcats and fictionalized versions of themselves are KayCee Stroh (Martha), Lucas Grabeel (Ryan), Corbin Bleu (Chad), Monique Coleman (Taylor), Alyson Reed (Ms. Darbus), and Bart Johnson (Coach Jack Bolton). Fans also got excited when High School Musical stars Vanessa Hudgens (Gabriella) and Zac Efron (Troy) posted photos and videos of themselves at East High. They happened to go separately and for personal reasons, but they have expressed interest in possibly returning to the franchise.

What Will Season 4 Be About?

Season 4 returns to East High after spending the summer at Camp Shallow Lake in Season 3. It was a wild summer, but it's time to get back to business as these students prepare for an amazing senior year and graduation. They will end the year (and the show) with a bang by bringing back High School Musical to East High in the form of High School Musical 4: The Reunion. The "movie" will be filmed at the school and the Wildcats will get to be featured extras, which is a dream come true for them. In terms of their personal lives, we will get to see the relationship between Gina and Ricky blossom. Although E.J. and Gina dated throughout the summer, the couple's romance was short-lived. The pairing of Ricky and Gina has been a long time coming, so many fans are excited to see this unfold. In Season 3, we saw Kourtney struggling with anxiety and these challenges will likely come up again as she faces uncertainty as she prepares to leave high school and enter college. It was revealed that Ashlyn had feelings for fellow female camper Val, leaving space for her to explore her sexuality.

The Wildcats always have a musical that they are involved in throughout the season and this year it will be High School Musical 3: Senior Year. The journey that our current characters face will be similar to that of the Wildcats in the High School Musical 3 movie (and the musical within the movie...which is based on their lives). Yes, things are a little confusing and extremely meta. Of course, it's hard planning a musical while your school is playing host to a film crew. Here's the official synopsis:

