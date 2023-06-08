It's time to get ready to go back to school. That's right, even though the summer has just begun, the students in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are preparing for a year back in the hallways of East High School, and People Magazine has released a first look at the upcoming fourth season of the Disney Channel original series.

The fourth season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will see the students at East High prepping to put on a stage production of High School Musical 3, all the while their efforts of complicated by the filming of the long-awaited High School Musical 4: the Reunion film. The entire series has centered on recreating and poking fun at the nostalgia of the original films, all while pivoting to a younger audience. The series stars Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, and Liamani Segura as the core cast. The series previously starred Olivia Rodrigo and served as a launching pad for the now internationally famous pop star's career.

New Images Show Wildcats Both Graduating and Returning

The new first-look images show our main cast as they prepare their rendition of High School Musical 3, and also prepare for graduation. Other images give us a glimpse at some fan favorites from the original film as they return to their original stomping grounds. One image shows Corbin Bleu, who played Chad Danforth in the original films along with Monique Coleman, who played Taylor McKessie. In the image, the now-grown pair hold microphones, no doubt giving a new generation of Wildcats a show worth remembering. Other images show some cheerleading attempts, a jam session featuring some very cute puppies, and the High School Musical 3 stage production cast joining hands on stage in their iconic red caps and gowns.

Close

RELATED: 'High School Musical's Ashley Tisdale to Star in Semi-Autobiographical Comedy Series 'Brutally Honest'

The series will feature many references to the original franchise. Showrunner, Tim Federle recently said, “It is so meta." He continued, saying that the upcoming season is "...Inception with jazz hands at this point. I think there are Easter eggs in every episode.”

No release date has been set for Season 4 yet, but stay tuned at Collider for future updates. The first three seasons of the series are now available to stream on Disney+.