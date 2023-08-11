Editor's note: The following contains minor spoilers from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4

The Big Picture The final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series features the return of some of the original cast members from the first movie, including Lucas Grabeel, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Bart Johnson, and Alyson Reed.

In Season 4, a fictionalized version of Disney+ is producing a movie within the show called High School Musical 4, which brings the original Wildcats back to East High once more.

The final season focuses on the development of the younger generation of Wildcats, while also providing closure for some of the original cast members and their characters. The season explores relationships, hidden secrets, and the growth of these characters as they prepare to move on from high school.

The final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has arrived, pushing the second generation of Wildcats to their limits as some of them have to make very difficult choices regarding their future. But a very special addition to the final episodes of the Disney+ series is the return of some of the actors from the first High School Musical movie. Back in the summer of 2006, six young students from East High redefined what it meant to see a Disney Channel movie. More than fifteen years later, some of them are back to interact with the kids who took over their legacy.

Why Are the Original Wildcats Back in 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series'?

Image via Disney Channel

The team behind the show would've never brought back cast members from the original film if they didn't have a good reason to do so. But fortunately, in Season 4, a very special project is being filmed at East High, and it couldn't be done without the presence of the people who filled the hallways of the school with music so many years ago. The High School Musical franchise also exists within the world of the series, and the second generation of Wildcats are huge fans of the original team. But now, it's time for them to team up, as a fictionalized version of Disney+ is producing High School Musical 4.

To be clear, a fourth installment in the High School Musical film series is not in development at Disney, and it's not likely to happen officially any time soon. The title merely exists within the world of the spinoff show, sending the new Wildcats into trouble as every drama kid in the school wants to sign up to be an extra for the movie instead of auditioning for the school musical. Given how some of them will be taking the stage for the final time before they head off to college, it's important for them to get as much help as possible.

Disney — the fictionalized Disney, that is — hires a very curious director for the development of High School Musical 4, Quinn Robbins (Caitlin Reilly), and she isn't here to mess around. As an independent director, she's very focused on making the best sequel that she can, even aiming for an Academy Award nomination, despite it being a streaming sequel from a kids franchise that was popular more than a decade ago. Robbins' objective will all depend on the cast of the movie, including some of the Wildcats who changed the game in 2006. It's time for members of the original cast to head back to the basketball court.

RELATED: The 7 Best New Movies & Shows on Disney+ in August 2023

Who Comes Back in the Final Season of 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series'?

Image via Disney+

While the real Disney wasn't able to get all of the main cast members for their grand reunion, half of the group came back to entertain families around the world one final time. Keeping the focus on the development of the younger generation, Lucas Grabeel, Corbin Bleu, and Monique Coleman appear in the final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and they share details about what their characters have been up to in the years that followed after they graduated from high school. Curiously enough, it isn't the future you would've expected for the bright stars of East High.

When it comes to the adults from the original trilogy, Bart Johnson is back portraying himself, after he played Coach Bolton during the original films. As Troy's (Zac Efron) father, he found himself stuck in an uncomfortable situation where he had to serve as both a parent and a teacher from East High. Every basketball player's nightmare also makes a grand return, with Alyson Reed playing herself as she comes back as Ms. Darbus in the fictional fourth installment in the franchise. Not only are they at East High again to star in a movie, but they also provide guidance to the second generation of Wildcats.

Unfortunately, the other members of the team aren't present for their final bow. Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, and Ashley Tisdale aren't present at the high school reunion, leaving their friends to share the spotlight in the final episodes of the spinoff series. While there isn't an official reason given for their absences in both the series and in real life, it can be assumed that since their careers took different turns than those of their co-stars, perhaps the actors weren't available to return. Nevertheless, someone who was a Wildcat at one point in their lives, will always be a Wildcat when it counts.

The Original 'High School Musical' Cast Makes Way for the New Wildcats

Image via Disney+

The entire production of High School Musical 4 allows the younger generation of Wildcats to close out their stories in a satisfying way. After hitting major speed bumps in their romantic relationship, it looks like Ricky (Joshua Bassett) and Gina (Sofia Wylie) are ready to become an official item, but decide it would be best for the drama club if they keep their status as a secret. Everything becomes increasingly more complicated when it is revealed that Gina's high school crush will be starring alongside her in the movie they are working on, creating tension between her and her secret boyfriend.

The rest of the drama club also has plenty to deal with, as Ashlyn (Julia Lester) discovered she was bisexual during the course of the previous season. However, she hasn't had a moment to tell Big Red (Larry Saperstein) about the discovery she found within herself. Perhaps she already knew it was time for her to move on, even if she didn't feel completely comfortable with the idea of finding another partner. On the other hand, Carlos (Frankie Rodriguez) has been nervous because Seb (Joe Serafini) has been ignoring him ever since he returned from summer camp.

After four seasons of establishing a narrative where young teenagers go from frightened kids to confident young adults, it's time for the doors of East High to close once again. The journey shared with viewers over the past few years has been a rollercoaster of emotions, considering Olivia Rodrigo was the leading lady of the project when it premiered in 2019. Even if she had to leave the cast to focus on her musical career, the Wildcats were always a family, and they found new ways to connect with each other after Nini's departure. For one time only, the old generation and the new are all in this together.

Season 4 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.