Disney+ is very well-known as the home for all things Star Wars and Marvel. However, one of the streamers most underrated series is High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Based on the popular Disney Channel Original movie trilogy, the mockumentary series’ third season is coming to Disney+ on July 27, 2022. However, that is not all as the bubbly series has also been renewed for a fourth season.

This should be exciting news for any fan of the franchise. In its first two seasons HSMTMTS has been an extremely charming, funny, and heartfelt series with such endearing characters. Even if you were not a fan of the film franchise, this series has something for everyone to smile about. While the first season focused on the original High School Musical film and the second season focused on Beauty and the Beast, the original songs have been some of the show’s strongest emotional beats. “Let You Go”, “Granted”, “The Rose Song”, “Second Chance”, and “All I Want” are all amazing songs in their own right.

That also has to do with this show's other big strength: its cast. This series helped shoot Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett to super stardom. Their on-again-off-again romance as Nini and Ricky has been the riveting heart of the show. However, Season 3 sees the pair broken up again, and it sadly appears that Rodrigo is only a guest star this season.

This season’s official synopsis is as followed:

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series set at Camp Shallow Lake, a sleepaway camp in California, as the Wildcats and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of "Frozen" on the horizon AND a drama-filled “docu-series” of the production in the works, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is “best in snow” without leaving anyone out in the cold.

When talking about the upcoming season, President of Disney Branded Television Ayo Davis said, “This series continues to deliver best in class drama, humor, and heart,”. Davis finished by saying, “Tim Federle’s vision and interpretation of this legacy IP keeps evolving season over season and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for the Wildcats next.” Tim Federle(creator of the series) added to that saying, “This series has been an epic adventure from the start and I’m beyond grateful that we get to keep making music, telling these stories, and showcasing these exceptional stars.”

HSMTMTS has been a hit in its first two seasons with its soundtracks garnering two billion streams combined. The series has also won multiple GLADD Media and Kid Choice Awards. Season 3, consisting of eight weekly episodes, looks to capture the summer magic of High School Musical 2. If it is anything like the first two seasons, it will do that with ease.

The new season stars Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Saylor Bell Curda, and Adrian Lyles. Aria Brooks, Liamani Segura, and Ben Stillwell will be recurring guest stars while Rodrigo, Corbin Bleu, Meg Donnelly, Jason Earles, Kate Reinders, Olivia Rose Keegan, Larry Saperstein, and Joe Serafini will be guest stars this season. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 premieres on July 27, and we should get a trailer for the season very soon. Until then and, while we wait for Season 4, you can binge the first two seasons of the series on Disney+ right now.

