While Marvel and Star Wars get all the fanfare on Disney+, one of the very best series on the streamer has been High School Musical: The Musical - The series. The meta mockumentary spin-off of the popular Disney Channel movie franchise has been putting on a show for the last three seasons with the fourth season right around the musical corner. Now, not only have HSM fans received the first trailer for Season 4 and a fresh late Summer release date, it’s also been confirmed that the latest season will be the series’ last.

HSMTMTS showrunner, Tim Federle, shared the bittersweet news on social media. “This series was always about found family, and about making something you love with people you love. In other words, it was a tribute to theater kids,” and he continued on saying, “I can’t wait for our dedicated fan base to watch this world-class cast take a final bow.” Federle also wrote on Instagram, “This will be our final, endgame season. This show brought the most extraordinary cast — and crew, and collaborators — to my life. To the fans who embraced our super-meta series, we ‘don’t not love you.'”

The Season 4 trailer gave fans an awe-inspiring glimpse of what to expect as it’s finally senior year for our favorite Wild Cats. Ricky (Joshua Bassett) and Gina (Sofia Wylie) are enjoying their first semester as a couple and the next musical will fittingly be High School Musical 3: Senior Year. However, those plans get killed when the in-universe legacy sequel High School Musical 4: The Reunion gets announced. Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel, Monique Coleman, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed, and Kaycee Stroh are all returning to film the fictional movie this season. The film is once again being shot at the “real life” East High and, like Miss Jenn in the original film, allows our Wild Cats to be extras in the HSM 4.

High School Musical's Final Swan Song

While it’s sad that the series is ending for long-time fans of the franchise, HSMTMTS has been such an endlessly fun show throughout the course of its first three seasons. It both captured the romantic magic of the original film trilogy while lovingly celebrating and actively making fun of it. The cast of characters has been so lovable, the series was downright hilarious at times, and the music was arguably better than the films that inspired it. Songs like “Second Chance”, “Granted”, “Let You Go”, and “Finally Free” are just great music in general regardless of their affiliation with this popular brand. The writing was on the wall for the series to end given the characters were entering their senior year and star Olivia Rodrigo left during Season 3, but that doesn’t change the heartwarming and emotional memories this reboot gave fans of this almost two decade old franchise. The series is also notable for winning a handful of prestigious honors including a few GLAAD Media awards.

When Does HSMTMTS Season 4 Release?

High School Musical: The Musical - The Series Season 4 will be premiering on Disney+ August 9, 2023. Like Season 3, the final song and dance will consist of eight episodes. While HSM fans prepare the tissues, you can view Season 4’s trailer down below. You can also catch up on HSMTMTS first three seasons on Disney+.