The Widlcats are returning with a bang for the fourth and final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Created by Tim Federle, the series set in East High introduced and inspired a new generation a decade after the success of the original films and the bunch is getting back together to embark on an unforgettable senior year. Disney+ released a new trailer teasing new twists and turns to wait for the crew.

The new clip sees the return of OG High School Musical stars Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed, and Kaycee Stroh to East High and steals the theater kids to be extras in High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie which jeopardizes the drama department's production of High School Musical 3. The trailer further teases some shocking moments which will have massive consequences in the upcoming season.

What to expect from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4

After spending a wild summer at Camp Shallow Lake in Season 3 this season will see the crew back in East High where they’ll be striving to make High School Musical 3 while navigating their senior year and preparing for graduation. While EJ and Gina’s relationship was short-lived, the trailer reveals that Gina and Ricky’s relationship will certainly blossom this season.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Season 4: Release Date, Trailer, and Everything We Know

First debuting in 2019, the series follows a group of teenage high school students, who participate in a staging of High School Musical: The Musical as their school production. For three seasons fans explored the lives of these characters as they navigate friendships, love, identity, and family relationships. With each season fans were treated to a new musical and the performance of the cast has been acclaimed by critics and fans alike. While the original trilogy was shot as a movie musical, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series takes on a mockumentary tone which engaged the fans of the franchise and casual onlookers alike. It’ll be interesting to see how fans react to the final farewell of their favorite characters.

The returning cast includes Joshua Bassett as Ricky, Matt Cornett as EJ, Sofia Wylie as Gina, Julia Lester as Ashlyn, Dara Reneé as Kourtney, Frankie Rodriguez as Carlos, Kate Reinders as Miss Jenn, Joe Serafini as Seb, Saylor Bell Curda as Maddox, and Adrian Lyles as Jet among others. Further rounding off the cast Kylie Cantrall, Matthew Sato, Caitlin Reilly and Vasthy Mompoint as well as Mark St. Cyr, and Larry Saperstein.

All episodes of the fourth and final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are scheduled to premiere on August 9. You can check out the new trailer below: