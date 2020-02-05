‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Season 2 Will Switch Focus to ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Production has officially kicked off for season 2 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which might need to find itself a new, equally SEO-impossible title. The Disney+ series announced today it will not focus on a crew of high schoolers tackling High School Musical 2, but instead revolve around the Disney classic Beauty and the Beast. So, like, High School Musical: Beauty and the Beast: The Musical: The Series…season 2.

“We’re excited about [creator Tim Federle‘s] plans for the new season,” Ricky Strauss, president, Content & Marketing, Disney+, said in a statement. “He continues to amaze and surprise us with the relationships and stories he’s creating for this unbelievably talented cast. Season two will be filled with even more of the humor, heart, and music that made HSMTMTS a break-out series on Disney+.”

Federle added:

“The outpouring of love and support for season one has been incredibly exciting, and I’m thrilled that the Wildcats are putting on ‘Beauty and the Beast’ in season two. It was one of the first Broadway shows I ever saw, when I was 14, and it’s got all the perfect metaphors for the high school experience: Do people judge me for how I look? What is true love? Will I achieve the future I dream of? And, perhaps most importantly, it’s got dancing forks.”

Season 2 adds Joe Serafini to the cast, along with season 1 regulars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders.

Check out the cast’s season 2 announcement below featuring a snippet of “Beauty and the Beast”. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is currently filming season 2 in Salt Lake City and is slated for a late 2020 debut. For more on the series, check out our full season 1 review.