IMDb TV is hoping to launch a hit with their newest project, High School. Pulling its story from the Tegan and Sara Quin memoir of the same name, the best-selling book will make its way to television. Hoping to draw a viewership of all ages, the show has cast TikTok personalities and twins Railey and Seazynn Gilliand to play the famous indie duo. Casting their net over an additional adult audience, production has signed on Cobie Smulders and Kyle Bornheimer to play the twins’ parents. Sealing the show to be a success, Clea DuVall will be penning and directing several episodes as well as serving as an executive producer.

Set to the backdrop of the 1990s, High School will center on the lives of the Quin twins as they navigate the ups and downs of their teenage years. Turning to music as a way to cope with the unpleasantness of those times, the series will show the girls growing into themselves and expressing their inner worlds through music. Railey Gilliland will play Tegan, who is the more extroverted of the two, while Seazynn will play the quieter Sara. Just like in the girl’s real life, the show will be filmed and take place in Calgary, Alberta, Canada with production beginning on March 21.

Tegan and Sara are a widely known indie pop duo who have been making music together since they were teenagers. Over the years, the two rose to prominence and fame, specifically after the release of their fourth studio album, 2004’s So Jealous, which featured the hit, “Walking with a Ghost.” Continuing to gain momentum, the sisters would go on to earn a Grammy nomination in 2012 for their three-part musical film/live album hybrid, Get Along, which followed the songwriters on and off the stage. All in all, the Canadian performers have released a whopping nine albums over the years. Along with their contributions to the music industry, they also have been very vocal in their support and belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community, through which they have a heavy following.

The choice to cast the TikTok celebs was an easy one for both Quin siblings, after Tegan spotted them on the social media app. The musician says she “felt kismet” upon seeing the two do their thing, but was bummed out to know they weren’t actors. Taking the prospective leads to her sister, Sara quickly agreed with Tegan saying, “You can’t teach charisma,” pushing for the two to be recruited for an audition. Obviously, both women were right in their hunch as the Gilliand twins were quickly signed on to star in the series.

While nothing else is known at this time about High School, we at Collider will keep you posted with production updates as they roll in.

