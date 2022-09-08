Amazon Freevee has just dropped the official trailer for High School, a series adaptation of the 2019 memoir of the same name by Canadian pop duo Tegan And Sara. In the series, TikTok stars Railey and Seazynn Gilliland play the teenage versions of twin sisters Tegan and Sara Quin, who will grow up to be the popular indie music group they are today. The show will follow the sisters as they grow up amidst the 90s grunge fad and try to stand out as individuals while everyone tries to group them together as one. Cobie Smolders, Kyle Bornheimer, Amanda Fix, C.J. Valleroy, Nate Corddry, and Brianne Tju round out the rest of the show's cast.

The trailer immediately sets the friction between the sisters at the forefront of the show, opening with a scene depicting a girl at their school asking if they are twins, with one of them responding with the truth and the other simply saying "no." Soon Tegan and Sara begin to make friends with some grungy kids around school, but have trouble getting along with each other. One of the sisters is also dealing with a romantic relationship that she has no idea how to navigate. After they are told that they are basically stuck with each other and need to figure out a way to bond, the sisters start to discover the joy of making music together.

Accompanied by a cover of "Today" by The Smashing Pumpkins from the real-life Tegan And Sara, the trailer for High School showcases a heartfelt coming-of-age tale that will most likely entertain anyone who used music to cope with life as a teenager. Additionally, the Amazon Original song will be available to listen to for faithful Amazon customers by simply saying "Alexa, play the new song from Tegan and Sara" in the Amazon Music app.

Image via Michelle Faye/Amazon Freevee

RELATED: 'Clean Slate' Starring Laverne Cox & George Wallace Lands Series Order at Amazon Freevee

Actress Clea DuVall and Insecure producer Laura Kittrell serve as the series showrunners. DuVall also directed six of the show's eight episodes, while Rebecca Asher directed the other two. DuVall and Sara and Tegan Quin are credited as the show's writers. The Quin sisters, DuVall, Kittrell, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Carina Sposato all serve as executive producers on High School, which will drop its first four episodes on Amazon Freevee before the rest begin releasing weekly.

The first four episodes of High School will be available to stream on Amazon Freevee on October 14. Check out the official trailer below: