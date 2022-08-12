The first look teaser trailer and images for the upcoming series High School at Amazon Freevee have been released along with the announcement of its premiere date. The eight-episode series will arrive on the streaming service on October 14. Based on the 2019 New York Times Best-Selling Memoir of the same name written by Tegan and Sara Quin, the series will debut midway through October with four episodes premiering at once, with the final four airing weekly on Friday exclusively on Amazon Freevee. The series follows twin sisters Tegan and Sara, played by TikTok creators Railey and Seazynn Gilliland in their television debut.

The series will be a coming-of-age tale set against the grunge and rave backdrop of the 1990s exploring the high school lives of these two sisters as they grow up across the hall from each other. The brand-new teaser trailer released alongside the release date announcement shows off the relationship of the sisters found at the center of the show as well as the connections they make with other students. From the highs of bonding over singing and songwriting to the squabbles that only siblings have, the trailer shows many of the emotional and social challenges that the pair will face with not just each other but also their classmates. High School will make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this September.

In addition to the Gilliland sisters, the series also stars Cobie Smulders (The Avengers, How I Met Your Mother) and Kyle Bornheimer (Marriage Story, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as the twins’ parents as well as Esther McGregor as series regular Natalie. Recurring cast members include Olivia Rouyre as Phoebe, Amanda Fix as Maya, Brianne Tju (I Know What You Did Last Summer) as Ali, Geena Meszaros (Under the Banner of Heaven) as Lily, CJ Valleroy (NCIS: Los Angeles) as Evan, and Nate Corddry (For All Mankind) as David.

Image via Michelle Faye/Amazon Freevee

The series is produced by Amazon Studios and Emmy- and Academy Award-winning Plan B Entertainment. Executive producers on the project include the Quin sisters as well as Clea DuVall, Laura Kittrell, and Plan B’s Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Carina Sposato. In addition to being executive producers, both DuVall and Kittrell also serve as co-showrunners and co-writers with DuVall also directing several episodes.

High School is set to premiere on Amazon Freevee on October 14. You can check out the first look trailer and read the official synopsis for the upcoming series down below.