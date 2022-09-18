One of the very best things I saw at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival wasn’t a film, but rather, a new Amazon Freevee series, High School. Based on iconic indie rock duo Tegan and Sara Quin's bestselling memoir, the show stars TikTok sensations and acting newcomers Railey and Seazynn Gilliland as Tegan and Sara, covering their experience searching for their own identities while growing up in the suburbs of Calgary in the 90s.

High School doesn’t hit Amazon Freevee until October 14th, but the team opted to celebrate early with a world premiere at TIFF 2022 as part of the festival’s Primetime line-up. While in town for the event the Quins, the Gillilands, co-star Kyle Bornheimer who plays their father, executive producer, director, and showrunner Clea DuVall, and writer and showrunner Laura Kittrell all visited the Collider Supper Suite and Media Studio at Marbl to discuss their experience making the show.

Image via Photagonist

The process began when the Quins sent their longtime friend, DuVall, a copy of their 2019 memoir, also titled High School. Tegan Quin recalled:

“We had sent an early copy to Clea and Clea texted me and said, ‘I was up all night reading your book. It was so beautiful. Can we talk?’ And then she called me and, you know, basically said, don't just sell your rights. Don't just give this book away. This would make a beautiful TV show. And we've been friends for 15 years and she knows all the people that orbit in our world and just had so many beautiful ideas and just was like, ‘Come and do this with me.’ And Sara and I were ecstatic. We were like, ‘This is so fun!’ Never imagined we'd actually do it, but it happened.”

Even though the Quins had great trust in DuVall, sharing one’s story with the world via a TV series is a rather significant commitment. With that in mind, I asked the Quins if there were any stipulations in mind when handing over their memoir. Here’s what Sara Quin said:

“I don't think we were that specific, but I do think that there was a learning curve because, you know, we obviously don't understand TV and film as cellularly as Clea does and I think because we're still alive and because these are the closest people in our lives, like our family for example, I think there was a sensitivity around needing to sort of be immersed in the process in a way that maybe other people wouldn't need to be. And mostly that's just to sort of protect our own relationships to our family and friends, but probably also our relationship as collaborators. Tegan and I have had a long run with each other as sisters. I haven't broken up with her as my sister yet. We're about to be 42 next week and I feel like we're pretty good at navigating intense relationships, but, you know, you always want to sort of set those boundaries because you don't want to lose people over something like this.”

Image via Amazon Freevee

There’s great pressure involved in adapting any true story, but in DuVall’s case, she also needed to handle the material with the utmost care because the Quins are her close friends. What was the key to protecting her friends and their story while also serving the series format? Here’s what DuVall said:

“We had so many conversations early on to sort of establish what the boundaries were because there were also certain things in the book that they didn't want in the show and I wanted to be sensitive to them, the people in their lives and if there was anything that seemed questionable or certain things that we wanted to change. Because also, as Laura and I got into breaking the season, there were certain things where we were just like, ‘Well, what if this happened to Sara instead of Tegan,’ and things like that. And so there was a constant checking in of like, ‘How does this feel,’ and, ‘Is this okay,’ and, ‘Can we take this liberty?’ It was really just always wanting to do what was best for the show as long as it wasn't at the expense of Tegan and Sara and the people in their lives.”

The next step of the process was yet another big one — finding the perfect Tegan and Sara. While the team did go through a more traditional audition process, ultimately, they decided to take their chances on two sisters who had built quite the TikTok following, Railey and Seazynn Gilliland. Kittrell walked us through how it happened:

“We saw a lot of people, we saw a lot of good people, but then Tegan, on the TikTok algorithm, discovered these two, sent the video to us, we were like, ‘They're very cute, but absolutely not. They've never acted before. This seems impossible.’ And then we actually had them audition and they were incredible and it was undeniable. And then they worked their butts off with an acting coach and music teachers and just went to real musician and actor boot camp. I think the first day of filming there was this energy of like, ‘Okay, this entire thing can fall apart if they can't do it.' And then from the first second it was like, ‘Oh my god, it's gonna work. It's gonna work.’ And then throughout the whole season, they just got better and better and I'm very proud of them.”

Image via Amazon Freevee

As Kittrell should be! First-time actors or not, the Gillilands deliver big in their respective roles, showing off a tenderness and powerful internalization of emotion that many train for years to achieve.

While they come across as pros in the finished product, one’s got to imagine there were some sky-high nerves hitting their first professional series set, so I opted to ask them for the most intimidating part of the process. Railey Gilliland jumped in first:

“Most intimidating part was just acting in general. [Laughs] That was intimidating. And just learning how to be able to show what I want to express on screen and be able to do that, and feel those emotions and be able to be vulnerable in front of a whole crew and the cast and everybody.’

Seazynn Gilliland added:

“I would say that the most intimidating part of the process was the process. Also it was pretty intimidating to know that they could have chosen someone who was an actor rather than someone who they just found online, and so that was pretty intimidating. It felt like it was a responsibility to do well for them, and hope we accomplished that, guys.”

Looking for more from the High School team on their experience making the show? You can find just that in our full conversation in the video interview at the top of this article! Also, be sure to check out High School when the first four episodes premiere on Amazon Freevee on October 14th, with two additional episodes airing each subsequent Friday.

