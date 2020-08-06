Can You Spot All The Classic Game References in This Netflix Documentary Title Sequence?

Netflix just revealed the opening title sequence of the upcoming video game documentary series High Score, and if the show is anywhere near as joyous as this 42-second clip, I will binge every episode in a single afternoon.

The entire sequence is animated with 16-bit graphics and set to a funky-as-hell chiptune-inspired track that is an absolute bop, perfectly capturing the nostalgia of retro gaming. The premise of the credits (yes, it has an actual plot!) is pretty cool too, following a quarter as it’s dropped into an arcade machine and travels through several classic video games of the past several decades. For what I assume are legal reasons, the actual games and their respective iconic characters don’t appear, but the sequence gets around that by making clever references that will smack any classic gaming fan right between the eyes. The end result is a credit sequence I rewatched over and over just to see if I could catch every reference, and even after a half dozen viewings, I’m not 100% sure I got them all.

Here’s the official synopsis of the series:

High Score is a documentary series about the golden age of video games, when legends – from Pac-Man to Doom – were brought to life. Through ingenuity and sheer force of will, computer pioneers and visionary artists from around the globe spawned the iconic worlds of Space Invaders, Final Fantasy, Street Fighter II, Mortal Kombat, Sonic the Hedgehog, Madden NFL, and beyond. Without rules or roadmaps, players and innovators alike pushed the limits of money to be made, rivals to be crushed, and hearts to be won. This is the story of the brains behind the pixels and how their unmatched innovation built a multi-billion dollar industry – almost by accident.

This sounds extremely up my alley already, and after watching that title sequence, I’m pretty hyped to watch the show. There’s so much enthusiasm and appreciation poured into that 42-second clip that it’s taking a Herculean effort for me not to take the rest of the day off and dig my Super Nintendo out of storage. (Or just play old NES and SNES games on my Switch.) Check out the awesome opening credits below, and watch out for High Score when it bows on Netflix August 19. For more gaming joy, check out our review of Paper Mario: The Origami King.



