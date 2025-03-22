The potential twisted mindsets of the elite are a fan-favorite topic to dissect in eat-the-rich narratives, with many films and TV shows finding success in plunging headfirst into it. The most successful in recent memory is The White Lotus, where the psychological peculiarities, usually bordering on the unsavory side, are explored in the context of luxurious vacations. What makes The White Lotus more interesting though, is that the characters that are outside this elite circle, like staff members or locals, are not just foil characters to spotlight the ultra-rich. Instead, their own psyches are also under the microscope, particularly in regard to how they engage with the hotels' wealthy guests.

High Society is a Korean drama film that uses this principle but extends it further, as we view the world of the elite exclusively from the perspective of outsiders. But these aren't ordinary outsiders. The film's protagonists are knee-deep in the higher echelons of the art and political industries, but because of their non-elite background (or perhaps, newly elite status), there is still a huge gap between them and their companions. So, not only are we exposed to the scandalous and sometimes depraved minds of the wealthy, we witness how characters who are on the precipice of that coveted inner circle react to this raw underbelly.

The Underbelly of the Elite Is Exposed in 'High Society'

High Society opens up in a lecture room where university professor Tae-joon (Park Hae-il) is catapulted into the world of politics, becoming popular due to his community-based economic proposals. Oh, and it probably helps that he saved a man who set himself on fire in front of conveniently placed cameras. Meanwhile, his wife, Soo-yeon (Soo Ae), is vying for a position as art director by infiltrating the elite social circles that own the gallery. However, it turns out the gallery and Tae-joon's world of politics are far more interconnected than they believe, as the two stumble into a tangled conspiracy. As the film progresses, they toe the lines of legality and morality in hopes of playing on the same level as these high-society figures, but with each increasingly sinister turn, they are forced to confront their own priorities and desires.

Like many films that waltz into the realm of the wealthy, High Society is stylistically filmed and furnished, transporting us to the dazzling bubble the top 1% live in. What's really striking about it is the wholly unique and egregious setpieces that include the aforementioned "burning man," a strange attacker who dresses up in fully-covered wrestling attire and a podium reserved for lube-covered, graphic sex. The film mixes these bizarre images with the more familiar and lavish mis-en-scene of dainty crystal glasses, deep red furniture, and golden lighting — the peak of opulence. It really is an uncanny world that feels like it operates just outside our understanding, mimicking the subtle unease of the protagonists. And naturally, everything is undercut with a delicious darker edge that hints at the unsavory business done in the shadows.

'High Society' Is a Fresh Take On the 'Eat-the-Rich' Narrative