There may not be a musical movie in existence with such a wealth of talent as there is in 1956's High Society, a rom-com musical directed by Charles Walters and produced by MGM. The film stars Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly, and Frank Sinatra as the main characters, with none other than Louis Armstrong featuring as himself as well. The mostly-original score was created by star composer Cole Porter, the great musical satirist of the rich and wealthy. Even the editing was done for the film by Ralph E. Winters, one of the great editors of the 50s and 60s with multiple Academy Awards to his name. If the old Hollywood studio system was a car factory, High Society would be about as Rolls-Royce a film as you can get.

The film is a musical adaptation of the majorly successful play and film The Philadelphia Story. The screwball comedy film, coming out in 1940, starred Katharine Hepburn, James Stewart, and Cary Grant and was a major reason for reviving Hepburn's career after she had been deemed "box office poison" on the back of a few failures. Having such strong source material is bound to make a good film, and then the strength of its cast is bound to make it an even better film. High Society is highly underrated when compared to the other musicals from Hollywood's Golden Age, which is a grave shame because it is utterly fantastic. The first musical in which Grace Kelly appeared, and the final performance she gave before she married Prince Rainier III and became the Princess of Monaco, High Society is bound to leave a nostalgic smile on the face of any viewer.

What is 'High Society' About?

Image via MGM

High Society, closely following the original film from which it was adapted, centers on a comedy of remarriage. This was a popular genre at the time of the Hays Code in Hollywood that prohibited such things as extramarital affairs and lengthy kisses being shown on the silver screen. The musical was moved from Philadelphia to Newport, Rhode Island to accentuate the element of the story that is satirizing the rich and wealthy. The whole story is supposedly based on real socialite Helen Hope Montgomery Scott (what a name!), the film character based on her apparently being responsible for the popularity of the girl's name, Tracy.

The musical tells the story of Tracy Lord (Kelly) who is engaged to be married to the socially prominent George Kittredge (John Lund) and whose wedding is just around the corner. Living beside her on an equally impressive estate is her ex-husband, C.K. Dexter-Haven (Crosby), who is busy planning the Newport Jazz Festival. A tabloid magazine, Spy, gains salacious information about Tracy's father, Seth Lord (Sidney Blackmer), and has managed to gain press access to cover the wedding, sending two reporters, Mike Connor (Sinatra) and Liz Imbrie (Celeste Holm) along. The film opens with Armstrong and his band, all playing themselves, acting like a traditional chorus from an ancient Greek comedy and effectively setting up the entire film with a song entitled 'High Society'.

Dexter gives Tracy a scale model of their former sailboat which sets her on a trip down memory lane of the happy times they had together. As she begins to question her decision to marry George, she gives Mike a driven tour of the mansions of Newport, most of which are being sold because of the high taxes on them. As they talk, Tracy realizes there is a mutual attraction between herself and Mike, forcing her to choose between three men now on the eve of her wedding.

After a drunken night at the wedding eve party, Tracy and George agree to call off the wedding, accepting that they do not love each other's true selves as they should. As Tracy goes to inform the guests, Dexter proposes that he be her groom instead, which she accepts in a moment that wouldn't look out of place in any 90s wedding rom-com. Liz and Mike realize that they, too, love each other. As the wedding bells begin to ring, Armstrong and his band re-appear to play them out, with Satchmo himself ending the film just as he began it.

How Lofty is this 'High Society' Exactly?

Close

High Society is an absolute visual treat, with one of its most astounding assets being the set design for the film. The aesthetically pleasing surroundings — the magnificence in each room of Tracy's house, the glorious gardening, and the superb swimming pool — all exude wealth and class, helping drive home one of the film's main themes. Set design really helps lift a film to another level entirely, with many of the films with the best set design in history consequentially being many of the greatest films of all time. The artistic decisions made in the film are of the highest order, and so are the cinematographic choices. High Society was filmed entirely in VistaVision, a revolutionary technology developed by Paramount Pictures in the 1950s. Shooting the film entirely in VistaVision was an inspired decision because the higher resolution and widescreen format of the film itself, similar to 35mm, allows for wider and more expansive shots. Coupled with the gorgeous staging of the film and its amazing set design, this cinematographic choice made a luscious and marvelous film, one whose Technicolor still pops off the screen to this day.

The cast is realistically why people should watch High Society, though. The star power is unlike many others seen in musicals from the Golden Age. Special mention must be given to the infamous Grace Kelly, in her final official film performance before becoming literal royalty. Her radiance shines brightest on the screen, with the other big hitters seemingly happy to take a step back and enjoy performing the film's musical numbers. Crosby and Sinatra are fantastic, playing characters not too dissimilar from what they normally played throughout their film careers. Their musical number 'Well, Did You Evah' is one of the most enjoyable moments of the film, remaining the only time the two stars sang a duet together on screen.

So, Is High Society Still a Swell Party?

High Society appeared in cinemas at a time when the Hollywood studio system that produced the glorious musicals of the Golden Age was shutting down. This was due to many factors, including legal battles, economic shifts, and changes in cultural consumption. The studio system ending, though, reduced the amount of control a studio had over a film which, while leading to the rise of independent cinema and the boundaries of film being pushed, simultaneously saw big-budget musicals and epic films disappear for a short while. High Society is one of the last films of Hollywood's Golden Age, and it ought to be celebrated and seen more widely as such for this reason.

High Society should be watched and re-watched for a plethora of reasons. The iconic cast is one of the greatest amassed for a musical, with the chemistry of the cast being particularly resonant to this day. It is the final performance of Grace Kelly, one of Hollywood's greatest cultural icons. The music by Cole Porter is as timeless as they come, his songs still proving popular with singers around the world. It was successfully transferred to the Broadway stage in 1998, with none other than Anna Kendrick starring as a child and receiving a Tony nomination for her performance. Even the clothing of Grace Kelly, designed by Helen Rose, has had a significant influence on fashion and style ever since it was released. All in all, High Society is the kind of film that would make one wish for the return of a studio system. Maybe the old adage is true: they really don't make 'em like they used to.

High Society (1956) High Society (1956) follows the tumultuous preparations for the wedding of a wealthy socialite, Tracy Lord, as her ex-husband attempts to win her back. Meanwhile, a gossip magazine pressures her family into granting exclusive coverage of the event. This musical is a remake of The Philadelphia Story. Release Date July 17, 1956 Director Charles Walters Cast Bing Crosby , Grace Kelly , Frank Sinatra , Celeste Holm , John Lund , Louis Calhern , Sidney Blackmer , Louis Armstrong , Margalo Gillmore , Lydia Reed , Gordon Richards , Richard Garrick , Don Anderson Runtime 107 Minutes Main Genre Comedy

High Society is available to rent on Apple TV in the U.S.

RENT NOW ON APPLE TV