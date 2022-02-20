Set in a desolate location where cornstalks could offer a hiding spot or just as easily slice your cheek, these two French-language films complement one another well. Ironic, as they couldn’t be more different. High Tension leaves out subtlety for ultra-violence. Tom at the Farm has an emphasis on nuance. There might be no greater difference than how each depicts the motives and methods behind its central villains. Despite the contrasts, it's the similarities between these two that effectively show a “before” and “after” when it comes to queer representation in the horror genre. Released ten years apart, they make for the best, unexpected pairing of a double feature.

In 2003, High Tension was directed by Alexandre Aja. Taking place in the middle of nowhere in rural France, Marie (Cécile de France) joins her friend, Alex (Maïwenn), at her family’s farmhouse. The peaceful night drops into a nightmare when an invading mechanic (Philippe Nahon) goes off on a killing spree. When Alex is kidnapped, Marie follows in a rescue attempt. She ends the mechanic’s carnage but High Tension delivers a twist. Marie was so madly in love with Alex, she created a murderous persona. The United Kingdom theatrical title, Switchblade Romance, was maybe a little too on the nose.

In 2013, Xavier Dolan directed and starred as the titular character of Tom at the Farm. After his boyfriend Guillaume passes away, Tom heads to rural Quebec to visit Guillaume’s mother, Agathe Longchamp (Lise Roy). Upon arriving, there are two shocking revelations. The late Guillaume was still “in the closet” to his mother, making Tom’s connection to her son a tricky thing to navigate. Then there is Francis (Pierre-Yves Cardinal), an older brother Tom never knew of. Francis not only forces Tom to keep quiet on his true relationship with his brother, but an abusive sexual relationship develops between the two. He’s unable to leave the older brother despite all the worst tendencies shown. It’s not until Tom learns of a past incident that he finally wakes up to the situation that he’s in.

Both of these films were inspired by prominent horror movies in American cinema. High Tension is a 2000s slasher in the style of an exploitation flick from a bygone era. In a Movie Web interview with B. Alan Orange, Aja said as much. “We were trying to resurrect the spirit of the 70s. In this situation, we wanted a very nasty, savage, grueling kind of movie.” It isn’t too hard to see Aja’s film as a tribute to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974). High Tension was an early template for the New French Extremity movement and what it would be known for; a no holds barred approach. The kills aren’t fun, they’re painful. A victim has her throat slashed, leaving behind a gaping wound as she sucks in her last breaths.

If the level of gore wasn’t controversial enough, there was the twist in having Marie be the killer. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre concludes with Sally (Marilyn Burns) screaming hysterically as she escapes from Leatherface, who’s left a very sore loser. A hopeful future for the young, traumatized Sally isn’t on the cards. With that in mind, it makes perfect sense that Marie isn’t the protector, but the destroyer. It's a punch-in-the-gut type of realization because the character we are rooting for most is the one causing all of the violence and depravity. It’s a harsh conclusion. But it remains controversial for another reason.

It reeks of the lingering queer panic that became a popular method in American horror cinema. The 1960s gave a cross-dressing Norman Bates in Psycho. The 1970s had Leatherface playing housewife to his cannibal family. The 1980s offered transphobia with the Blondie-with-a-razor from Dressed to Kill. In these scary movies, queer folks were scary deviants. That carries over into High Tension, where Marie murders due to a suppressed obsession with her friend, something she mistakes for as love. From the same Movie Web interview, Aja never intended on invoking homophobia, instead stating: “I don't know how you can see this movie as something against gay and lesbian people.

It's not about that. It's really a friendship, love story.” The problem is, with only one queer character, Marie is the dangerous outsider. Aja might not have purposely unleashed Marie to repeat the queer panic gimmick, but in taking influence from American horror cinema, High Tension has to face its wrath too. Flash forward to when Dolan made Tom at the Farm. In adapting the stage play from Michel Marc Bouchard, Dolan explained in a IndieWire interview with Zack Sharf on what drew him to the material. “I’ve always been such a fan of The Silence of the Lambs and I had always dreamed of directing a thriller, and I immediately saw that possibility in Tom.” Like Aja, Dolan found inspiration in a significant American horror film, one with queer panic baggage of its own.

In Jonathan Demme’s 1991 film, the focus was on character over gore. FBI agent Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) was determined to save a woman’s life, surrounded by men who looked down at her or menaced her. Such as Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Sir Anthony Hopkins), who while locked up, used his words as a dangerous mind game. Starling suffers through these interactions in order to locate an active serial killer, Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine), who keeps the unfortunate horror tradition alive in depicting queer monsters. From a Vox article by Aja Romano, she wrote: “In Demme’s defense, Silence of the Lambs explicitly tries to distance Buffalo Bill’s behavior from transgender identity. Lecter observes that Bill isn’t transgender, and Starling reminds the audience that there’s no link between transgender identity and violence.

The film overtly tries to separate its villain from the trans community — in stark contrast to many of its predecessors in the horror genre.” Nevertheless, it proved to be two steps forward, and one step back. Buffalo Bill kills women to wear their skin and in the most infamous scene that scarred heterosexual audiences, he’s nude, tucked, and dancing to “Goodbye Horses” by Q Lazzarus. Although inspired by this film, Dolan didn’t succumb to its negative tendencies. Being an openly gay filmmaker certainly helped, as did having previous projects which included queer characters and themes.

High Tension offers just enough characterization to hit the ground running. Marie is the seemingly loyal friend, Alex is the helpless victim, and the mechanic is the threat. In Tom at the Farm, not everything is so simple. Cinematography and lighting set the mood fairly early on in introducing Francis. His first scene takes place at night, waking Tom up by covering his mouth before forcing him into lying about his dead brother. The next morning, he barges in on Tom in the shower, his face finally shown, close up and invading.

Psycho included a knife in a similar situation but at least Francis withholds the weapon. Francis has taken over the Longchamp farm, if begrudgingly so. This has given him a severe lack of socializing, made dangerous as he believes his volatile acts as merely “acting out.” He does exhibit tenderness, if at unexpected moments. Alone in a barn, Francis leads Tom in a tango. It’s almost romantic, ending when Agathe walks in on them. Later, whether due to Francis being shocked, humiliated, or both, he assaults Tom for getting caught. Never mind the intimacy that pokes through, this relationship is still perverse. At this point, unlike Marie, Francis does not seem to be the dangerous outsider.

On the matter of Tom, he’s both the victim and the survivor. When alone, he considers escape. But when Stockholm Syndrome takes hold, he stays, and the longer he remains on the Longchamp farm, the easier he takes the abuse. It reaches a point that when Francis chokes him, Tom urges him on for more strength. This isn’t roleplay. No safe word will save Tom if Francis decides to maintain his grip. It shouldn’t be forgotten what brought Tom to this farm. He’s lost Guillaume, then is forced into lying about their life together. There’s a hole in him that begs to be filled to end his grief. Francis forces his way in, whether Tom wants him to or not.

Marie and Francis are different, but they are still queer villains who use violence for personal gain. All the decapitations, ax swings, and chainsaw chases were for Marie to get Alex all to herself. Even after getting caught and being institutionalized, Marie craves to be with her friend. Alex survives but at a terrible cost, with no family and no friends. In a reversal, it’s Francis who is left alone, and rightfully so. Alone at the town bar, Tom learns from the bartender about an assault that occurred in the establishment some years back. After Francis got jealous of a young man trying to dance with his brother, Francis attacked the stranger, disfiguring him. Learning of this act of violence pushes Tom to finally escape. At a gas station along the way, he gets a glimpse of the injured young man. Tom is safe but just barely. As for the young man, he’s left with trauma, along with a physical reminder.

Erasure is a key theme in High Tension and Tom at the Farm. In the attack at the farmhouse, Marie has her fight-or-flight reaction tested. Hearing the mechanic’s footsteps creep closer to the guest bedroom, Marie commits to a disappearing act. She hides her clothes, makes the bed, and dries up the sink. By the time the mechanic steps in, all she has to do is remain concealed in her hiding spot. Until the twist reveals Marie’s danger was all artificial, disappearing is a matter of survival. In a different context, the same can be said for Tom’s lies. He isn’t sure how to respond when Agathe believes her dead son was in a relationship with a woman, that Tom was simply a friend.

What is already an awkward situation, becomes worse with the toxic older brother. Tom has to be careful, through his words and actions, all to appease Francis and keep Agathe in the dark. In doing so, Tom cuts himself out of Guillaume’s life as if their love never existed. Away from the Longchamp farm, even the town’s residents chose to erase the past. After the assault is revealed at the bar, Francis and his viciousness is the town’s open secret. Then the injured young man moved away, perfect for a town who much rather forget it ever happened.

Of Marie, Tom, and Francis, their respective films present queer characters who are so disillusioned with their surrounding circumstances, they descend into some very dark places. It’s only Tom who manages to crawl out of it and who knows of the lasting effects. High Tension used queerness as a plot device while Tom at the Farm used queerness as just one aspect to Tom and Francis. It brought them together, but it was not a catalyst for turning Francis into a monster. Released ten years apart, these two films show the growth that took place within queer representation in horror cinema. Like how monsters target their victims, the queer panic gimmick deserves a final death. Be it a shower intrusion with a knife or by the spinning teeth of a chainsaw - have your pick.

