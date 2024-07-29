The Big Picture High Tide, starring Marco Pigossi and Marisa Tomei, secured distribution and will release this year.

The film follows an undocumented immigrant seeking companionship in Provincetown.

With a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score and a strong cast, High Tide could be an Oscar contender.

The next film from an Oscar-winning Spider-Man star and a major player in The Boys spin-off Gen V just received an exciting release update. A new report from Variety revealed that High Tide which stars Marco Pigossi (Gen V) and Marisa Tomei (My Cousin Vinny), has secured distribution from Strand Releasing by LD Entertainment and will officially release later this year. In addition to Pigossi and Tomei, High Tide also stars James Bland (Giants), Bill Irwin (Interstellar) and Mya Taylor. High Tide is written and directed by Marco Calvani, who has directed several shorts in 2017 and 2022 and will make his feature debut helming the film. High Tide premiered earlier this year at SXSW and currently sits at a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes with seven reviews.

The film follows an undocumented Brazilian immigrant who is adrift in the United States during the summer after having his heart broken. He seeks companionship in the queer mecca of Provincetown and meets a charismatic man with whom he has much more in common with than he initially realizes. High Tide's intriguing premise was clearly enough to grasp early viewers at SXWS with a flawless Rotten Tomatoes score, and with an Oscar-winning star like Tomei in the cast, it's clear his script was strong enough to catch some eyes. At the end of the year, High Tide could very well be in the conversation for a sneaky Oscar-winner if the film is as good as early reviews allude to it being.

The Cast of ‘High Tide’ Has Been Booked and Busy

Close

Tomei will always be synonymous with the role that earned her an Oscar now more than 30 years ago in My Cousin Vinny, but more recently she joined the MCU playing a younger version of Aunt May to Tom Holland's Peter Parker in all three MCU Spider-Man movies. Pigossi played the recurring role of Dr. Edison Cardosa in The Boys spin-off series Gen V, and is also known for his role as Eric in Invisible City. Bland is best known for his role in Giants, but most recently featured in an episode of Insecure and also several installments of the TV series First.

High Tide will premiere in North American theaters later this year. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the film and watch Tomei's Oscar-winner performance alongside Joe Pesci in My Cousin Vinny, now streaming on Hulu.

High Tide (2024) Heartbroken and adrift, undocumented Brazilian immigrant Lourenço searches for purpose in the queer mecca of Provincetown. As the summer season comes to a fade, he sparks an intense and unexpected romance with Maurice. Together, the two reconcile the pasts they've left behind and their uncertain futures. Director Marco Calvani Cast Marisa Tomei , Bill Irwin , Bryan Batt , Marco Pigossi , Mya Taylor , Sean Mahon , James Bland , Stephen Walker Runtime 101 Minutes Writers Marco Calvani

WATCH ON HULU