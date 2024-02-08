To be a high-grossing action star means that the actors themselves are a box office draw, the movies they star in are huge blockbusters or, more often than not, a combination of the two. Not surprisingly, the highest-grossing action stars have all appeared in major blockbuster film franchises, notably the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Lord of the Rings, and Avatar. They are all well-known names, some of whom primarily act in other types of movies. The actors who rank among the highest grossing include some you’d expect and a few that might surprise.

This list is based on daily-updated figures from The-Numbers.com, calculated based on cumulative worldwide box office for all the movies each actor starred in, or had a live action acting role in, throughout their career. The list does not include voice acting roles in animated movies, nor any voice-only roles in live action films or cameos in popular movies. Naturally, actors who have been in the business longer have a better chance to crack the top 10. But not all the actors who made the list have been acting in action movies for decades.

10 Dwayne Johnson

Worldwide Box Office: $12.4 billion

Number of Movies: 42

Marking the most successful pivot from wrestling to acting, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is not only among the highest-grossing action stars, he was also named by Forbes Magazine as the highest paid actor in general, most recently on the 2020 list. His action movie career is diverse, beginning with The Mummy Returns followed by a lead role in The Scorpion King. He went on to star in major blockbuster action movies from there, including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level as well as San Andreas and, of course, the Fast & Furious franchise films. He also played the title role in Black Adam, making him a part of the DC Extended Universe.

Named by Time Magazine as one of the world’s most influential people as well, Johnson has also branched out to television with Ballers and Young Rock, done voice work for animated films like Moana, and even starred in a few family-friendly movies as well, like Tooth Fairy and Fighting With My Family. So he’s not all about action. But with tons of action projects in the works, including Fast X: Part 2, Johnson will likely keep his spot firmly within the top 10. His physical strength, strapping body, ability to pull off a menacing presence, and comedic timing make him a box office draw.

Top Action Movies Domestic Box Office Earnings Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle $404 million Fast & Furious 7 $353 million Jumanji: The Next Level $302 million

9 Chris Hemsworth

Worldwide Box Office: $12.4 billion

Number of Movies: 29

Top Action Movies Domestic Box Office Earnings Avengers: Endgame $2.8 billion Avengers: Infinity War $2 billion The Avengers $1.5 billion

Managing to make the list with one of the fewest numbers of movies to get him there, Chris Hemsworth can mainly thank his role as Thor in the MCU films for this. He began portraying this character way back in 2011 in the movie Thor. He has continued to reprise the role in various movies since, both ones where he’s the central character, like Thor: Love and Thunder, as well as in movies that feature an ensemble cast of Avenger characters. But Hemsworth has taken on action roles beyond the MCU as well, including in movies like Men in Black: International, Extraction, and Ghostbusters. These show off his ability to portray humorous characters as well, not just heroic ones.

Some fans might not know that Hemsworth actually has ties to another big franchise: Star Trek. In 2009, he played George Kirk, the father of James T. Kirk in a short opening scene of J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek movie. The actor, who has since become a bona fide action hero, got his start on television, often on soap operas like Neighbours and Home and Away.

8 Scarlett Johansson

Worldwide Box Office: $13.2 billion

Number of Movies: 46

Top Action Movies Domestic Box Office Earnings Avengers: Endgame $2.8 billion Avengers: Infinity War $2 billion The Avengers $1.5 billion

Scarlett Johansson was a revered actor long before she joined the MCU. But it was her role as Black Widow that turned the versatile and talented actor into one of the biggest female action stars. Most of her movies outside the MCU are not within the action space, including emotionally heart-wrenching films like Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit. Nonetheless, her movies are often box office successes, even garnering her multiple Academy Award nominations.

Johansson got her start as a child actor in the movie North when she was just nine years old. Compared to a young Lauren Bacall by director Sofia Coppola, she transitioned to more adult roles with movies like Lost in Translation, in which she starred opposite Bill Murray. Johansson famously fought for her rights when she filed suit against Disney about the company’s decision to release Black Widow on the streaming service Disney+ simultaneously with its theatrical release. Although many of her roles are outside the action genre, as noted, Johansson could continue in this space with the clout she has achieved from her role as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow.

7 Chris Pratt

Worldwide Box Office: $13.5 billion

Number of Movies: 30

Top Action Movies Domestic Box Office Earnings Avengers: Endgame $2.8 billion Avengers: Infinity War $2 billion Jurassic World $1.67 billion

Originally known for comedic roles, often cast as the goofy best friend, Chris Pratt had breakout success as Andy Dwyer in the sitcom Parks and Recreation. But his reputation as an action movie star began with the MCU when he was cast in the role of Star-Lord. He has played this character in Guardians of the Galaxy and other MCU films. Since then, he has appeared in other blockbuster action movies, including the Jurassic World trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, and The Tomorrow War.

Given his background in comedy, Pratt perfectly captures the comedic elements of his characters, like Star-Lord, and takes on other projects in that genre, too, like voicing the main characters in The Lego Movie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Named by Time as one of the 100 most influential people in the world, Pratt continues to tackle action roles in projects like the TV series The Terminal List and the upcoming action adventure drama The Electric State.

6 Andy Serkis

Worldwide Box Office: $13.8 billion

Number of Movies: 31

Top Action Movies Domestic Box Office Earnings Star Wars: The Force Awakens $1.137 billion Black Panther $809 million Star Wars: The Last Jedi $728 million

Perhaps one of the most surprising names on the list, Andy Serkis might not be a household name to everyone. But anyone who knows The Lord of the Rings film trilogy recognizes him as the man behind the motion-capture for the character of Gollum. He might not appear on the screen as himself, but his role made a huge impact on the film and the franchise as a whole. It’s not this project alone, however, that puts Serkis in the middle of the top 10. He also starred in the Planet of the Apes reboot trilogy, The Adventures of TinTin, and in the Star Wars sequel trilogy as Supreme Leader Snoke. He’s also an MCU member having had a role in the movie Black Panther.

Serkis’ name is on the list no doubt thanks to being involved in three massive box office trilogy franchises: King Kong, The Lord of the Rings, and Star Wars. He even stars in the Star Wars series Andor on Disney+ and has shifted to directing as well, working behind the camera for movies like Venom: Let There By Carnage. An expert in motion capture, Serkis even runs his own production company and motion capture workshop called The Imaginarium.

5 Benedict Cumberbatch

Worldwide Box Office: $14.1 billion

Number of Movies: 39

Top Action Movies Domestic Box Office Earnings Avengers: Endgame $2.8 billion Avengers: Infinity War $2 billion Spider-Man: No Way Home $1.9 billion

One of the most versatile actors of this generation, known for his magical performances, Benedict Cumberbatch became an action movie star once he put on the cloak to play Dr. Stephen Strange in the MCU movies, a role he has reprized for several films, all of which have been box office successes. He is also part of the Star Trek franchise, having played Khan in Star Trek Into Darkness; and he appeared in The Hobbit movies as Smaug and Sauron.

While Cumberbatch has a legion of fans who know him for his action roles, he also has a dedicated following for his more cerebral, intense characters. Among these is Sherlock Holmes in the series Sherlock along with roles in Academy Award-winning movies like The Power of the Dog and The Imitation Game. Cumberbatch is a theater-trained actor, which explains his fabulous versatility as an actor.

4 Warwick Davis

Worldwide Box Office: $14.6 billion

Number of Movies: 22