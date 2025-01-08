This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Thanks to his foundational role in the mega-successful Marvel Cinematic Universe, Robert Downey Jr. is among the top-grossing stars of all time. His films have grossed a combined total of $16.27 billion worldwide; the most successful of them have each generated over $2 billion globally. But Downey Jr. was recently unseated from the number five position that he occupied on the all-time list, by a Juilliard-trained actor who is not too much younger than him. Having been a part of franchises such as Moana, Star Wars and Frozen, Alan Tudyk is now the fifth-highest-grossing actor in history, with his career box office haul standing at $16.29 billion.

Tudyk most recently returned to voice the dimwit rooster Heihei in Moana 2, which has grossed nearly $1 billion worldwide. He was also a part of the first Moana, which concluded its run with just under $690 million worldwide in 2016. Tudyk's highest-grossing films are Frozen II and Frozen, which have made a combined total of over $2.7 billion globally. In total, he has been a part of six films that have passed the $1 billion mark worldwide. In addition to the two Frozen blockbusters, Tudyk played roles in hits such as Transformers: Dark of the Moon ($1.3 billion), Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ($1 billion), Aladdin ($1 billion), and Zootopia ($1 billion). Moana 2 is all but certain to join this club.

There is, of course, a giant asterisk attached to this achievement. Most of Tudyk's biggest hits feature him in a voice performance. Downey Jr., on the other hand, is a crowd-puller; the sort of star who attracts audiences with his mere presence. It's also worth noting that Tudyk has barely led any projects, whereas Downey rarely appears in supporting roles. On the list of the highest-grossing leading stars, Downey Jr. is ranked third, whereas Tudyk isn't featured at all. That being said, he has an enviable filmography, which includes movies such as Encanto, 3:10 to Yuma, and 42. He is also a part of the upcoming The Electric State, a big-budget spectacle directed by the Russo brothers for Netflix.

Tudyk Voices Heihei in the 'Moana' Movies