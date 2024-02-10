When talking about numbers generated as a gross for a film, it can mean a lot of things, but the most important is that regardless of the critics, people liked it. For Alfred Hitchcock, he had the style and substance to back up his films, time after time, proving to be a powerhouse in the industry. Hitchcock worked in Hollywood for decades, making over sixty films, influencing how movies would be made forever after.

All the films on this list are from his Studio era in Hollywood. Five of the pictures are under Paramount and the rest under Universal, MGM and RKO. The films on this list are all great representations of the kind of films Hitchcock loved to make. They rank his most prolific work as told from the perspective of the numbers, making why his films were so lucrative understandable. Bringing an international appeal and utilizing European techniques, audiences only ever wanted more. Hitchcock twisted themes of class and international conflict to become the master of suspense for a reason.

10 ‘To Catch a Thief’ (1955)

8,750,000 Million

A romantic thriller shot on the French Riviera starred Cary Grant as a former jewel thief. Potentially having to return to his old ways to catch an impostor posing a threat to the wealthy tourists. Paired aside of Grace Kelly, the film had two of the era’s biggest stars, which contributed to the film's success. Hitchcock regretted the production as it ended a three-film working relationship he had with Kelly when she met her husband on location.

Hitchcock would be criticized if he veered from his typical suspense genre. As some critics said, “Hitchcock had lost his touch” when the film came out. Though, if anything, it shows the willingness fans were to watch his movies, even with a more light-hearted concept fans were willing to check out his films. His touches of romance and comedy were refreshing from his typical output. Mixed with his elements of mystery, it makes for one of the best action rom-coms.

9 ‘The Man Who Knew Too Much’ (1956)

11,333,333 Million

After the completion of a black comedy, Hitchcock returned to his familiar style with The Man Who Knew Too Much. The story of two parents whose son is kidnapped after a father seeks information about an assassin, stirring trouble. Starring Jimmy Stewart and Doris Day, the film is a remake of his thriller from 1934, also helping to project Day’s singing career.

The success of this film is again predicated mainly on the stars in them, as they were familiar faces. The compelling narrative was also attractive to audiences, as Hitchcock knew how to touch on the anxieties of the era. Kidnapping was a huge point of soreness for Americans that lived relatively sheltered lives, never thinking they would experience issues of such. Hitchcock made situations real to audiences, that it could happen to anyone. It’s no wonder the film grossed as much as it did!

8 ‘The Birds’ (1963)

11,403, 529 Million

Only clocking in slightly over the last entry is the natural horror film about a series of inexplicable and violent bird attacks on the residents of a small town in California. The story follows a socialite as she navigates the escalating attacks and tries to unravel the mystery behind the bird's behavior. The film is known for having a suspenseful atmosphere that takes Hitchcock’s psychological horror to another level.

The Birds displays more of a glossy entertainment adhered through the main character, played by Tippi Hedron. With forays of psychological examination, the film brought new dimensions to foreboding terror. Scenes unfold slowly, with painful long takes that increase heart rates. From a gas station about to catch fire to a daunting final scene escaping the menacing birds, the film takes an emotional toll on the audiences. This one was for the adrenaline junkies.

7 ‘Frenzy’ (1972)

12, 600,000 Million

One of HItchcock’s last films is a unique story revolving around a London-based serial killer known as the “Necktie Murderer.” The plot follows a man who becomes wrongly accused of the crimes the murderer committed, having to prove his innocence while the real killer is loose. Exploring themes of what one will do for their innocence while guilt and obsession lurk in the shadows.

Hitchcock had a few espionage films that under-performed, ushering him back to his familiar thriller genre audiences were clearly drawn too. Frenzy had an intriguing storyline with expressionist elements from his first films in Britain. That return to some of his roots can explain the universality the movie has and why it performed so well at the box office. With partial elements of dry British humor and farce, as well as the addition of using actors who were relatively unknown brought intrigue to the picture. After all, with Hitchcock’s accreditation, audiences would flock to a picture just because it has his name on the marquee.

6 ‘Torn Curtain’ (1966)

13,000,000 Million

In the era of the James Bond films, spy flicks were all the rage. Hitchcock found himself dabbling in the genre a few times throughout his career, adding one off successes. The story follows an American physicist who travels to East Germany during the Cold War to get information on a new formula for missile defense. While the film was considered to be a loss at the box office, the film still ranks as one of his highest grossing movies.

In part because the films he made around the same time of Torn Curtain were seen as failures, so was it. This one deserves another look as it stars Paul Newman and Julie Andrews whose careers were just beginning to skyrocket. Moreover, exploring themes of politics during the Cold War was a highly regarded issue for the American public at the time, causing interest in the film. Hitchcock was always in touch with current events and at least brought a fresh perspective every time a movie was released.

5 'Family Plot' (1976)

13,200,000 Million

Hitchcock’s last film before he passed was about a fake psychic and her cab driver boyfriend who becomes involved in a plot to find a missing heir. As they delve into the search, they uncover a complex web of deception and secrets that leads to a crime. While the film has a lighter tone than some of his others, it still feels at the hands of the expert craftsman. Family Plot has its own unique appeal for those who appreciate the director’s diverse techniques.

By this time, Hitchcock’s films performed well because of his name, though they were not the monoliths of his past. A shift in audience preferences as well as being received as a divergence from his typical suspense made the film seem like a flop. Then again, Vertigo went from flop to the greatest film in history. The film is another that should be revisited as its clever storytelling is just as Hitchcockian as his earlier work. Plot twists are present, keeping the viewer engaged, while his inclusion of humor is quite refreshing and true to who he was.

4 ‘North By Northwest’ (1959)

13,275,000 Million

The first of gripping international espionage tales was at the hands of Hitchcock. The thriller stars Cary Grant, an advertising executive who becomes mistakenly identified as a government agent. Being pursued by the government and police, the movie takes him across the country to clear his name. Showing a series of miraculous locations, including the UN Headquarters and an iconic scene atop Mount Rushmore.

Known for its thrilling action sequences, North By Northwest is considered one of Hitchcock’s masterpieces. With Cary Grant's performance, the film had huge appeal to audiences. With the memorable scenes in VistaVision, the film was instantly ingrained into cinema history. A spy movie was becoming known to audiences as Hitchcock was able to dabble in new kinds of techniques with advancing technology.

3 'Notorious' (1946)

24,464, 742 Million

The Pittsburgh native David O. Selznick brought Hitchcock to the United States on a seven-picture deal. One being Rebecca and the other is the third ranked film on this list. ‘Notorious’ is about a woman, played by Ingrid Bergman, who is recruited by an American agent to infiltrate a group of Nazis in World War II, exploring themes of love and betrayal.

As the oldest film on this list, Notorious and Rebecca both helped to broaden Hitchcock’s appeal in the United States. The film had an intricate plot with immense chemistry between the leading actors, Bergman and Grant. His techniques grabbed audiences with a chokehold of excitement. Celebrated as a Hitchcock classic, the film helped to establish his use of long takes and close-ups that contributed to the tension in his films.

2 'Rear Window' (1954)

27,599, 601 Million

The first feature Hitchcock did for Paramount is one of the best stories ever written, which makes sense why it would gross so much. The story of a photographer confined to a wheelchair because of a broken leg stars Jimmy Stewart. A man obsessed with observing his neighbors through his apartments, becoming convinced one of them has committed a murder. Delving deeper into his suspicions, he finds himself caught up in more than he aimed to get himself into.

The film explores the themes of the consequences of obsession and voyeurism. These slightly taboo subjects were illuminating for audiences and thrilling to watch. With an interesting viewpoint through the eye of a camera, he tells a story riddled with tension when almost no imposing threat is imminent. Within a confined setting of a single apartment, he brings anxiety, producing a level of suspense, making the audience wonder what will happen to this man.

1 'Psycho' (1960)

32,000,000 Million

The high-pitched scratch of a violin is synonymous with the horror genre. From the iconic opening shower scene to Anthony Perkins portrayal of Norman Bates, the entire film is iconic. About a woman on the run for embezzling money who checks into the Bates Motel. Managed by a creepy man who has his own complex relationship with his mother, this psychological thriller was groundbreaking when it hit theaters.

The psychological exploration of a mentally ill character was never seen before, as well as the leading lady, played by Janet Leigh, being murdered in the first few moments of the film. Hitchcock’s manipulation of audience expectations and his ability to subvert traditional storytelling norms were revolutionary for the time. The narrative twists made ‘Psycho’ a landmark of cinema history right from the get go. Its pure shock was destined to bring viewers into the theater to see for themselves this new kind of horror that was taking over.

