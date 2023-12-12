Animation has proven itself to have become some of the most lucrative franchises targeted toward audiences of all ages on the big screen. Especially with continuing support and new installments year after year, the race for which animated franchise is the most profitable is constantly changing and up for grabs. The animated franchises that find the most success usually happen to be some of the most well-regarded and easily recognizable franchises of all time, continuing their legacy in the hearts and minds of many.

The highest-grossing of these franchises are successful enough to rival some of the highest-grossing franchises and movies of all time, showing that animation is just as powerful and profitable as live-action films. For as long as these tried and true franchises continue to thrive and succeed at the box office, animation as a medium will surely stick around and continue to be a pivotal medium in the realm of film.

10 'Doraemon' Franchise

Total Box Office: $1.852 Billion

Doraemon is one of the longest-running and most beloved franchises to come from Japan, and has been consistently releasing feature films since its debut with 1980's Doraemon: Nobita's Dinosaur. The film series is adapted from a long-running manga series that follows the stories of a robot cat named Doraemon, who travels back in time from the 22nd century to help a boy named Nobita Nobi in his day-to-day life. Even long after the original manga and anime series have ended, the film series continues to be highly successful at the Japanese box office.

The series has had 44 individual theatrical releases as of 2023, with even more installments in the works planning to be released in upcoming years. The latest film in the franchise, Doraemon: Nobita's Sky Utopia, was released in March 2023 and earned $35 Million at the box office, while the most successful film in the franchise, Stand by Me Doraemon, was released in 2014 and earned $183 Million. From its first installment until today, the popular Japanese franchise is worth around $1.852 billion.

9 'The Incredibles' Franchise

Total Box Office: $1.874 Billion

Even with only two installments under its belt, the critical reception and popularity of The Incredibles has helped it become one of the most financially successful franchises from Pixar. The films follow the adventures of the Parr family, a family of superheroes who are attempting to adapt and live in a 50s-style world that has moved on seemingly without the need for superheroes. The family soon finds itself facing off against a variety of villains as they prove to the world that superheroes still have a place in the world.

Despite having much fewer installments than a number of other animated franchise, the massive success and box office of these two titles skyrockets the franchise into the top 10. The Incredibles 2 specifically is Pixar's highest-grossing film of all time, with a massive worldwide gross of $1.242 Billion, nearly doubling the gross of the first film and making for 2/3rd of the franchise's gross. If the franchise were to ever continue with a third installment, it would surely make for another smash hit at the box office.

8 'Finding Nemo' Franchise

Total Box Office: $1.964 Billion

Another one of Pixar's greatest hits, the Finding Nemo franchise is another franchise that, despite only having two entries, made a massive splash at the box office thanks to the undeniable quality of its entries. The first film in the series follows the story of a clownfish child named Nemo, who is abducted from his home in the Great Barrier Reef. His father, Marlin, goes on a journey across the ocean in order to find his son, soon joined by an amnesiac fish named Dory, who would become the focus of her own adventure in the sequel, Finding Dory.

While The Incredibles franchise received massive box office domination thanks to the monumental success of The Incredibles 2, the Finding Nemo franchise only barely beats it with both of the films being massive box office earners. The original Finding Nemo earned $936 Million at the box office, a massive feat for 2003 that made it the then-highest-grossing animated movie of all time, and Finding Dory upped the ante by earning $1.028 Billion.

7 'Madagascar' Franchise

Total Box Office: $2.270 Billion

One of the most defining and recognizable franchises by Dreamworks Animation, the Madagascar franchise sees a group of Central Park Zoo animals being transported away to the island of Madagascar. Completely out of their element and thousands of miles away from home, each film in the franchise sees them attempting to get closer and closer to their original home. The series is well known for its pop culture-centric style of humor and its all-star voice cast, including the likes of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, Jada Pinkett Smith, and David Schwimmer.

While the series hasn't seen a theatrical release since Penguins of Madagascar in 2014, each entry in the franchise found continuous worldwide success, with each film in the original trilogy earning over $500 million. The franchise had its highest box office return with the finale of the trilogy, Madagascar: Europe's Most Wanted, which earned $746 million and acted as a true sendoff for the iconic quartet of characters. In total, the franchise amassed around $2.270 billion.

6 'The Lion King' Franchise

Total Box Office: $2.631 Billion

Consisting of both the legendary 1994 masterpiece and the 2019 remake, The Lion King is one of the biggest and most prominent animated franchises to come from Walt Disney Animation Studios. The film follows the story of lion prince Simba, who after being framed for the death of his father, is banished from the valley and grows up away from his original family and friends. Now as an adult, he returns home in order to face his painful past, with a new perspective and understanding of the world thanks to his new and varied upbringing.

The original Lion King was a massive box office hit when it came out, earning $968 million and holding the title of the highest-grossing animated movie of all time until Finding Nemo in 2003. Even more than that, the 2019 remake continued the powerful box office strength of the original and earned an astronomical $1.663 Billion at the box office, making it the highest-grossing animated movie of all time. While the 2019 remake may not seem to be an animated movie at first glance, as it is entirely grounded in realism, it still falls under the realm and qualifications of animation.

5 'Frozen' Franchise

Total Box Office: $2.743 Billion

One of the newest and most prominent animated franchises to come from Disney, the Frozen franchise enchanted and mystified the world with its catchy songs, heartfelt emotion, and powerful characters. The series follows the stories of sister princesses Anna and Elsa, with Elsa having magical ice powers that she's hidden throughout her entire life. The duology of films follows the duo as they learn and grapple with this discovery, as well as how they change and adapt their kingdom through their journeys of love and acceptance.

Even as such a relatively new franchise compared to other high-grossing animated franchises, Frozen's massive worldwide phenomenon status allowed it to achieve massive box office heights with only two films under its belt. Both films in the franchise earned over $1.2 Billion at the box office, with Frozen 2 earning $1.453 Billion as one of the highest-grossing animated movies of all time. With the widely anticipated Frozen III having recently been announced, it's only a matter of time before the franchise storms its way even higher up in the all-time rankings.

4 'Ice Age' Franchise

Total Box Office: $3.219 Billion

The signature franchise of the late great Blue Sky Studios, the Ice Age Franchise was one of the biggest groundbreaking animated franchises of the 2000s, and continued well into the 2010s before Blue Sky Studios shut its doors. The franchise followed a group of prehistoric creatures as they traversed and traveled across the great arctic landscape of the Ice Age, often finding themselves at the center of world-changing events.

With 5 box office successes under its belt, the Ice Age franchise secures its status as one of the highest-grossing animated franchises of all time, including a number of its titles being massive surprise hits. The third and fourth films in the series, Dawn of the Dinosaurs and Continental Drift, both earned over $870 Million at the box office and were the highest-grossing animated movies of their respective years. While not having the same levels of critical praise and status as other franchises topping the box office charts, Ice Age's consistency and charm help it secure a spot in the top 5 - with a total of 3.219 billion.

3 'Toy Story' Franchise

Total Box Office: $3.270 Billion

The premiere and standout franchise from Pixar, the Toy Story franchise has consistently reinvented and revolutionized the entire animation industry a multitude of times since the first film's release in 1995. The series follows the simple premise of the everyday life and struggles of groups of toys, who experience their own interesting and incredible lives completely out of sight of their owners. The franchise has proven to be one of the most critically acclaimed and beloved franchises of all time, which has subsequently translated into monumental box-office success.

Even with a relatively weaker box office turnout from the most recent film in the franchise, Lightyear, the massive box office success of the entire Toy Story series cannot be understated. Toy Story 3 specifically was the first animated film to ever gross over $1 Billion, a feat that was also accomplished by the following film in the franchise, Toy Story 4, 9 years later. With Toy Story 5 in the works and coming to theaters in due time, the franchise will only continue to enthrall audiences and make a monumental impact at the box office - adding on to the already impressive box office revenue of $3.270 billion.

2 'Shrek' Franchise

Total Box Office: $4.022 Billion

One of the most influential and recognizable animated franchises of the 21st century, Shrek ushered in a new era of 3D animation and satirical pop culture comedy that completely changed how animated movies were made. Even after the incredibly influential and groundbreaking first film, the series would continue to find massive success at the box office, both in the main series of films and the Puss in Boots spinoffs.

Even knowing the massive impact and legacy that the franchise holds, it is still surprising just how successful the Shrek franchise ended up being at the box office. At the height of the series' popularity, Shrek 2 earned $928 million at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing movie of 2004 and beating out massive blockbusters like Spider-Man 2 and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Even the recent critical and box office succes of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish shows that there is still a great deal of enthusiasm surrounding the franchise over a decade later.

1 'Despicable Me' Franchise

Total Box Office: $4.648 Billion

One of the biggest box office successes of the 2010s and beyond, Despicable Me and Minions made unprecedented waves in terms of consistency at the box office between each entry in the franchise. The series follows the plight of Gru, who tries his best to achieve a great deal of villainy and become a world-famous supervillain. Joined by his always loyal and instantly iconic minions, the misadventures of Gru and his ever-growing family have proven themselves to be a smash hit at the box office that shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.

Whether it's the original Despicable Me series or the spinoff Minions films, there is no denying the massive box office success and power that the franchise as a whole has. Ever since the second film in the franchise, the series has consistently been earning nearly $1 billion dollars with every entry, with the highest-grossing film being Minions in 2015 with $1.159 Billion. Even after a 5-year break between films, Minions: The Rise of Gru returned to theaters with the GentleMinions TikTok trend that continued to cement the franchise's status as box office gold.

