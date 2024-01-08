Widely known as "anime," Japanese animation's worldwide popularity has increased significantly over time, making its way to the Western world during the early 1990s. Through the years, it has become even more of a hit among global audiences, with various anime series like Naruto and One Piece ascending in prominence and becoming two of the most beloved animated shows.

In the film strand, Studio Ghibli has conquered the hearts of thousands, proving that Japanese animation is some of the most visually stunning and emotionally charged in the industry. Ghibli has paved the way for more Japanese directors to translate their fantastic stories to the big screen for international audiences to cherish; naturally, this could only have incredible results, as seen in the impressive worldwide earnings of the following films. From One Piece Film: Red to Spirited Away, these are the highest-grossing anime movies of all time.

10 'One Piece Film: Red' (2022)

Worldwide Earnings: $162,449,451

One Piece being one of the most treasured and watched anime of all time, it only makes sense that one of its 15 feature films — which is also the most recent — is one of the highest-grossing of all time. Red depicts beloved, often described as "otherworldly" singer Uta's (Kaori Nazuka) revelation to the world as she appears in public for the first time at a live concert. What viewers may not expect is that Uta is, in fact, the daughter of a well-known pirate.

With the release of a new film and new television series — Netflix's live-action hit show, which premiered in 2023 — it is safe to say that the early 2020s were great years for fans of the series. Red did not disappoint; it features incredible artwork and an engaging story that adds to the fictional universe. With over $162 million at the box office, this One Piece film earned 10th place among the highest-grossing anime films of all time. While it is often said to have grossed $247 million, that actually refers to the total amount of earnings that Japanese studio Toei gathered in 2022 (via Deadline).

9 'Weathering With You' (2020)

Worldwide Earnings: $189,991,169

From the mind of Makoto Shinkai, Weathering With You is an absorbing fantasy anime movie set during a period of rainy weather and centering around high-school boy Hodaka Morishima's (Kotaro Daigo) adventure as he runs away from his rural home and heads to Tokyo, where he befriends an orphan girl, Hina Amano (Nana Mori), who can manipulate the weather.

With a worldwide gross of over $181 million, Weathering With You is one of the filmmaker's most successful features. As expected, it is equally heartwarming and emotional, features two likable protagonists at its center, top-notch animation, and a story that speaks volumes about the effect of natural disasters upon Japanese people, family, and sacrifice. Furthermore, the 2020 anime movie is undoubtedly essential viewing for fans of Shinkai's visually striking and beautifully scored work.

weathering with you Release Date June 19, 2019 Director Makoto Shinkai Cast Kotaro Daigo , Nana Mori , Shun Oguri , Sei Hiraizumi , Yûki Kaji , Riz Ahmed Rating PG Runtime 114 Genres Animation , Documentary , Fantasy , Romance

8 'Jujutsu Kaisen 0' (2021)

Worldwide Earnings: $196,308,703

This prequel to the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series introduces audiences to a high school student who has a powerful cursed spirit attached to him. The film illustrates Yuta Okkotsu's (Megumi Ogata) learning journey as he meets teacher Gogo Satoru (Yūichi Nakamura) in 2016 and is taught how to control the haunting being that torments him in the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School by Jujutsu Sorcerers.

An overall impeccable film that carries on the legacy of the franchise, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is understandably among the highest-grossing anime movies to date, gathering $196,308,703 under its belt. One of the best parts about it is that one doesn't need to see the series before watching the film (though it is a must for catching references and easter eggs), as it is a well-crafted prequel that serves as a proper introduction to the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, which has arguably surpassed the big three anime shows quality-wise.

7 'Ponyo' (2008)

Worldwide Earnings: $205,162,666

Given their massive popularity, Studio Ghibli movies often have audiences queuing up at the theaters, and for good reason. Ponyo is a true gem and arguably one of the Japanese studio's best. The movie follows a five-year-old boy who develops a relationship with a young goldfish princess named Ponyo. After falling for him, she longs to become a human.

Delightfully stunning and incredibly touching, Ponyo is a powerful meditation about the environment and an immediate call to action (like many other Ghibli features, such as the beloved Princess Mononoke). No doubt, Miyakazi's work is a must-see animated Japanese feature. Plus, the American version features a superb voice cast, with names like Cate Blanchett, Liam Neeson, and Matt Damon thrown into the mix. According to The Numbers, it has grossed over $205 million at the worldwide box office.

Ponyo Release Date July 19, 2008 Director Hayao Miyazaki Cast Yuria Nara , Hiroki Doi , Jôji Tokoro , Tomoko Yamaguchi , Yûki Amami , Kazushige Nagashima Rating G Runtime 101 Genres Animation , Adventure , Family , Fantasy

6 'Howl's Moving Castle' (2004)

Worldwide Earnings: $237,814,327

In the utterly absorbing Howl's Moving Castle, an insecure young woman (Chieko Baishô) is cursed with an old body by a jealous witch. Her chance of breaking the spell is reaching out to a self-indulgent young wizard (Takuya Kimura) and his companions in a walking castle with legs.

Miyazaki's incredible film is a magical watch throughout, and possibly among the studio's most bewitching, as it completely immerses audiences and has them under its spell. Additionally, Howl's Moving Castle, which is the second highest-grossing Studio Ghibli movie so far (via The Numbers), is the perfect pick for both younger and older audiences, as it provides a poignant message about the value of compassion and chosen family.

Howl's Moving Castle Release Date November 19, 2004 Director Hayao Miyazaki Cast Chieko Baisho , Takuya Kimura , Akihiro Miwa , Tatsuya Gashûin , Ryûnosuke Kamiki , Mitsunori Isaki Rating PG Runtime 119 minutes Genres Anime , Adventure , Family

5 'The First Slam Dunk' (2023)

Worldwide Earnings: $279,892,281

Earning more than $279 million at the box office, The First Slam Dunk is easily among the best Japanese movies of 2023 (though it was released in Japan in 2022). The Takehiko Inoue film centers around 17-year-old Ryota Miyagi (Shugo Nakamura) as he attempts to accomplish his late elder brother's life-long dream of becoming a top-notch basketball player.

With plenty of intense, action-packed scenes, this near-flawless animated feature is guaranteed to have viewers — especially basketball enthusiasts — invested throughout, moved by its strong narrative, and awed by its 3D visuals. The First Slam Dunk quickly cemented itself as one of the best and most refreshing anime movies ever made, as well as one of 2023's most underrated movies, according to many.

4 'Suzume' (2022)

Worldwide Earnings: $323,638,107

Among Shinkai's best is 2022's Suzume, a compelling tale of family and love that focuses on overcoming tragedy in the aftermath of natural disasters. The film illustrates the heart-wrenching story of the 17-year-old titular character (Nanoka Hara) as she helps a young man (Hokuto Matsumura) close doors from the other side, which are causing havoc all over Japan.

Suzume's $323,638,107 earnings, which established it as the fourth highest-grossing anime feature film, are not the only impressive aspect of this charming 2022 anime. In truth, the genre-bending Suzume has it all: romance, fantasy, adventure, and a premise that sticks with audiences. All of this, combined with striking visuals, makes Shinkai's film an essential watch for anyone who enjoys Japanese animation.

Suzume Release Date April 14, 2023 Director Makoto Shinkai Cast Nanoka Hara , Hokuto Matsumura , Eri Fukatsu , Shôta Sometani Rating PG Runtime 122 minutes Genres Animation , Action , Adventure

3 'Your Name.' (2016)

Worldwide Earnings: $347,739,560

In the endearing Your Name., two teenagers — a girl (Mone Kamishiraishi) from a small mountain town and a high school boy (Ryunosuke Kamiki) in Tokyo who works part-time in an Italian restaurant — share an intimate connection after discovering that they are swapping bodies. The two decide to meet in person and embark on a journey to find each other.

Combining romance with comedy and action, Shinkai's highest-grossing movie to date is well worth checking out. At this point, it almost goes without saying that it is visually impressive. However, the film's incredible imagery makes it hard not to highlight the beauty of Shinkai's body of work once more. The gorgeously animated fantasy is emotionally engaging and undeniably well-written, Your Name. exceeds many expectations, including at the box office side of things, where it has grossed over $347 million globally.

Your Name Release Date August 26, 2016 Director Makoto Shinkai Cast Ryûnosuke Kamiki , Mone Kamishiraishi Rating TV-PG Runtime 107 Genres Animation , Fantasy

2 'Spirited Away' (2000)

Worldwide Earnings: $383,883,823

Best Animated Feature 2002 Oscar-winner Spirited Away goes down in history as one of the most cherished movies in the anime genre, and seemingly one of the most successful too, according to The Numbers. The story follows Chihiro Ogino (Rumi Hiiragi), a ten-year-old girl who moves to a new neighborhood only to enter the world of Kami, the spirits of Japanese Shinto folklore.

Meditating on what it feels like to be a kid — conflicted, confused, and utterly complex — this Studio Ghibli film is, justifiably, still a fan favorite to this day. Not only does Spirited Away highlight universal themes of identity, selflessness, and the fear of the unknown, but it does an incredible job at that. On top of being the second highest-grossing anime movie of all time, Spirited Away is Japan's best film ever made, according to IMDb.

Spirited Away Release Date July 20, 2001 Director Hayao Miyazaki Cast Rumi Hîragi , Miyu Irino , Mari Natsuki , Takashi Naitô , Yasuko Sawaguchi , Tatsuya Gashûin Rating PG Runtime 125 minutes Genres Anime , Adventure , Family

1 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train' (2020)

Worldwide Earnings: $507,119,058

After the massive success of Demon Slayer's first season, it comes as no surprise that the first movie in the fictional universe is among the highest-grossing anime. Mugen Train centers on the start of Tanjirô's (Natsuki Hanae) journey as a demon slayer, following him and his companions as they embark on a mission abroad on the doomed Mugen Train.

With an impressive total of $507,119,058 earnings, the engrossing Demon Slayer: Mugen Train takes the crown as the most lucrative anime movie, which is not only thanks to the huge fanbase it has but also for its incredible technical achievements and compelling storyline that elevate the franchise to higher grounds, making it a popular feature even among non-anime fans. The film combines top-tier CGI effects and classic anime character design with incredible results.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Release Date April 23, 2021 Director Haruo Sotozaki Cast Natsuki Hanae , Akari Kitō , Yoshitsugu Matsuoka , Hiro Shimono Rating TV-14 Runtime 117 minutes Genres Anime , Action , Adventure

