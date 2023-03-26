The movies that dominate the box office tend to be fantastical: Marvel, Harry Potter, Star Wars, Star Trek. The list goes on. These films offer escapism to a make-believe world, so it's easy to see their appeal. However, a fair few films based on real events have also won big at the box office over the last two decades.

The highest-grossing movies based on real life run the gamut from disaster movies to war movies, stories of gangsters to musical biopics, historical epics to legal thrillers. What they have in common is a gripping storyline that seems more unbelievable than fiction. They prove that there's no story like a true story.

10 'American Hustle' (2013)

Gross: $251m

American Hustle is David O. Russell's terrific '70s crime comedy. The all-star cast includes Christian Bale as real-life con artist Irving Rosenfeld who, along with his seductive partner Sydney Prosser (Amy Adams), is forced to work for FBI agent Richie DiMaso (Bradley Cooper).

The three team up to take down corrupt politicians and mafia bosses in a high-stakes sting operation that could cost them everything. Jennifer Lawrence delivers a memorable performance as Irving's unpredictable and volatile wife, Rosalyn, adding another layer of complexity to an already twisted plot. The film also boasts impeccable costumes and set design that transport the audience to the era of disco and bell-bottoms.

9 'Erin Brockovich' (2000)

Gross: $256m

Erin Brockovich, directed by Steven Soderbergh, is a biographical drama based on the true story of the titular character (Julia Roberts), a single mother who becomes a legal assistant and uncovers a water contamination scandal in a small California town. Roberts is outstanding as the outspoken and determined Brockovich, who goes to great lengths to fight against the powerful corporation responsible for the pollution.

Albert Finney plays Ed Masry, Brockovich's boss who initially doubts her abilities but eventually becomes her staunchest ally. The film offers a gripping account of how one person's tenacity can make a real difference in people's lives. Soderbergh's direction captures the story's emotional weight while maintaining an engaging pace.

8 'Elvis' (2022)

Gross: $288m

Elvis is Baz Luhrmann's musical drama about the life and career of the legendary Elvis Presley. Austin Butler plays the King of Rock, capturing the young singer's rise to fame from his early days as a struggling musician to the pinnacle of his success.

Alongside Butler, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast that includes Tom Hanks as Elvis's manager, Colonel Tom Parker, and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley. Luhrmann's signature, visually stunning style, and eclectic soundtrack bring a fresh perspective to this well-known story.

7 'The Pursuit of Happyness' (2006)

Gross: $307m

Will Smith stars in this heartwarming biographical drama as Chris Gardner, a struggling salesman who becomes homeless with his young son Christopher (Jaden Smith). Smith delivers a powerful performance as a man determined to provide a better life for his son, despite facing seemingly insurmountable challenges

That the leads are father and son in real life adds to the film's impact. Gabriele Muccino's direction is sensitive and poignant, without being overly sentimental. The result is an inspiring story of hope and resilience

6 'Green Book' (2018)

Gross: $321m

Green Book tells the story of an unlikely friendship between an African-American pianist, Dr. Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali), and his Italian-American driver and bodyguard, Tony Lip (Viggo Mortensen). It takes place in the early 1960s, during a time of racial tension and segregation in the United States.

The film is named after a guidebook that helped African Americans navigate the racial discrimination they faced while traveling. Green Book highlights the struggles faced by Dr. Shirley and the injustices he experiences, while also showcasing the unlikely bond that forms between the two men. Peter Farrelly's direction balances humor and heartbreak, resulting in a film that is both entertaining and thought-provoking.

5 'Schindler's List' (1993)

Gross: $322m

Steven Spielberg's iconic Schindler's List centers on Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson), a German businessman who saved the lives of more than 1,000 Jewish people during the Holocaust. The film is shot in black and white, but for one girl's red coat, adding to the stark and somber tone. Neeson delivers a powerful and nuanced performance as Schindler, showcasing the character's transformation from a profit-driven opportunist to humanitarian.

The film is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit in the face of unimaginable cruelty and horror. Schindler's List does not shy away from the atrocities of the Holocaust, and the result is a harrowing yet ultimately hopeful portrayal of one of the darkest periods in human history.

4 'The Greatest Showman' (2017)

Gross: $435m

The Greatest Showman, directed by Michael Gracey, is a vibrant and uplifting musical about performer P.T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) and the creation of his world-famous circus. Jackman is charismatic and captivating and shows off his musical talents once again. Indeed, the soundtrack, composed by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, is infectious and spent 11 weeks at the top of the UK charts.

The ensemble cast, which includes Zendaya, Zac Efron, and Michelle Williams, all deliver strong performances, more than matching Jackman. The music, visuals, and elaborate choreography make for a joyous cinematic experience; a spectacle on par with Barnum's circus.

3 'Pearl Harbor' (2001)

Gross: $449m

Michael Bay'sPearl Harbor dramatizes the Japanese attack on the American naval base during World War II. Ben Affleck and Josh Hartnett play lifelong friends Rafe and Danny, who both fall in love with the same woman, nurse Evelyn (Kate Beckinsale). The love triangle serves as a backdrop to the film's intense action sequences.

Bay brings the scale of the war to life, with sweeping camera shots and impressive special effects. Despite criticism of its historical accuracy, Pearl Harbor serves as a moving tribute to the bravery of the men and women who fought in the war. The film's emotional impact is heightened by the impressive performances of the cast, including supporting roles by Cuba Gooding Jr. and Jon Voight.

2 'Bohemian Rhapsody' (2018)

Gross: $910m

This smash-hit musical drama is based on the life of Freddie Mercury, lead singer of the legendary rock band Queen. The film explores the formation of the band, their meteoric rise to fame, and Mercury's struggle to come to terms with his sexuality at a time when it was not widely accepted. Rami Malek captures Mercury's flamboyant stage presence and complex personal life and rightfully won an Oscar for his performance.

The film's stunning re-creations of major Queen performances and musical moments make for an electrifying cinematic experience. Bohemian Rhapsody has been criticized for playing fast and loose with some of the facts of Mercury's life, but it remains a must-see for any fan of the band.

1 'Titanic' (1997)

Gross: $2.2bn

Titanic tells the tragic love story of Rose (Kate Winslet) and Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) aboard the doomed ship. Winslet and DiCaprio have incredible chemistry on screen, making their love story all the more heartbreaking when tragedy strikes. Although the characters of Rose and Jack never existed, the bulk of the events are factual.

Cameron's direction balances the film's romantic and dramatic elements with precision. The film's stunning visuals and special effects capture the grandeur and beauty of the ill-fated vessel. On later projects he might have become too wrapped up in the visual effects, but here he keeps the human aspect of the story front and center. The film's unforgettable score, composed by James Horner, complements the story and adds to its emotional impact. Both epic in scale and deeply personal, Titanic is the most immersive film yet that translates real events to the screen.

