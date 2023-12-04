With so many new biographies coming out each year, the biopic genre is as relevant as ever in the film industry nowadays. This, of course, ultimately results in these features gathering a massive amount of money at the box office. While some people believe that biopics often lack the creativity of original screenplays, other audience members understandably can't help finding comfort and inspiration in the lives of others.

That said, even when a biopic features a terrible historical figure at its center, it is not difficult to feel drawn to watch their story, ultimately getting a better grasp of their actions. This, of course, means that instead of comforting or encouraging, it becomes an educational watch. While many biopics have done incredibly well in the past, some have stood out more than others throughout the years; it was just in 2023 that Oppenheimer became the highest-grossing biography of all time. Without further ado, these are the highest-grossing biopics of all time, ranked by their box office earnings.

10 'A Beautiful Mind' (2001)

Worldwide Earnings: $316,791,257

An extremely well-acted film featuring the talented Russell Crowe at its center, A Beautiful Mind tells the compelling true story of John Nash, a brilliant but asocial mathematician who accepts secret work in cryptography. Eventually, his life takes a horrific twist of fate.

Shedding light on mental health in a thought-provoking manner, Ron Howard's well-crafted biopic A Beautiful Mind is undoubtedly a thought-provoking and reflective movie at its core and a film that will appeal to audiences who enjoyed Good Will Hunting. Gathering over 316 million dollars at the box office, it is heroic and heartbreaking all the same, as it illustrates the many hardships Nash and his wife underwent. Furthermore, this Best Picture won four Academy Awards, and understandably so — it is a well-executed human watch that highlights poignant topics and pays powerful homage to a real-life person.

9 'Green Book' (2018)

Worldwide Earnings: $321,752,656

Green Book is a mismatched buddy comedy flick starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali. The Peter Farrelly feel-good dramedy follows a working-class Italian-American bouncer (Mortensen) who becomes the driver for a talented African-American pianist (Ali) on a tour in the south of 1960s America.

While the strong performances and top tier chemistry between the two leads is possibly Green Book's most valuable asset, this well-intentioned story of overcoming self-condemnation ultimately falls a bit short of expectations. It is a controversial film, as some people, including acclaimed filmmaker Spike Lee, believe. It is often discussed that the high-grossing Academy Award-winning film perpetuates the white savior stereotype. When Green Book was announced as the year's Best Picture winner, Lee said: "I thought I was courtside at the [Madison Square] Garden, and the ref made a bad call."

8 'Schindler's List' (1993)

Worldwide Earnings: $322,161,245

This critically beloved biopic takes a spot among the best WWII biopic movies, and rightfully so. Schindler's List is an emotional watch that covers the story of the German Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson), an industrialist who saved more than a thousand Jewish refugees from the Holacaust by employing them in his factories during World War II.

A highly emotional and beautifully shot black-and-white movie, Steven Spielberg's incredible feature provides audiences with a fantastic story with a flawed hero at its center. It is a true epic film that features a fantastic story and deals with heavy themes, shedding light on the satisfying triumph of good over evil. It is no wonder why it did incredible numbers at the box office.

7 'Catch Me if You Can' (2002)

Worldwide Earnings: $352,114,312

As expected, Catch Me if You Can features an incredible central performance by Leonardo DiCaprio. Also directed by Spielberg (one of his most personal films to date), the stylish chase story depicts Frank Abagnale Jr.'s incredible journey as a skilled forger who has passed as a doctor, lawyer, and pilot. Eventually, FBI agent Carl Hanratty (Tom Hanks) becomes obsessed with tracking down the con man.

No doubt, Catch Me if You Can is a thoroughly entertaining and gripping film that deals with themes of loneliness and connection, truth and illusion, family and identity, among others. It stays true to its book and will certainly provide viewers with a good time in front of the screen. It did incredibly well at the box office, earning $352 million.

6 'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013)

Worldwide Earnings: $406,878,233

A Martin Scorsese fan-favorite, The Wolf of Wall Street — also starring DiCaprio — follows 25-year-old Jordan Belfort as he lands a job as a Wall Street stockbroker for L.F. Rothschild. His life takes a wild turn when he is enticed by the stockbroker culture and finds himself living the high life only to fall from grace later in life.

Exposing the dark side of Wall Street, the 2013 film highlights corruption, greed, bad morals, and how far one is willing to go to make money. Although provocative and not to everyone's taste (though still intriguing, and its box office numbers reflect that), The Wolf of Wall Street is a visually alluring film that is regarded as an epic masterpiece by many. Banned in some countries due to its scenes depicting sex and drugs and excessive profanity, this complex true story also serves as a social commentary. Plus, it includes Margot Robbie in her impressive debut film role.

5 'The Greatest Showman' (2017)

Worldwide Earnings: $438,550,306

While The Greatest Showman is far from being a flawless film, it is certainly an entertaining one. Set in the early 1800s, it tells the incredible story of young P.T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) and depicts his rise into becoming one of the world-famous circus directors by creating the Barnum & Bailey circus.

Michael Gracey's high-grossing musical is indeed magical and aesthetically pleasing, and pretty much the perfect pick for the holiday season, especially considering that it is appropriate for almost all ages, making it a family-friendly film recommended for both older children and adults. Moving and engaging with a catchy, well-crafted soundtrack (which some argue is better than the film) and top-tier dance sequences, this peculiar film is worth checking out, even if only for the amazing chemistry between Zack Efron and Zendaya.

4 'The King's Speech' (2010)

qWorldwide Earnings: $484,068,861

The Academy Award winner The King's Speech illustrates the story of King George VI, thoroughly depicting his very unexpected ascension to the British throne in 1936, as well as the speech therapist who aided the monarch in overcoming his biggest insecurity: his stammer.

Tom Hooper's well-written, high-grossing, and award-winning biopic — Colin Firth's efforts at its center elevate it to higher grounds; he understandably took home the award for Best Actor — The King's Speech is ultimately a life-affirming biopic that tells a very personal and intimate triumphant story. It is assuredly an inspiring watch, especially considering the touching way it reflects on courage and responsibility, as well as how rewarding it is to conquer one's fears.

3 'American Sniper' (2014)

Worldwide Earnings: $547,659,020

A thrilling and suspenseful watch throughout, American Sniper is based on U.S. Navy S.E.A.L. sniper Chris Kyle's (played by Bradley Cooper) life. After being a skilled shooter since he was a kid, the Texan Kyle decides to join the S.E.A.L. in order to become a sniper. The movie analyzes his relationship with the terrifying reality of war and the irreversible effects it leaves.

This incredible Clint Eastwood film is considered one of the best war movies of all time and thoughtfully reflects on masculine aggressiveness and competitiveness, as well as sheds light on mental health. American Sniper builds up really well until the climax and is guaranteed to leave audiences on the edge of their seats. It is the 13th most successful film at the 2014 worldwide box office, as well as Eastwood's highest-grossing film to date, earning over $547 million.

2 'Bohemian Rhapsody' (2018)

Worldwide Earnings: $903,655,259

Given Queen's unmatched international fame, it is only logical that many people queued at cinemas to watch Bohemian Rhapsody, a high-grossing biographical movie by Bryan Singer that focuses on the life of the lead singer Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek). It illustrates the creation of the band in 1970, depicting their rising success up until their iconic Live Aid performance at Wembley Stadium.

Although a flawed and somewhat superficial feature that had the potential to be much better, Bohemian Rhapsody still provides audiences with an entertaining story and will certainly appeal to fans of the iconic artists. Its $903 million earnings are impressive; this is not to wonder given Malek's masterful performance, which understandably earned the actor a Best Actor Academy Award.

1 'Oppenheimer' (2023)

Worldwide Earnings: $950,548,665

With astounding sound and haunting imagery, Christopher Nolan's latest effort is widely considered one of the best movies of 2023 thus far. Based on the 2005 biography "American Prometheus" by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, the highest-grossing biography chronicles the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist infamously known for creating the first atomic bomb during World War II.

Whether we're talking about the tour de force performance by Cillian Murphy (which will likely earn him a deserved Oscar nomination) or the incredible writing (featuring one of Nolan's best and most affecting movie endings of all time), Oppenheimer is certainly an incredible achievement. This also reflects on the numbers it has made, which may or may not have also resulted from accidentally premiering on the same day as Barbie and the "Barbenheimmer" phenomenon that followed. That being said, Nolan's colossal and mature film is, in its own right, the highest-grossing movie biopic of all time to this date. As expected, it is a masterfully directed, compelling true story that sheds light on a complex historical figure who has had a tremendous impact on the world.

