While a movie's success does not fully rely on its box office earnings, those numbers ultimately help filmmakers and producers tell which features audiences favor. With that being said, British cinema is undeniably popular and appealing, ranging from the highly successful Harry Potter and 007 franchises to iconic romantic comedy sagas like Bridget Jones's Diary, which all have helped shape British cinema into becoming what it is today.

However, with all the big hit franchises that bring good money aside, which Great Britain movies are the most successful at the box office? From fun animated films like Arthur Christmas to Academy Award-winning historical dramas like The King's Speech, these are the highest-grossing original British movies of all time, ranked according to Box Office Mojo.

11 'Arthur's Christmas' (2011)

Worldwide Earnings: $147,419,472

According to Box Office Mojo, one of Britain's most popular animated movies is Arthur's Christmas, a fun holiday flick that features a great James McAvoy performance as he showcases his voice-acting abilities by bringing the lead character to life. Arthur's Christmas focuses on Santa's (Jim Broadbent) clumsy son as he embarks on an adventure to give out a misplaced present to a young girl in less than two hours on Christmas Day.

Nominated for two BAFTA awards, including a BAFTA Children's Award in the Best Feature Film category, this high-grossing animated film has impressed both critics and audiences alike. Its clever, hilarious, and certainly well-written narrative is a great aspect of this Sarah Smith feature. However, the message it sends about faith and family trauma also helps make the film a touching, emotionally rich viewing experience.

9 'Darkest Hour' (2017)

Worldwide Earnings: $150,847,274

Starring Gary Oldman in an Oscar-winning performance, this acclaimed British war biopic by English filmmaker Joe Wright focuses on Winston Churchill's early days as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom amid the Second World War, intriguingly illustrating his refusal to seek a peace treaty with Nazi Germany.

Even though Oldman's performance (often deemed as the best of his career by critics) is one of the film's highlights, other cast members, including Kristin Scott Thomas, deliver impeccable acting efforts that help elevate Darkest Hour to higher grounds, too. Furthermore, the 2017 movie features astounding production design and critically acclaimed makeup that completely transformed Oldman. A few inaccuracies aside, Wright's movie has proven to be an appealing pick for history buffs and general audiences; this is reflected in Darkest Hour's global earnings: at the international box office, the British period piece has garnered over $150 million.

8 'Downtown Abbey' (2019)

Worldwide Earnings: $194,694,725

Naturally, given the success of the iconic British television series, the 2019 film of the same name could only be a box office hit — Michael Engler's movie grossed over $194 million at the worldwide box office. Set in 1927, the story follows The Crawleys as they prepare to host King George V (Simon Jones) and Queen Mary (Geraldine James) at Downton Abbey, a visit that ultimately unleashes scandal, romance, and intrigue.

Downtown Abbey is guaranteed to appeal to fans of the period drama genre, particularly British ones. However, because it requires that audiences have at least some clue about the backstory not to take the risk of being slightly confused throughout, it may not be the right choice for everyone. Still, it is quite evident that the charming British period piece has swept many off their feet when looking back at the film's box office achievement.

7 'Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit' (2005)

Worldwide Earnings: $192,614,977

Directed by Steve Box and Nick Park, the stop-motion animation film Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (the first feature-length movie in the short film and animated series universe) is a parody of classic monster movies as well as Hammer Horror films. The story centers around good-natured cheese-loving inventor Wallace (Peter Sallis) and his quiet but brilliant dog, Gromit, in their latest mission as pest control agents.

On top of being an acclaimed movie in the genre and consequently taking home the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature the year after its release, The Curse of the Were-Rabbit was a box office hit, grossing over $192 million worldwide. Including a good number of funny gags in addition to its memorable and beloved characters, this British film counts on an entertaining narrative suited for audiences of all ages.

6 'Love Actually' (2003)

Worldwide Earnings: $244,931,766

When talking about the best British romantic comedies and holiday films, the culturally significant, highly referenced Love Actually surely ranks high on the list. Through interconnected tales, Richard Curtis' film centers around the lives of eight very different couples (featuring a star-studded cast consisting of Colin Firth, Keira Knightley, Hugh Grant, and Alan Rickman among others), portraying their relationships during a distraught month before Christmas in London.

Love Actually was obviously a huge commercial success, earning over $244 million on a small budget of $40 million. This is not surprising considering how treasured the movie was and remains still, which is essentially due to its lighthearted plot and charming, heartwarming romance tales it features. No doubt, Curtis' film is truly a mood booster with a talented cast to match.

5 'Four Weddings And a Funeral' (1994)

Worldwide Earnings $245,700,83

Love Actually isn't the only Hugh Grant hit. In fact, Four Weddings And a Funeral is an even more popular movie, at least according to the box office, where it earned over $245 million. The must-see British romantic comedy follows a committed bachelor, Charles, who must face the fact that he may or may not have discovered love after attending five social occasions, four of which are weddings, and one a funeral.

Despite the "no chemistry between the main leads" allegations, which could easily ruin the Mike Newell romance feature, Grant and Andie MacDowell's efforts help make Four Weddings and a Funeral an enjoyable watch, even if some audience members believe the pair was mismatched. Its sharply written screenplay by Richard Curtis and genuinely hilarious bits are two of the strongest elements in the fast-paced, at times even moving feature.

4 'The Full Monty' (1997)

Worldwide Earnings: $257,938,649

The fourth highest-grossing British film of all time is 1997's The Full Monty, a comedy film by Peter Cattaneo and predecessor of the 2023 Hulu television show of the same name. It tells the story of six unemployed steelworkers from Sheffield who join forces to do a male striptease act. Its title is a reference to total nudity, which the group aims to do to be as successful as it promises.

With $257,938,649 in earnings and starring Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, William Snape, Steve Huison, Tom Wilkinson, Paul Barber, and Hugo Speer, the cheeky The Full Monty certainly captured the attention of many moviegoers back when it was released, and understandably so: its amazing direction and comedic bits cement Cattaneo's movie as one of the best British comedies ever made.

3 'Slumdog Millionaire' (2008)

Worldwide Earnings: $378,410,542

Starring the talented actor and filmmaker — his 2024 directorial debut Monkey Man has been well-received — Dev Patel, Slumdog Millionaire is one of the most popular films of the late 2000s. Loosely based on the novel Q & A by Indian author Vikas Swarup, this British drama focuses on 18-year-old Jamal Malik from the Juhu slums, who is questioned under suspicion of cheating as a contestant on the Hindi-language reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati?' and takes viewers back in time to reveal how he knew all the answers.

With over $378 million under its belt, Danny Boyle and Loveleen Tandan's engaging Best Picture nominee is a major British box office success, and understandably so, this feel-good, uplifting movie features some pretty poignant messages about society and class, hope, gratitude, love, and betrayal while also being extremely well executed. Still, its reception in India was divisive, given its depiction of poverty in the country.

2 '1917' (2019)

Worldwide Earnings: $384,580,017

Partially inspired by stories told to acclaimed filmmaker Sam Mendes by his paternal grandfather, Alfred, about his service during World War I, 1917 was one of the favorite nominees for the 2020 Oscars, taking home the awards for Best Cinematography, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Visual Effects. This devastating tale of cruelty and perseverance in the face of adversity follows two soldiers tasked with delivering a message that will stop a thousand men from walking straight into a deadly trap.

Mendes' astounding achievement fully immerses audiences in its absorbing, though heart-wrenching story of an intense race against time that looks like it was shot in only one take. Not only did the incredible war drama 1917 receive numerous accolades, but it was also extremely well-received at the box office, earning over $384 million.

1 'The King's Speech' (2010)

Worldwide Earnings: $484,068,861

At the very top of the highest-grossing British movies list is the Colin Firth-led The King's Speech, a 12-time Oscar-nominated historical drama by Tom Hooper that illustrates King George VI's unexpected ascension to the British throne in 1936, with an emphasis on the speech therapist who helped the insecure monarch eventually overcome his biggest insecurity: his stammer.

Featuring almost half a million worldwide earnings, Hooper's inspiring and oddly motivational biopic — especially for audiences who can relate to its protagonist's struggle — is deserving of all its widespread accolades and box office achievements. The King's Speech is anchored by Firth's tour de force on top of all its outstanding technical aspects, such as the impressive direction, score, and screenplay that will fully submerge audiences in the story.

