These cinematographers have mastered the art of the moving picture — and have a lot to show for it.

All jobs in a movie set are crucial in producing a quality film, but if you had to name a few of the most important, the director of photography (a.k.a DP or cinematographer) would definitely be up there. DPs are responsible for the photographic heart of the movie, elevating the director's visual vision while working very closely with them.

RELATED:Best Cinematography Oscar Winners of the 21st Century, Ranked

Although cinematographers aren't usually important factors in attracting audiences, many seem to have an excellent track record when bringing in the big bucks at the domestic box office. The Numbers have provided an exciting list of the top-grossing cinematographers at the US domestic box office, currently in the beta stage. All reported box office numbers are as of writing this article.

10) Mauro Fiore

Mauro Fiore, whose films have earned a total of $2,364,665,883 at the domestic box office, earned a Best Cinematography Academy Award for his work on James Cameron's Avatar and is also known for films like Training Day and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Fiore pushes the limits of emerging technologies and cinematic storytelling, showing a keen eye for detail and texture. His visual style is perfect for the attractive fictional worlds he has worked on.

9) Trent Opaloch

Canadian DP Trent Opaloch is known for his documentary-like camerawork in Neill Blomkamp's District 9 and the Russo brothers' MCU films: Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Opaloch, who has a lot of experience with VFX-heavy work, loves to adapt his style to the different films he works on. He shot District 9 like a guerilla documentary, and Winter Soldier drew inspiration from old conspiracy thrillers. His films have grossed $2,445,285,409 at the US box office.

8) Janusz Kamiński

Common Steven Spielberg collaborator Janusz Kamiński has won two Oscars: One for Schindler's List in 1994 and another for Saving Private Ryan in 1999. He has been nominated five other times, four for his work on Spielberg films.

RELATED:Janusz Kamiński on 'The Post' and Why the Art of Cinematography Is Disappearing

Kamiński's style is truly versatile. He believes that the key to genuine mastery of cinematography is understanding the power of light and darkness, which is the foundation of any DP's composition. He also clarifies that the story comes first, and his form must adapt to it. This philosophy has earned his films $2,599,601,893 at the domestic box office.

7) Andrew Lesnie

Andrew Lesnie, who died in 2015 at the age of 59, was the cinematographer behind the legendary Middle-earth saga, having won an Oscar for The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. He also worked on movies like Babe and Peter Jackson's King Kong, and his films earned $2,683,624,273 in the US.

The Guardian calls Lesnie "the master of light." They compliment his "painterly eye and McGyver-like skill for problem solving." He had an incredibly gifted eye, making his passing all the more tragic.

6) Jeremy Lasky

Jeremy Lasky has been a director of photography at Pixar since 2003, having worked on Finding Nemo, Finding Dory, Toy Story 3, and some other of the studio's movies. His collaborations have made $2,702,654,691 dollars in the US.

RELATED:8 Most Emotional Pixar Movies That Are Worth the Tears

Lasky proves that an animated movie's director of photography is just as important and worthy of praise as that of a live-action film. What fuels his work is his passion for visual storytelling, and it's his incredible patience (as a single shot in an animated movie can take months) that allows him to be as successful as he is.

5) Dan Mindel

South African cinematographer Dan Mindel is a common collaborator of J.J. Abrams, having worked with him on movies like Star Trek (2009), Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. He has also been DP on other directors' films, like The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and John Carter.

Mindel loves to play with light and do what he calls "antagonize the lens." His extreme passion for his craft and process has meant $2,748,511,167 at the domestic box office for his movies.

4) Dariusz Wolski

Dariusz Wolski was recently nominated for a Best Cinematography Oscar for the Western News of the World, and he has also received praise for his work on films like Crimson Tide, The Martian, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

The Polish DP has had an incredibly prolific career, often working on multiple movies each year. He prefers a more realistic, almost documentarian approach for the projects he works on, but he never neglects an attractive visual flair and unique aesthetic. His films have earned $2,800,860,474 at the domestic box office.

3) Don Burgess

Don Burgess, who landed an Oscar nod for his work on Forrest Gump, has also worked on films such as Cast Away, Contact, and Aquaman. His presence has meant $2,982,186,430 at the US box office.

Burgess likes to have a well-defined plan for the look of every movie and scene. He tries to adapt his style to the requirements of each story without ever losing touch with his preference for elegant, absorbing camera movements that effortlessly carry audiences through the movie.

2) Dean Semler

Dean Semler is a very versatile cinematographer. He has worked on simplistic comedies like Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2, action cult classics like Mad Max 2, and Oscar-nominated epics like Dances With Wolves. This has meant $2,995,911,840 for his films at the domestic box office.

Semler has an incredible amount of love for his work, and he tries to use it to infuse sets with a lively, happy, collaborative attitude. He likes to think that he doesn't have a defined style, as he wants to adapt to and learn from every project he takes on.

1) John Schwartzman

The films of Oscar-nominee for Seabiscuit John Schwartzman have made a staggering $3,127,929,105 at the domestic box office. He has also worked on movies like Jurassic World, Pearl Harbor, and The Amazing Spider-Man.

Half-brother of Jason Schwartzman, nephew of Francis Ford Coppola, and cousin of Sofia Coppola and Nicolas Cage, it's no wonder Schwartzman is so talented since it seems to run in the family. He enjoys working on big-scope films, giving them a unique and unforgettable visual look, taking on new challenges, and expanding his craft.

KEEP READING:The 100 Best-Shot Films of All Time Revealed by American Society of Cinematographers