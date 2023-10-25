Especially for those who weren't able to experience the glory of a live performance concert experience, the concert film has acted as a great way for audiences across the world to enjoy these performances. Whether they are musical concert movies designed to give audiences the feeling of being at a live concert, or stand-up performance movies designed to have audiences experience a stand-up routine with a crowd of their own, concert movies have fulfilled a powerful void throughout film history.

A number of these concert movies have earned a great deal of financial success over the years, considering the budgets are usually on the smaller side compared to the usual release. Especially with recent concert movies like Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour showing that there is still a great deal of money to be made in the genre, concert movies have proven that they are here to stay for the foreseeable future.

10 'BTS Permission to Dance on Stage Seoul - Live Viewing' (2022)

Worldwide Box Office: $32,600,000

BTS Permission to Dance on Stage Soul - Live Viewing was a special concert experience featuring a number of songs and musical performances from the world-famous K-pop band BTS. This concert film was specifically used as a way for them to connect with their fans across the world during the COVID-19 Pandemic before the concert films would eventually be brought onto Disney+.

It's hard to deny how much of a major impact both K-pop and BTS especially have had over the music industry in recent years, helping lead to the major success of this concert film. Even more than simply doing well in the United States, this concert film's availability and popularity worldwide acted as a major reason why it attained a high box office.

9 'Katy Perry: Part of Me' (2012)

Worldwide Box Office: 32,700,439

Katy Perry: Part of Me is a concert film that takes a look at the long and expansive life, career, and various music of pop sensation Katy Perry as it follows her California Dreams World Tour. On top of simply her life concert performance, the film also provides a number of behind-the-scenes interviews, and all-access footage of rehearsals, choreography, and all sorts of Katy Perry style.

Part of Me is an effective combination of both a concert film and a music documentary, as it follows the trend of concert films of the early 2010s in being a complete cinematic must-see experience for fans. Especially when considering the massive star power that Katy Perry held in 2012, it's no surprise that her concert film would find similar levels of box office success.

8 'Richard Pryor Live on the Sunset Strip' (1982)

Worldwide Box Office: $34,970,309

Richard Pryor Live on the Sunset Strip sees Richard Pryor's world-famous stand-up act, including his frank and honest discussion about his freebasing addiction, as well as other hilariously honest and dark topics. Most notably, the act includes a comedic discussion about Pryor's infamous night on June 9th, 1980, in which he famously caught on fire.

Pryor has surmounted a powerful legacy as one of the most well-regarded and greatest stand-up comedians of all time, and its thanks in part to the amazing concert film Live on the Sunset Strip that he has attained such a powerful legacy. The 80s were a golden landmark time for stand-up comedians as a whole and rife with experimentation and creativity, leading to Live on the Sunset Strip becoming one of the first massive theatrical concert film successes of all time

7 'The Original Kings of Comedy' (2000)

Worldwide Box Office: $38,236,338

Directed by Spike Lee, The Original Kings of Comedy was a collaborative stand-up comedy summit featuring the likes of some of the most iconic stand-up comedians of all time. The combination of Steve Harvey, D.L. Hughley, Cedric The Entertainer, and Bernie Mac created what was known as the original kings of comedy, a group to which the likes of stand-up had never seen before.

While concert films featuring stand-up routines for singular comedians had been seen constantly over the years, The Original Kings of Comedy's summit-style approach of featuring 4 distinguished great comedians helped it stand out among the competition. It further helped matters that with Spike Lee at the helm as director, he was able to perfectly translate the energy and comedic power of the original comedy tour.

6 'Eddie Murphy Raw' (1987)

Worldwide Box Office: $50,504,655

While he's most commonly known now for his long-lasting acting career, Eddie Murphy was iconic in the 1980s as one of the most prolific and energizing stand-up comedians of the era. His concert film, Raw, only further proved his high energy and star status of the era with the film's major selling point being its fully uncensored and unrestrained glory from Murphy's comedy.

Raw is such a genuine and hilarious stand-up routine that even over 35 years later, the comedy still works wonders and hits hard for a modern audience. Murphy's genuine talent and abilities as a stand-up comic shine through perfectly throughout the concert film, and considering his already massive influence and notoriety, it's no wonder that the film was a massive hit, being the highest-grossing stand-up concert film.

5 'One Direction: This is Us' (2013)

Worldwide Box Office: $68,233,799

One Direction: This is Us is another combination of concert film and music documentary, as it splices together live concert footage with intimate behind-the-scenes footage and interviews of the band. The final experience is one that allows the audience to attain a closer look and greater perspective of the band as a whole, as well as their story from humble beginnings to the top of the world.

Boy bands have always found themselves experiencing massive audiences of fans and idolizers who cherish each individual member and song, so it makes sense that a modern-day boy band would find such success in a concert film. Even a decade later, there are still reasons to check out This is Us, from a humble perspective to when the band was still together and not having solo careers, to the still hilarious surprise appearance from filmmaker legend Martin Scorcese.

4 'Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds' (2008)

Worldwide Box Office: $70,712,099

Capitalizing on the popularity of both Miley Cyrus as a musical artist and the Disney Channel show and character Hannah Montana, Best of Both Worlds combined the two for a singular concert film event. The film features numerous hit songs performed both by Miley and her character persona of Hannah Montana.

More than simply being a popular pop star singer that appealed to young audiences around the world, the concert film had the full success of the Hannah Montana tv show to boost its popularity and success even further. The concert film makes for an especially interesting watch 15 years later, as Miley Cyrus's music career would take a number of drastic shifts and evolutions in the years to come.

3 'Justin Bieber: Never Say Never' (2011)

Worldwide Box Office: $99,034,125

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never is a combination music documentary and concert film that capitalized on the massive enthusiasm and popularity of young pop star sensation Justin Bieber. The film goes over his unprecedented rise to fame from making YouTube videos to selling out Madison Square Garden, as he plays a number of his most iconic hits to an audience of adoring fans.

While other films had taken this approach in the past, Never Say Never was the be-all end-all film that popularized and ushered in the era of combination music documentaries and concert films in theaters. The film's expert combination of the feel-good story of Bieber combined with some great concert footage and directing by Jon M. Chu made for a concert film experience that had audiences wanting more.

2 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' (2023)

Worldwide Box Office: $111+ Million

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is the concert film adaptation of the massively successful and record-breaking concert tour from pop sensation Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour. The concert experience takes a journey through Taylor's long and extensive 17-year musical career, as it goes through all of her different albums and eras in a singular, once-in-a-lifetime concert experience.

The Eras Tour was a massive monumental success well before it became a concert film, and yet the film itself was somehow able to perfectly recapture the magic and energy of the Swift concert experience. The film is still making massive waves at the box office and is in itself creating a renaissance for concert movies as a whole. It speaks volumes to the film's popularity and strengths that even with its unfinished theatrical run, it has already shot up to the near top of the highest-grossing concert films of all time.

1 'Michael Jackson's This Is It' (2009)

Worldwide Box Office: $252,091,016

Releasing just four months after the tragic death of the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson, This Is It provides an extensive look into the experience and background surrounding Jackson's last sold-out shows in London. The film provides a compilation of interviews, rehearsals, and backstage footage in preparation for the concert, including the final recorded live performance from Jackson.

This Is It was released at the tragically perfect time and allowed audiences to say their final goodbyes to one of the biggest pop star icons of all time. Unlike many other concert films that have a consistently upbeat and cheery tune to them, This Is It has a much more somber envelopment over the proceedings, as it acts as a look into the final chapter of an icon for music as a whole. While the concert film may soon lose its #1 spot to The Eras Tour in the coming weeks, there is no denying the legacy and impact that the film and Michael Jackson have held on so many people.

