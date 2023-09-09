The Big Picture The Blair Witch Project is the highest-grossing found footage movie, making over $140 million domestically and over $248 million worldwide.

The success of The Blair Witch Project can be attributed to its commitment to realism, with improvised auditions and camcorder shots creating an authentic feel.

The marketing strategy for The Blair Witch Project was groundbreaking, utilizing the internet and creating a website with real-looking police reports and "missing" posters to blur the lines between fact and fiction.

When talking about some of the highest-grossing horror films, people may not associate found footage with that achievement. The subgenre is more niche than it is lucrative compared to others of its kind, such as slasher horror and psychological horror, but has amassed a huge following nonetheless. The often hit-or-miss subgenre has produced now-cult favorites like Creep, REC, and Hell House LLC. On top of that, most would be surprised at the overwhelming success that some found footage films have had during their theatrical runs. However, many know of the feelings of intrigue and fascination that surround found footage films and how real they feel (remember those trailers for Paranormal Activity that used audience reactions to promote the film?). Between heavy hitters like Paranormal Activity and Cloverfield, the highest-grossing in the genre is arguably what started it all.

Image via Artisan Entertainment.

The Blair Witch Project, even today, remains the most successful of the bunch. Released theatrically in July 1999, the incredibly realistic and impactful project made over $140 million domestically and over $248 million worldwide. Over 20 years later, no found footage horror film has surpassed those numbers. Close behind is the first Paranormal Activity film in the series, grossing $193 million worldwide, with the two practically right next to each other in profits due to their impressively low budgets. Despite arguments over The Blair Witch Project and its actual effectiveness, as well as having one of the most polarizing endings to a horror film, the film sold as a true story made up of real-life footage captivated enough curious viewers to make it one of the biggest successes in Hollywood.

How Did 'The Blair Witch Project' Make So Much at the Box Office?

"Found footage" is when on-screen media states that it is made up of footage that had been discovered after being lost or inaccessible, making it different from the mockumentary style, and is not restricted to the horror genre. The Blair Witch Project, directed by Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez, may have made the most at the box office but is far from the first of the found footage subgenre. Indie drama film The Connection by Shirley Clarke is the first film to use found footage techniques back in 1961, being the first movie to start by claiming to be made up of footage that had since been found and put together for viewing. Other notable submissions include the satirical The Other Side of the Wind by Orson Welles and the controversial and graphic exploitation film Cannibal Holocaust, considered the first time found footage techniques were used for the horror genre. However, none of these popularized the genre in the way that The Blair Witch Project did, but why?

RELATED: What Is the Highest-Grossing Horror Movie of All Time?

Inspired by documentaries about the supernatural, Myrick and Sánchez started to develop the indie film in 1993. The film follows three students as they construct a documentary about an urban legend that may be the cause of multiple deaths and disappearances. Students Heather, Josh, and Mike appear to film the entire project and often narrate their journey as they camp in the woods, where the alleged Blair Witch resides. As the students become plagued by strange happenings, and go missing one by one, viewers watch them learn that the Blair Witch may be more than a myth.

The key to The Blair Witch Project's success is the commitment to making everything that we see on-screen appear to have really happened. To start, the three main characters were named after the actors who played them at the time (cast members have since changed their names). In addition, auditions were almost entirely improvised and the film was simply shot on a camcorder.

‘The Blair Witch Project’s Marketing Helped Make It a Box-Office Smash

One of the most important parts of The Blair Witch Project's impact, something newer viewers of the film may not be aware of, was the marketing. Heavily utilizing the Internet, a public website was created to promote the film. The site featured real-looking police reports and "missing" posters, featuring the faces of all three main characters. At the time, this level of commitment more than blurred the lines between fact and fiction, leading many to believe that The Blair Witch Project was real-life footage of the film students being terrorized by unseen forces, and eventually going missing. More notices were handed out at showings, asking viewers with any information regarding the missing people to come forward.

The team behind the film even went as far as showing a mockumentary on the Blair Witch and its origin on the SciFi Channel days before the film's release. Less than two months after its premiere, and much build-up, The Blair Witch Project website had 160 million hits. The film utilized its premise and created as much intrigue around the story as humanly possible, drawing on people's natural curiosity towards the macabre. Additionally, engaging in easily achievable marketing techniques and maintaining a fairly tiny budget showed that creating interesting art is more attainable than previously believed, making The Blair Witch Project one of the most fascinating films of all time.

‘The Blair Witch Project’ Continues to Impact the Horror Genre Today

Image Via Anchor Bay Films

Numbers and money aside, The Blair Witch Project has also made a massive cultural impact. The success of the film quickly made found footage projects, and horror in general, a force to be reckoned with. The years that followed the indie film's release saw a wave of found footage films that have since gained significant cult followings, and show clear inspiration from the 1999 horror classic. This includes Paranormal Activity, REC, Cloverfield, and V/H/S. These found footage films built off of The Blair Witch Project, utilizing security footage and broadcast news clips in telling their stories that also often see the demise of their main characters. Other popular found footage films that came after this time pursued the route of making fictional stories appear real, such as Grave Encounters, As Above, So Below, The Taking of Deborah Logan, The Visit, and Megan Is Missing. Specifically, the latter film recently received significant buzz on social media after viewers confused the film's footage to be real.

Even today, the found footage subgenre gets a lot of flack for appearing more amateur than other horror films. However, no other horror subgenre garners as much fascination. As viewers watch a main character filming their journey get caught up in a horror story, viewers cannot help but think that that could be them. The Blair Witch Project proved that point well over 20 years ago, as the film is still on the list for being one of the highest-grossing horror films. Even with a minute budget and a camcorder, the indie horror film was able to alter the course of one of the most beloved genres.