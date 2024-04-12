France was the birthplace of cinema and it remains one of the industry's most important countries, with a vibrant local film industry and key global events like the Cannes Film Festival. The general public also still seems passionate about movies: in recent years, French citizens have returned to cinemas in higher numbers than those of other European countries, even if admissions haven't yet rebounded to pre-pandemic levels.

As a result of this local enthusiasm for le cinéma, there have been a number of French films that have performed exceptionally well in their home country, raking in big bucks at the box office (even if many of them remain relatively unknown outside France's borders). Not all of these French blockbusters are fantastic, and some may be a little too specific to their homeland, but there are still a fair number of gems to be found among them. They make for some entertaining international viewing.

10 'Taxi 2' (2000)

Box Office Gross: $60 Million

Taxi 2 is the second in the popular action series written and produced by Luc Besson. It continues the death-defying adventures of Marseille taxi driver Daniel Morales (Samy Naceri). This time, Daniel must team up with his cop friend Émilien (Frédéric Diefenthal) to protect the Japanese minister of defense from Yakuza assassins. Naturally.

A masterpiece, this is not, but it's packed to the gills with high-octane action sequences. Director Gérard Krawczyk ups the ante from the first movie, culminating in a scene where a suped-up taxi is parachuted over Paris. A lot of the jokes have aged quite poorly, however. The plot also serves more as a way of connecting the moments of vehicular mayhem than as an actual story. It's all rather ridiculous but, for a certain kind of action-comedy fan, it should hit the spot. It certainly connected with audiences in its home country, selling 10 million tickets in its opening weekend.

9 'Le Dîner de Cons' (1998)

Box Office Gross: $65.4 Million

Le Dîner de Cons (roughly translated to Dinner of Fools) is a comedy centering on Pierre Brochant (Thierry Lhermitte), a successful publisher who hosts a weekly dinner where each guest brings the most 'idiotic' person they can find. Brochant's latest find is the well-meaning but bumbling François Pignon (Jacques Villeret). As the night unfolds, Brochant's life spirals out of control as Pignon inadvertently exposes his secrets and forces him to confront his own shortcomings.

The Dinner Game is a finely crafted comedy set in a confined space, maintaining a brisk pace over its 80-minute runtime. It confidently mixes absurdity and social commentary, mercilessly poking fun at its characters. Director Francis Veber, who wrote the original play, evidently delighted in taking his story to the screen. Plus, Villeret and Lhermitte deliver stellar performances as the mismatched pair navigating a comedic descent into despair. They depict their characters as ridiculous, but not caricatures. They both won César Awards for their efforts.

8 'French Fried Vacation 3: Friends Forever' (2006)

Box Office Gross: $84 Million

French Fried Vacation 3: Friends Forever is the third installment that began with the 1978 cult classic that satirized life resorts like Club Med. This one picks up where the last movie left off three decades ago, with the main characters now in their 50s. As the gang of friends, including Popeye (Thierry Lhermitte), Jean-Claude (Michel Blanc), and Gigi (Marie-Anne Chazel), embark on their annual vacation in the French countryside, they find themselves facing a series of comedic misadventures and unexpected challenges.

The film performed well at the box office, perhaps capitalizing on decades of nostalgia. However, it was not as well-received critically as its predecessors. Most reviews found it to lack the fun of the originals, but without the dramatic heft to work as a melancholy comment on aging. Fans of the first two who nevertheless intend to check it out should watch the subbed, rather than the dubbed, version, as the vocal delivery and intonation of the actors add to the humor.

7 'The Visitors' (1993)

Box Office Gross: $98.8 Million