The titular Godzilla has more than earned his reputation for being King of the Monsters, given the series that bears his name is now 70 years old and is made up of almost 40 movies. Beginning in 1954 as a somber look at the devastation caused by nuclear weapons, the series has mutated and shifted genres/tones over the years, with Godzilla sometimes being a villain, sometimes being a hero, and sometimes being somewhere in between.

The Godzilla series now also includes films made in both Japan and the U.S., with this global dominance further enforced by how successful certain entries in the series have been at the box office. There is a bias toward the more recent Godzilla movies, given how box office data is harder to come by for older movies, and wasn't reported on nearly as thoroughly before the 1980s. Still, it's interesting to see which ones made the most money, as well as observe how, once again, the results show that box office success doesn't always line up with critical success. These top-earners from the Godzilla series are ranked below, going by worldwide grosses.

10 'Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack' (2001)

Box Office: $20 million

A classic Godzilla film that had a notable influence on the most recent Japanese movie in the series, Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack is a near-perfect giant monster movie. It has a more fantastical approach to telling a story featuring some familiar yet re-imagined monsters, with Godzilla being a cruel force of nature possessed by spirits of those killed in World War II, and Mothra, King Ghidorah, and Baragon being legendary monsters summoned to put a stop to his rampage.

Still, while Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack was a great film, it was somewhat of a more moderate success at the box office, getting a respectable $20 million against a budget of about $9 million. It wasn’t released in U.S. theaters, relying instead on home video sales in the U.S. and other territories to make a little more money (with such figures not taken into account when looking at the box office).

9 'Godzilla 2000' (1999)

Box Office: $27 million

Frustratingly for those who like their movie titles clean, Godzilla 2000 cannot count itself among the Godzilla movies released in the 21st century as, despite what it’s called, it was released in 1999. It was a very mild return to form for the series after a disappointing 1998 American film (more on that in a bit), but Godzilla 2000 isn’t one that many would call a series highlight necessarily.

In Godzilla 2000, the titular monster fights another called Orga, with the design for the latter being fairly cool, and the showdown between the two titans being fairly entertaining. Otherwise, this is a fairly standard outing for the Godzilla series, and not exactly a high-earner by any means, but not a total failure either, earning $15 million in Japan and almost $13 million outside Japan.

8 'Godzilla vs. Destoroyah' (1995)

Box Office: $34.5 million

Representing the Godzilla series at its most unsettling, upsetting, and bombastic,Godzilla vs. Destoroyah wrapped up the series’ Heisei Era and could well have served as an impactful finale for the entire franchise, had none been made after 1995. The monster Godzilla’s pitted against here is perhaps the most iconic one-off opponent in Godzilla history: Destoroyah, who was created from the effects of the Oxygen Destroyer that was used to kill the first Godzilla in the 1954 original.

Billed as a grand and sweeping send-off to Godzilla the character (even if just a temporary one), there was clearly a level of hype for Godzilla vs. Destoroyah in Japan, making it one of the highest-grossing non-American Godzilla movies… though again, box office data does prioritize more recent releases. It earned an estimated $34.5 million, and holds up to this day as one of the best-ever Godzilla movies for sure.

Godzilla vs. Destoroyah Release Date December 9, 1995 Director Takao Okawara , Ishirô Honda Cast Takurô Tatsumi , Yôko Ishino , Yasufumi Hayashi , Megumi Odaka Runtime 103 minutes

7 'Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II' (1993)

Box Office: $36 million

It feels tempting to call Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla IIan underrated entry in the series nowadays, as it doesn’t tend to get looked back on quite as fondly – nor as often – as various other Godzilla classics. Yet when one looks at the box office for this 1993 entry in the series (the first since 1975 to feature beloved foe Mechagodzilla), it’s revealed to have been one of the most successful of both the Heisei and Millennium Eras, thereby beating out a dozen other movies box office-wise, which ain’t bad.

It's a crowd-pleasing Godzilla movie, so the handsome earnings at the box office check out. After all, it was the aforementioned return of the iconic Mechagodzilla, and marked the first appearance of the (initially) adorable Godzilla Junior. The latter went on to grow considerably in size over the next couple of films, having a role in both 1994’s Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla and the aforementioned Godzilla vs. Destoroyah.

6 'Shin Godzilla' (2016)

Box Office: $78 million

Until it was dethroned in 2023, Shin Godzilla had the distinction of being the highest-earning non-American Godzilla movie at the box office and, many would say, deservedly so. This takes a fresh approach to the series and the various tropes it likes to play around with, having an engaging and even satirical story about various high-ranking officials struggling greatly with containing the threat posed by the emergence of a particularly grotesque and tragic-looking monster.

More than most other films in the Godzilla series, this time around, the monster in Shin Godzilla feels like a particularly devastating and unusual natural disaster, being both terrifying and pitiful. The film definitely has a strange sense of pacing and might not wow those who prefer their Godzilla movies to be action-packed, but Shin Godzilladoes ultimately benefit from trying – and largely succeeding – to do something quite different within the confines of the franchise.

Shin Godzilla Release Date July 29, 2016 Director Hideaki Anno , Shinji Higuchi Cast Satomi Ishihara , Jun Kunimura , Shinya Tsukamoto , Hiroki Hasegawa , Nozomi de Lencquesaing , Mark Chinnery Runtime 118 Main Genre Sci-Fi

5 'Godzilla Minus One' (2023)

Box Office: $107 million

A surprise hit that’s helped the Godzilla series become more popular than ever before, Godzilla Minus One blew minds upon its release in 2023, and feels like one of the best films of this decade so far. It’s also the most successful Japanese Godzilla film to date, earning an impressive $39 million in Japan alone, but proving to be a breakout success in various other territories, taking its worldwide earnings to approximately $107 million.

Narratively, Godzilla Minus One returns to the past and then some, being set even earlier than the 1954 original and making the people of Japan true underdogs, given the emergence of the titular monster at a time when everyone was still recovering from World War II. Much has also been said about the relatively small budget of Minus One (with the film still managing to have some very impressive effects), with its total gross being many times higher than said budget.

Godzilla Minus One Release Date December 1, 2023 Director Takashi Yamazaki Cast Ryûnosuke Kamiki , Minami Hamabe , Yûki Yamada , Sakura Andō Runtime 124 Minutes

4 'Godzilla' (1998)

Box office: $379 million

After gushing about some other genuinely great Godzilla movies, it’s time to come crashing back down to Earth and acknowledge that 1998’s Godzilla is one of the highest earners for the series. Detractors of this infamous American take on the beloved Japanese monster might be dismayed to realize it made considerably more money than any Japanese film in the series did… but, as a silver lining, it is the lowest earner of the American films in the series so far.

It takes place in New York City and involves a very unusual take on Godzilla, with the monster being renamed “Zilla” in the years since, and the story within this particular world never returned to (outside jokes made at Zilla’s expense in both Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack and Godzilla Final Wars). It was estimated at costing between $130 and $150 million, and though there’s a narrative surrounding it being a box office disappointment, it still would’ve turned a profit… just perhaps not as much as those behind the film were hoping for.

Godzilla (1998) Release Date May 20, 1998 Director Roland Emmerich Cast Matthew Broderick , Jean Reno , Maria Pitillo , Hank Azaria , Kevin Dunn , Michael Lerner Runtime 139 minutes

3 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' (2019)

Box office: $387.3 million

Though it was a step-up in quality compared to 1998’s Godzilla, 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters is another film in the series that, though it made a good deal of money, perhaps underperformed. A gross of $387.3 million worldwide does sound pretty great at first, but with a budget estimated between $170 and $200 million, something higher was needed for it to turn a sizable profit.

It was the first American Godzilla movie to showcase other monsters from the series’ history, with the likes of King Ghidorah, Mothra, and Rodan making their American debuts in this film, so to speak. Those sequences in Godzilla: King of the Monsters that showcase said monsters front-and-center can be quite enjoyable and even visually dazzling, but the rest of the film is a bit of a drag to sit through, thanks to less-than-great human-focused scenes (the talented cast assembled could only do so much, it seemed).

2 'Godzilla vs. Kong' (2021)

Box Office: $470.1 million

Despite being released in a year when COVID-19 was still having an impact on the movie industry, Godzilla vs. Kong ended up being enough of a success for the MonsterVerse to continue, with 2024’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire being a direct sequel. Befitting the title, it’s a movie where the two most legendary giant monsters from cinema history – King Kong and Godzilla – clash, beating each other up and causing amazing amounts of destruction in the process.

Like 2019’s King of the Monsters, the non-monster stuff in Godzilla vs. Kong was by no means anything to write home about, but the smackdown between titans promised in the title ended up making the entire thing worthwhile. It cost a similar amount to King of the Monsters, but grossed a healthy $470 million, with that amount not even taking into account revenue generated by at-home rentals or generating sign-ups to streaming services (it was a pandemic-era release, after all).

1 'Godzilla' (2014)

Box Office: $529 million

Perhaps the best (or most well-rounded) American Godzilla film so far, 2014’s Godzilla also happens to be the biggest earner at the box office in the franchise’s seven-decade-long history. It’s not a perfect movie, and it seems a little too eager to tease the audience with glimpses of Godzilla before delivering some great action in the final act, but it was a huge improvement on the last American Godzilla movie, which had come out 16 years earlier.

2014's Godzilla still had a hefty budget of $160 million, but its earnings at the worldwide box office ended up being more than triple that; it's likely that those behind 1998's Godzilla were hoping for similar numbers back then. Owing to this film's success, the MonsterVerse officially began, and it's led to a point where, throughout the rest of the 2010s and into the 2020s, Godzilla fans have been spoiled for choice with new films, given the fairly regular releases of both Japanese and American takes on the iconic character.

