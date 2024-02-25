Horror movies typically belong to the "final girls" who endure several films running away from an often masked killer. There have been a few exceptions in the genre, with horror actors like Robert Englund, Tony Todd, and Brad Dourif reprising their classic villains through extensive franchises. Outside these few, though, horror villains tend to be masked, which makes the actors behind them somewhat replaceable, with no one in particular raking in a multi-million-dollar franchise.

Since horror movies tend to be R-rated, this limits the audience and, as a result, box office earnings in the genre. That's why, when an R-rated horror film like 2017's IT really succeeds at the box office, people take notice. Even with some horror franchises running for decades, like A Nightmare on Elm Street, not all of them have succeeded commercially, often becoming cult favorites among fans of horror instead of box-office hits. Against all odds, the following horror actors are the highest-grossing in the genre, some adding to their earnings over time, while others simply have one or two huge hits. All earnings are sourced using Box Office Mojo.

10 Robert Shaw

Horror Box Office: $266 million

Top Horror Film Domestic Box Office 'Jaws' $266 million

Starting off this list is Robert Shaw, who has only starred in one film that is classified as a horror. But that movie is one of the highest-grossing horror films ever: Jaws. While Jaws might not seem like a horror movie by today's gory or paranormal standards, the film uses jump-scares minimally but perfectly, making viewers terrified to go into the ocean to this day. With Jaws, director Steven Spielberg helped usher in what is now known as the modern blockbuster, and the film dominated at the 1975 box office.

Robert Shaw was previously known for his work in TV and the theater before landing a role in 1963's From Russia with Love. From there, he continued to bounce between Broadway and the silver screen, with highlights including The Sting and The Taking of Pelham One Two Three. But, in 1975, he splashed into the horror genre as drunken and gruff shark hunter Quint in the masterpiece Jaws. Shaw earned his horror king status with his iconic delivery of Quint's USS Indianapolis monologue, becoming the stuff of legends before his death of a heart attack in 1978.

Jaws (1975) When a killer shark unleashes chaos on a beach community off Cape Cod, it's up to a local sheriff, a marine biologist, and an old seafarer to hunt the beast down. Release Date June 20, 1975 Director Steven Spielberg Cast Roy Scheider , Robert Shaw , Richard Dreyfuss , Lorraine Gary , Murray Hamilton , Carl Gottlieb , Jeffrey Kramer Runtime 124 Minutes

9 Richard Dreyfuss

Horror Box Office: $291 million

Top Horror Films Domestic Box Office 'Jaws' $266 million 'Piranha 3D' $25 million

Jaws claims another victim – or, rather, crowns another horror king at the box office! Robert Shaw's nemesis on the set of the shark-horror, Richard Dreyfuss, has been working as an actor for decades. Despite his extensive filmography, Dreyfuss has only starred in two horror films: the aforementioned Jaws, as oceanographer Matt Hooper, and Piranha 3D decades later. Jaws makes up a huge portion of Dreyfuss' horror box-office gross at $266 million, likely due to its slightly more family-friendly approach to the genre and the original's PG rating.

In 2010's very R-rated schlock-fest Piranha 3D, Richard Dreyfuss plays a fisherman named Matt Boyd in the death-filled, pre-title sequence. The campy 3D horror film includes several nods to Dreyfuss' career-defining role in Jaws, including his outfit, the song he sings, and his "Amity" beer. Other than those winks, Piranha 3D couldn't be more different than Jaws; it is fast-paced, gory, silly, and full of nudity and swearing. It does contribute to Dreyfuss' horror box-office total, though, coming in at $25 million.

8 Daniel Kaluuya

Horror Box Office: $299 million

Top Horror Films Domestic Box Office 'Get Out' $176 million 'Nope' $123 million

Another actor with only two (but mighty) big-screen horror credits is Daniel Kaluuya, who has also appeared in an episode of the sci-fi horror series Black Mirror. Kaluuya almost quit acting before his life-changing role in Jordan Peele's horror classic Get Out, which shot him to stardom and led to a future Oscar win. His portrayal of Chris in the racially-charged social commentary was one of nuance and vulnerability, as he transitioned from reality to the hellish "sunken place." He made an outstanding impression on viewers and critics, as well as Jordan Peele, who cast him as the lead in his third horror film.

Reteaming with Peele for the sci-fi horror film Nope, Daniel Kaluuya added another very successful film to his resume. While Nope didn't fare as well as Get Out at the box office, fans and critics loved the pacing and performances in an alien film that was often compared to Jaws. Kaluuya played a more subtle character in Nope, giving co-star Keke Palmer most of the spotlight, but he remained a suitably stoic home base for those watching. Fans are grateful that Kaluuya didn't give up on his dreams, since he's given many stellar performances throughout his still-blossoming career.

7 James Jude Courtney

Horror Box Office: $316 million

Top Horror Films Domestic Box Office 'Halloween' (2018) $159 million 'Halloween Kills' $92 million 'Halloween Ends' $64 million

After Rob Zombie's double-feature Halloween reboot in 2007 and 2009, Michael Myers had taken a break from murdering helpless teens in Haddonfield. But The Shape was reawakened by David Gordon Green in 2018, and James Jude Courtney was the man to wear the iconic mask. Portraying The Shape in the latest Halloween trilogy, Courtney had the honor of bringing the iconic slasher to the highest kill count in horror films, even while taking a backseat in the sewers during the majority of Halloween Ends.

Green's legacy sequel trilogy to the original 1978 Halloween saw Courtney's killer come face-to-face with a PSTD-suffering Laurie Strode (played to perfection, as always, by Jamie Lee Curtis) and her family. Similar to the original, Halloween 2018 was a taut horror film, this time with a trio of strong "final women," and it marked the highest-grossing film in the franchise. With the sequel Halloween Kills, Courtney got to show off his hulking stature while taking part in stunt choreography, and took out a new fan-favorite character. Kills and Ends suffered at the box office due to pandemic-related delays, as well as simultaneous streaming/theatrical releases, but still netted Courtney high box-office numbers to add to his impressive total.

Halloween (2018) Laurie Strode confronts her long-time foe, Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago. Release Date October 18, 2018 Director David Gordon Green Cast jamie lee curtis , Judy Greer , Andi Matichak , James Jude Courtney , Nick Castle , Haluk Bilginer Runtime 109

6 Roy Scheider

Horror Box Office: $347 million

Top Horror Films Domestic Box Office 'Jaws' $266 million 'Jaws 2' $81 million

Jaws is going to need a bigger boat to carry its box office earnings! Roy Scheider, following in the footsteps of Richard Dreyfuss and Daniel Kaluuya, only has two horror films on his resume, but they have both taken a huge bite out of the box office. Still a masterpiece, Jaws sees Scheider as the grounded and resolute Chief Brody, who will do all he can to save the beaches from a killer shark. Scheider provides a nice middle-man between Dreyfuss' do-gooder and Shaw's surly hunter, becoming the hero and backbone of the film.

In Jaws 2, Scheider returned to Amity Island and reprised his role of Brody. Also returning was another bloodthirsty shark in need of killing. A sequel that didn't bring anything new to the property, Jaws 2 recycled the storyline of the first film to skeptical audiences. However, given the popularity of the first film, fans raced to theaters to see if the sequel could hold up to the original, briefly landing it as the top sequel at the time. Having starred in two of the films in the Jaws franchise, Roy Scheider's horror box office lands at an impressive $347 million.

Jaws 2 Release Date June 16, 1978 Director Jeannot Szwarc Cast Roy Scheider , Lorraine Gary , Murray Hamilton , Joseph Mascolo , Jeffrey Kramer , Collin Wilcox Paxton Runtime 116

5 David Arquette

Horror Box Office: $445 million

Top Horror Films Domestic Box Office 'Scream' (1996) $103 million 'Scream 2' $101 million 'Scream 3' $89 million

David Arquette has an interesting resume that includes three decades of film and TV roles, cultivating a wrestling career, appearing in a band called Ear2000, and buying the rights to Bozo the Clown in 2021. Arguably Arquette's biggest contribution to pop culture, and an adoring horror fandom, is his endearing portrayal of Dewey Riley in the Scream franchise. The lovable and hapless Dewey was originally slated to meet his end in the first film, but Arquette's charm and chemistry with Courteney Cox saved his life through four additional films and many close calls with Ghost Face.

Through David Arquette's expert navigation of Dewey, fans saw him grow from unsure-of-himself deputy to confident sheriff to drunken and jobless divorcé. Even though fans might have guessed it was coming, Dewey's tragic end in Scream (2022) marked one of the most emotional deaths in the series, and his absence was felt throughout Scream VI. David Arquette's smaller horrors, the underrated and brutal Bone Tomahawk and Ravenous, didn't add much to his box office, but the success of his five Scream films rank him among the highest-grossing horror actors.

Scream A year after the murder of her mother, a teenage girl is terrorized by a masked killer who targets her and her friends by using scary movies as part of a deadly game. Release Date December 20, 1996 Director Wes Craven Cast Drew Barrymore , Neve Campbell , Skeet Ulrich , Matthew Lillard , Jamie Kennedy , Rose McGowan Runtime 111 minutes

4 Tobin Bell

Horror Box Office: $449 million

Top Horror Films Domestic Box Office 'Saw II' $87 million 'Saw III' $80 million 'Saw IV' $63 million

Tobin Bell has been acting since 1978, popping up in small roles in films like Mississippi Burning, GoodFellas, and In the Line of Fire. He had a brush with horror royalty, director Sam Raimi, in the underrated Western The Quick and the Dead, but it wasn't until 2004 that he landed the role of a lifetime in a small independent horror film called Saw. Little did Tobin Bell know that spending 99% of the film's runtime lying in a pool of blood on the floor, with only 3-4 lines of dialogue during his waking screen time, would revolutionize horror and spawn a soon-to-be 11-film franchise.

Like icons before him, Tobin Bell has since become synonymous with horror. His John Kramer, aka Jigsaw, has played an integral part in the Saw franchise, even after he died in the third film. His presence (or lack thereof) is felt throughout, with his varied apprentices rebelling against select values of Kramer, or attempting to live up to his legacy. Fans felt Kramer's death, so much so that flashbacks were incorporated in the subsequent films just to keep Tobin Bell involved. With Saw X (the appropriately named tenth installment), Bell's Kramer was finally the focus of the series, and gained both rave reviews and high box-office numbers.

Saw II Release Date October 28, 2005 Director darren lynn bousman Cast Tobin Bell , Shawnee Smith , Donnie Wahlberg , Erik Knudsen , Franky G , Glenn Plummer Runtime 93

3 Jaeden Martell

Horror Box Office: $541 million

Top Horror Films Domestic Box Office 'It' $328 million 'It: Chapter Two' $211 million 'The Lodge' $2 million

Before he was competing for inheritance money in Knives Out, Jaeden Martell was making a name for himself as a member of the Losers' Club in the 2017 smash-hit IT, based on the Stephen King novel. Martell's stuttering leader of the Losers, Bill, completes a major character arc by the film's end. After losing his younger brother to evil clown Pennywise, Bill transforms from a scared child to a brave (very) young adult. It is a testament to Martell's acting abilities that make Bill a reliable and grounded frontman when the group confronts evil personified; no easy feat for a child actor.

After Martell reprised his role of Bill in the almost-as-successful IT: Chapter Two, he starred as one half of a mischievous brother-sister duo in the underrated psychological horror film, The Lodge. When their dad leaves the pair with his new fiancée during a snowstorm, what may be a prank gets fatally out of hand. The Lodge is a claustrophobic horror film that added a nice $2 million to Martell's box office gross. Not counting in his box office, but adding to his horror creds, Netflix's Mr. Harrigan's Phone gave Martell another Stephen King story to sink his teeth into. Let's see if the up-and-coming Jaeden Martell returns to his horror roots in the future.

It Seven young outcasts in Derry, Maine, are about to face their worst nightmare -- an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges from the sewer every 27 years to prey on the town's children. Banding together over the course of one horrifying summer, the friends must overcome their own personal fears to battle the murderous, bloodthirsty clown known as Pennywise. Release Date September 6, 2017 Director Andres Muschietti Cast Bill Skarsgard , Finn Wolfhard , Jaeden Martell , Javier Botet Sophia Lillis , Owen Teague Runtime 135 minutes Main Genre Horror

2 Anthony Hopkins

Horror Box Office: $570 million

Top Horror Films Domestic Box Office 'Hannibal' $165 million 'The Silence of the Lambs' $130 million 'Red Dragon' $92 million

Before he was Thor's father in the MCU or creating the hosts of Westworld, Anthony Hopkins was chilling horror fans with his incarnation of Dr. Hannibal Lecter, serial killer and cannibal. Hopkins has brought the iconic villain to chilling life in three films based on the Thomas Harris novels, even terrifying co-star Jodie Foster on set. In The Silence of the Lambs, viewers got their first glimpse of Hopkins' creepy Lecter, for which he improvised some of his most quotable lines and landed a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his 16-minute (total) performance. The demand to see more of Hopkins' unique brand of killer landed him in a commercially successful sequel (Hannibal) and a critically praised prequel (Red Dragon).

Outside of Dr. Lecter, Anthony Hopkins isn't a huge horror name, like Tony Todd or Robert Englund, but he has steadily added to his box office throughout his decades-long career. As early as 1978, Hopkins starred in Magic, a film about a killer doll that isn't named Chucky or M3GAN. In 1992, he appeared in Bram Stoker's Dracula as the gruff Van Helsing, which was also his first collaboration with Hannibal co-star Gary Oldman. After his Hannibal Lecter trilogy, Hopkins only made two more horrors: 2010's The Wolfman, and 2011's The Rite. Neither movie saw much love from critics, but The Wolfman added $62 million and The Rite $33 million to Hopkins' overall horror box office total. While not a horror itself, Hopkins later portrayed the king of horror – Alfred Hitchcock – in the 2012 film, Hitchcock. Now, if you'll excuse me, "I'm having an old friend for dinner..."

Silence of the Lambs Jodie Foster stars as Clarice Starling, a top student at the FBI's training academy. Jack Crawford (Scott Glenn) wants Clarice to interview Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), a brilliant psychiatrist who is also a violent psychopath, serving life behind bars for various acts of murder and cannibalism. Crawford believes that Lecter may have insight into a case and that Starling, as an attractive young woman, may be just the bait to draw him out. Release Date February 1, 1991 Director Jonathan Demme Cast Jodie Foster , Scott Glenn , Anthony Hopkins , Ted Levine , Brooke Smith , Anthony Heald Runtime 118 Main Genre Crime Writers Thomas Harris , Ted Tally Studio Orion Tagline To enter the mind of a killer she must challenge the mind of a madman.

1 Bill Skarsgård

Horror Box Office: $579 million

Top Horror Films Domestic Box Office 'It' $328 million 'It: Chapter Two' $211 million 'Barbarian' $40 million

Coming from a family of intense performers, Bill Skarsgård has become the IT-boy (see what I did there?) for horror. After his three-season run on Netflix's original horror series, Hemlock Grove, he landed the role of a lifetime as evil incarnate: Pennywise in 2017's IT. Bill Skarsgård put in an incredibly unique and fiercely effective performance as the intimidating dancing clown, which led to IT dominating the box office and cementing a successful sequel. His next project didn't contribute to his box-office earnings, but Skarsgård continued his run of Stephen King content with his mysterious role in Castle Rock, a limited series on Hulu.

Back on the big screen, Skarsgård solidified his horror status in the highly beloved Barbarian, which also featured another cult-horror king, Justin Long. Barbarian cleverly flipped the audience's expectations based on both actors' previous works, tricking them into thinking Skarsgård could be the villain of the film. Bill Skarsgård will likely continue his command of the horror box office with the upcoming remake of Nosferatu (reteaming him with director Robert Eggers) and the long-awaited reboot of The Crow, floating him into first place on this list.

