Horror movies don't tend to dominate the box office. More often than not, horror films land in theaters with an R rating, limiting the audience immediately. On top of that, some viewers might find jump-scares or gore unsettling, keeping them away from the genre. Sometimes, though, horror films break through those barriers and do very well at the box office. One reason horror films do so well is the performances. Due to horror films' reliance on masked killers and final girls, those stand-out performances are mostly given by women.

Scream Queens. Final Girls. Whatever you want to call them, the following actors held their own against some brutal killers, both human and supernatural, while slaying at the box office. They often endured through several feature films or died putting up quite a fight. While a new crop of scream queens – Jenna Ortega, Kathryn Newton, Jane Levy, and Mia Goth among them – are making names for themselves in the genre, these leading ladies have put in the blood, sweat, and tears, earning their right on this list. Time will tell if any of the freshman class will overtake these titans at the box office, but for now, let's celebrate these highest-grossing heroines of horror.

10 Naomi Watts

Horror Box Office: $232 million

Top Horror Films Domestic Box Office 'The Ring' $129 million 'The Ring Two' $75 million 'Dream House' $21 million

Not only is Naomi Watts one of the highest-grossing horror scream queens out there, but she seems to dominate one very specific corner of the market: English-language horror remakes. A year after her breakout role in 2001's Mulholland Drive, Watts found herself starring in one of the highest-grossing horror films of the 21st century when she went toe-to-toe with Samara in The Ring. The remake of the Japanese horror film shot to the top of the box office thanks to its superb acting, eerie atmosphere, and unforgettable jump-scares. The PG-13 rating also allowed younger audiences to see the film, making it more profitable than perhaps an R-rated horror entry.

Watts came back for The Ring Two in 2005, but the sequel suffered from poor critical reception and questionable CGI. While audiences still loved Watts' performance, the film left fans slightly disappointed. In 2007, Naomi Watts starred in Funny Games, Michael Haneke's English-language remake of his own Austrian home-invasion horror. She broke out of remake territory with the critically panned Dream House, and the psychological horror Shut In alongside Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things). While her latest English-language remake, 2022's Goodnight Mommy, doesn't add to her box office since it was an Amazon Prime original, it highlighted Watts' strength in the genre.

9 Sarah Michelle Gellar

Horror Box Office: $329 million

Top Horror Films Domestic Box Office 'The Grudge' $110 million 'Scream 2' $101 million 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' $72 million

After getting her start in soap operas, Sarah Michelle Gellar transitioned nicely into the heightened reality of the horror genre. The year 1997 would take her into icon status as titular heroine Buffy Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which ran for seven popular seasons. On top of leading her own series, Gellar had a small but effective role in one of that year's most anticipated sequels, Scream 2, which did almost as well at the box office as the original hit film. And if that still wasn't enough, Gellar's charming Helen effectively stole scenes from final girl Jennifer Love Hewitt in I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Sarah Michelle Gellar's superb acting in Buffy and her supporting film roles, especially in the tension-filled death scenes, proved she was ready to take on a horror franchise of her own. After the success of the American remake of The Ring, Hollywood capitalized on the hit with another Japanese remake, The Grudge. Sarah Michelle Gellar took on the lead in the first film in The Grudge franchise, which effectively piggybacked off The Ring's box-office success. She returned for The Grudge 2 in 2006, but by that time it seemed that the Japanese horror fad had begun to fade, and the box office reflected this. Gellar recently starred in the horror TV series Wolf Pack, and her legacy in the genre remains steadfast, even if only on the small screen.

8 Milla Jovovich

Horror Box Office: $330 million

Top Horror Films Domestic Box Office 'Resident Evil: Afterlife' $60 million 'Resident Evil: Apocalypse' $50 million 'Resident Evil: Extinction' $50 million

The seemingly ageless Milla Jovovich can thank her high horror box office to the zombie-filled Resident Evil franchise, which mixes high-octane action sequences with the undead. While one could argue that the franchise isn't horror, the first film definitely skewed into that genre with its dark ambiance and eerie underground laboratories. Also, Resident Evil features zombies – lots of them – and, after Jovovich proved her badassery as Leeloo in The Fifth Element, she was ready to take them on, practically single-handedly. As the movies in the franchise got bigger and more bombastic, so did the box office; the second and third efforts, Apocalypse and Extinction, respectively, did equally well and earned roughly $10 million more than the original outing in 2002. The franchise peaked with the fourth installment, Afterlife, before dipping in both quality and ticket sales for Retribution and ending the series with a whimper with The Final Chapter at $26 million.

Milla Jovovich has also taken on less-action-packed roles in horror films, starring in 2009's The Fourth Kind. The pseudo-documentary, alien-abduction horror film blended fiction and reality to create an unsettling and underrated classic. The film also gave Jovovich the chance to showcase her acting prowess instead of focusing on her physicality and added a nice $26 million to her horror box office. In another blend of action and horror, 2019's reboot of Hellboy featured Jovovich in a rare villain role, but it couldn't help her box office much, as it flopped at $21 million, even less than her last outing in Resident Evil.

7 Katie Featherston

Horror Box Office: $366 million

Top Horror Films Domestic Box Office 'Paranormal Activity' $107 million 'Paranormal Activity 3' $104 million 'Paranormal Activity 2' $84 million

Lesser known than some other actors on this list, Katie Featherston has one franchise (so far) to thank for her high horror box office: Paranormal Activity. The first Paranormal Activity exploded onto the horror scene with its masterful marketing strategy which effectively used the audience's imaginations to do the work for them. Due to the high box office and low production costs of found-footage horror films, it first spawned one sequel and then new installments almost yearly through 2015. Starring in five of the seven films in the series, Featherston originated the role of Katie in the original 2007 film, which was a runaway hit with audiences.

Paranormal Activity 2 served as a prequel to the original, ending where the first began; it mainly focused on Katie's sister Kirsti, but Featherston still made an appearance and added to her resume. To confuse the franchise's timeline even further, Paranormal Activity 3 served as a prequel to the second film, taking place now 18 years before the events of the first two films. However, due to the significant time jump, Featherston only appeared briefly to set up the main flashback storyline. The fourth film in the series returned to the present day but focused on a haunted young boy with a connection to Featherston's now-possessed and murderous Katie. The last installment that featured Featherston, The Marked Ones, took a wildly different approach and introduced a world of witchcraft and time travel. While the Paranormal Activity films featuring Katie Featherston jumped around in time, one thing that remained steady was the franchise's high ticket sales, landing several films on the highest-grossing found footage list.

Paranormal Activity Release Date October 16, 2009 Director Oren Peli Cast Katie Featherston , Micah Sloat , Mark Fredrichs , Amber Armstrong Runtime 86 minutes

6 Kate Beckinsale

Horror Box Office: $391 million

Top Horror Films Domestic Box Office 'Van Helsing' $120 million 'Underworld: Awakening' $62 million 'Underworld: Evolution' $62 million

Kate Beckinsale raked in the horror box-office dough with her starring role in the underrated Underworld franchise. Portraying the kick-ass vampire Selene, Beckinsale held her own against massive werewolves and other hostile vampires. The Underworld franchise started out at $51 million domestically, making the 2003 original a surprise hit. The mid-2000s blue-gray color scheme highlighted the gothic underworld (ahem) filled with leather-clad blood-suckers who looked like they stepped out of The Matrix. The werewolves in the Underworld series are also some of the best and scariest put to film, lending a strong horror element to the action set pieces. The five-film franchise peaked with Evolution (film two) and Awakening (film four) at $62 million a piece. While Beckinsale didn't star in the third film, prequel Rise of the Lycans, she made a small appearance via clips from the previous films. She finished off Selene's character arc in 2017's Blood Wars, which only banked $30 million and drove a stake through the heart of the series.

The year after Kate Beckinsale began her Underworld journey, she starred in her biggest horror/action film yet, Van Helsing. While critically annihilated due to its incomprehensible plot and overused (and poorly done) CGI, the film landed Beckinsale her highest horror box-office win to date. The film took advantage of co-star Hugh Jackman's popularity, and fans' excitement about seeing him kill monsters in a mishmash of horror villains – but Van Helsing was unlikely to earn a sequel. For her part, Beckinsale didn't have as much to do as the titular hero, so her return to Underworld was ultimately a good move. In dramas, Beckinsale has been able to show off her acting range, which she put to great use in the less action-heavy horror, Vacancy. While the Hitchcock-like sleeper only netted $19 million for Beckinsale, it spotlighted her vulnerability and strength as a (human) final girl.

5 Emily Blunt

Horror Box Office: $410 million

Top Horror Films Domestic Box Office 'A Quiet Place' $188 million 'A Quiet Place: Part II' $160 million 'The Wolfman' $62 million

Emily Blunt doesn't have many horror credits to her name, but two of the three have been huge hits for her. First making waves in the comedy genre with her supporting role in The Devil Wears Prada, Blunt soon proved her chops in dramas like Young Victoria and action films like Edge of Tomorrow. Always a committed and grounded presence in films, Blunt made her first horror film in 2010's lackluster The Wolfman, also featuring horror king Anthony Hopkins. Due to a myriad of problems – including production issues, reshoots, delays, and budget inflations – the film failed to impress with fans and at the box office.

Eight years and a marriage to John Krasinski later, Emily Blunt starred alongside her husband in the horror-drama A Quiet Place. The film gripped audiences with its bubbling tension, stellar acting, and heartfelt family drama at the center. While Krasinski was impressed with his intensely protective father figure, Blunt's magnetic presence as a pregnant woman in a world where you can't make a sound was hypnotizing. Fans held their breath along with Blunt in a bathroom scene performance worthy of an Oscar. Since A Quiet Place was a huge box-office success, and left the story on a captivating cliffhanger, the sequel brought Blunt and her family back for more alien horror in A Quiet Place: Part II. With the third film in the franchise, A Quiet Place: Day One, being a prequel/spin-off, Blunt isn't likely to make an appearance or add to her horror box office, at least until A Quiet Place: Part III happens (fingers crossed).

A Quiet Place Release Date April 3, 2018 Director John Krasinski Cast Emily Blunt , John Krasinski , Millie Simmonds , Noah Jupe , Cade Woodward , Leon Russom Runtime 95

4 Vera Farmiga

Horror Box Office: $419 million

Top Horror Films Domestic Box Office 'The Conjuring' $137 million 'The Conjuring 2' $102 million 'Annabelle Comes Home' $74 million

Vera Farmiga slowly made her way to the horror A-list through small but memorable roles in films like 2006's The Departed and Running Scared. She then stunned audiences in 2008 with her emotional role in the devastating The Boy with the Striped Pajamas. The Holocaust drama gave Farmiga the chance to show her steadfastness in the face of adversity, as well as her utter heartbreak. Farmiga's career would turn away from real-world horrors to (mostly) fictional ones with 2009's cult favorite, Orphan, which earned a respectable $41 million at the box office. She branched out into Oscar fare with Up in the Air before landing her biggest and most iconic role yet in James Wan's 2013 franchise-starter, The Conjuring.

Taking on the role of real-life person Lorraine Warren, alongside Patrick Wilson as Lorraine's husband Ed, Vera Farmiga brought a style and gravitas to The Conjuring. The paranormal horror film was lauded by critics, and fans loved the ghostly throwback style, impressive scares, and endearing chemistry between the leads. After garnering $137 million at the box office, The Conjuring spawned two sequels: 2016's hit The Conjuring 2, and 2021's slightly disappointing The Devil Made Me Do It, which raked in $65 million. Vera Farmiga added $74 million to her horror box office with her brief appearance in the pseudo-spin-off/sequel, Annabelle Comes Home, and a fourth film in the Conjuring franchise is currently in production.

3 Neve Campbell

Horror Box Office: $436 million

Top Horror Films Domestic Box Office 'Scream' (1996) $103 million 'Scream 2' $101 million 'Scream 3' $89 million

A legend in the final girl hall of fame, Neve Campbell's iconic Sidney Prescott in the Scream franchise renewed fans' faith in the genre after several years of sequel fatigue. With franchises like Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street becoming parodies of themselves by 1996, Wes Craven's Scream injected the horror genre with effective meta-humor and cast the perfect actor as the lead. Audiences had grown fond of Neve Campbell in the TV series Party of Five for two years before she landed her role in the revolutionary Scream. While Craven pulled a successful fast one on audiences with Drew Barrymore's opening scene, Campbell confidently stepped into the lead role fans initially thought would be played by the former. The horror film was a huge hit at the box office and was the highest-grossing installment in the franchise until Scream VI in 2022.

Neve Campbell's Sidney was the backbone of the franchise and the fans grew with her throughout her encounters with Ghost Face. Sidney transitioned from a scared high schooler into a hardened survivor, and finally into a softened, more contented version of the character with a family to consider. Given that the Scream franchise falls into the slasher category, Campbell's grounded performance entrenched the films in reality and gave fans someone to consistently root for. While Neve Campbell didn't return for Scream VI, rumors are circling about her reprising her consistently impressive final girl in Scream 7.

Scream Release Date December 20, 1996 Director Wes Craven Cast Drew Barrymore , Neve Campbell , Skeet Ulrich , Matthew Lillard , Jamie Kennedy , Rose McGowan Runtime 111 minutes

2 Jamie Lee Curtis

Horror Box Office: $515 million

Top Horror Films Domestic Box Office 'Halloween' (2018) $159 million 'Halloween Kills' $92 million 'Halloween Ends' $64 million

The original final girl is surprisingly not the highest-grossing. 1978 was the year, it was October... and Jamie Lee Curtis starred as Laurie Strode in Halloween, a role which she would reprise several more times throughout her decades-long career, amassing an impressive horror box office in the process. Given Halloween's complicated timelines and reboots, Curtis starred in what could be considered two double-features and a trilogy: Halloween (1978) and Halloween II; 1998's Halloween H20 and 2002's Resurrection; and David Gordon Green's legacy trilogy including Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills, and Halloween Ends. No matter what version of Halloween she was in, Jamie Lee Curtis always put in an affecting performance – from scared teenager to protective guardian to traumatized grandmother with revenge on her mind.

Fans were so excited to have Jamie Lee Curtis back as Laurie after a roughly 15-year break between films that Halloween (2018) and its two sequels skyrocketed to the top of her box-office earnings, despite pandemic-related delays. It appears, though, that Curtis is now done with The Shape after Halloween Ends. Outside of the Halloween franchise, Jamie Lee Curtis tends to stick to lighter fare these days, winning an Oscar for her supporting role in Everything Everywhere All At Once. But in her early career, she was a fixture in the horror scene. Shortly after her breakout role as Laurie, Curtis starred in three horror films in 1980 alone: The Fog, Terror Train, and Prom Night. While none of these early titles added much to her box office, they paved the way for a fruitful career of going head-to-head with Michael Myers and solidified her status as an ultimate scream queen.

Halloween (2018) Release Date October 18, 2018 Director David Gordon Green Cast jamie lee curtis , Judy Greer , Andi Matichak , James Jude Courtney , Nick Castle , Haluk Bilginer Runtime 109

1 Courteney Cox

Horror Box Office: $520 million

Top Horror Films Domestic Box Office 'Scream VI' $108 million 'Scream' (1996) $103 million 'Scream 2' $101 million

An underdog among the scream queens throughout the ages, the highest-grossing of them all is Courteney Cox. Beginning her career in a Bruce Springsteen music video, Cox went on to star in the beloved sitcom Friends for ten seasons. The immediate success of the show and Cox's perfect portrayal of the uptight Monica Gellar gave her the notoriety to land the role of tenacious news reporter Gale Weathers in the horror classic Scream. Cox expertly found the right balance of sass and earnestness in her portrayal, making Sidney's frenemy someone fans actually liked. She projected confidence, intelligence, and determination as Gale, even when saddled with very unfortunate bangs in Scream 3. Her biting repartee with Neve Campbell brought excitement in between the tense chase scenes and kept audiences engaged and invested even when Ghost Face wasn't around.

Throughout the Scream franchise, Courteney Cox showcased not only her brassy side but also her emotional vulnerability and charm when interacting with David Arquette's Dewey. Throughout the real-life couple's on-and-off relationship, the two always shined together onscreen, and fans rooted for their characters. During Scream (2022), both fans and Gale lost an important character when Ghost Face killed Dewey, and Cox brought effective emotional weight to the film. Since Neve Campbell didn't return for Scream VI, Cox leap-frogged over her at the box office to snag the title of highest-grossing horror scream queen. Even though Gale says in Scream 2 that she's "not here to be loved," fans can't help but love Courteney Cox in horror films.

