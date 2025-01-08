The holiday season is often a time to settle in with the family and watch beloved classic films featuring warm-hearted messages of joy, peace on earth and morals meant to fill the audience with that fuzzy sentimental feeling. As this season draws to a close however, many viewers wish to replace those sanguine visions of sugarplums and fairies with tense heart-pounding images of horror and thrills. Sappy sentimentalism can only go so far, and time and time again the biggest hits of the holiday season are horror flicks which counter warm fuzzies with ice-cold dripping tension and heart-racing excitement.

With Nosferatu doing great business this winter and 2024 previously hosting horror smash hits like A Quiet Place: Day One and Alien: Romulus, it is worth remembering that the darker side of cinema often outperforms its softer, kinder side. Viewers go to the theater to feel, and no feeling is more visceral and lasting than pulse-pounding, sweat-inducing monsters like Dracula, real world horrors like sharks or serial killers, or the psychological fear of the unknown. This past year featured many such horrors, but these universal feelings are felt around the globe which has led to many horror films featuring staggering worldwide box-office returns. The following numbers have been adjusted for inflation using CPI calculation, and should be considered estimates.

10 'The Blair Witch Project' (1999)

Worldwide Gross After Inflation: $470,851,000

One film that tapped into the fear of the unknown better than possibly any other in the history of cinema was 1999's The Blair Witch Project. Made on a minuscule budget, and with no-name actors, this instant classic indie horror film told the story of four young documentarians trapped in the woods by mysterious and haunting forces of evil, and terrified audiences with its unique gimmick and willingness to present itself as a record of true events. The film is single handedly responsible for thrusting the found footage style into mainstream popularity and has become an icon of the horror genre even as its facade of authenticity has faded over the years.

Coming out during a resurgence of horror, and just as handheld cameras were becoming mainstream The Blair Witch Project became a zeitgeist-capturing behemoth upon its release and was praised by critics and audiences alike. The film was praised for its 'less is more' philosophy and willingness to break genre conventions and its box office numbers reflect this acclaim. The Blair Witch Project grossed over 470 million dollars by 2024 standards, a massive success made all the more jaw-dropping when the film's minuscule sixty-thousand dollar budget is taken into account. This combination of low budget, critical success, and inventive genre bending made The Blair Witch project not just one of the highest-grossing horror films, but one of the most profitable films of all time.

9 'Interview With the Vampire' (1994)

Worldwide Gross After Inflation: $476,144,000

Based on The Vampire Chronicles, Anne Rice's famed series of gothic horror novels, Interview With the Vampire burst onto the scene with a built-in audience thirsty for an adaptation of their favorite blood suckers. While a rabid fan base can come with its own critical challenges as fans bring their own expectations, ideas, and built-in vision for their favorite work, it has undeniably been a boon to the financial end of filmmaking. Interview with the Vampire managed to exceed both of these trends, garnering widespread and immortal acclaim from fans alongside Oscar nominations, while becoming an undeniable box office smash even outside its baked-in viewers.

Grossing over 475 million dollars by today's standards, Interview With the Vampire cemented itself a legacy in horror's most historical and competitive genre. The vampire is an icon of horror, and cinema has been awash in depictions of these mythical creatures since the original Nosferatu. Interview with the Vampire uses its fantastic actors (Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Kirsten Dunst, Christian Slater, Antonio Banderas) and adaptation of Rice's melodramatic and compelling characters to stand apart from the sea of other bloodsuckers and make a breakthrough to mainstream audiences. Even though this critical and financial success wasn't enough to generate a sequel, the iconic series would rise from the dead years later as a similarly popular television series.

8 'Bram Stoker's Dracula' (1992)

Worldwide Gross After Inflation: $485,411,000

While vampire's may be a saturated genre within horror, one name that always sends chills down the spine of viewers is that of Dracula, the most classical of monsters and an icon of cinema in his own right. Adaptations of this influential monster always come with an added level of expectation from audiences, and while many try to downplay this extra weight. Francis Ford Coppola's 1992 film leaned into its illustrious origins by bearing the title Bram Stoker's Dracula. This choice and the film's marketing painted the film as the one true authentic adaptation of Bram Stoker's seminal work and while the final product may not be entirely faithful, the promise of the definitive Dracula film was more than enough to pack theaters in droves.

Bram Stoker's Dracula combines its sales pitch with an all-star cast of Anthony Hopkins, Keanu Reeves, Winona Ryder, Sadie Frost, and others, including Gary Oldman as the iconic vampire himself. These factors and the excellent gothic atmosphere provided by Coppola and his team made the film the definitive Dracula project at the box office, if not in accuracy. Bram Stoker's Dracula went on to gross over 485 million dollars in ticket sales, and has gone down as one of the best adaptations of one of cinema's most iconic characters.

7 'It Chapter Two' (2019)

Worldwide Gross After Inflation: $583,856,000

Stephen King's It is one of his most terrifying and recognizable works. Whether it be in the original novel form or the campy yet harrowing Tim Curry adaptation from the 90's, the story of Derry's Losers' Club and their battle against supernatural forces has thrilled audiences for decades and instilled a fear of clowns in multiple generations. Following the runaway breakout success of 2017's It which focused entirely on the young version of the Loser's Club, viewers eagerly awaited the sequel, especially after its stacked cast of Bill Hader, Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, and others were announced for It Chapter Two.

Ultimately, the horror sequel would somewhat disappoint critics and audiences. While It Chapter Two had widely praised and celebrated performances the film's direction, plot and atmosphere failed to deliver the same chilling thrills as the first part, and left many leaving the theater underwhelmed. There were, however, many leaving the theaters, as while It: Chapter Two may have underperformed critically, it was still a massive hit financially. The film grossed over half a billion dollars worldwide and has went on to be a massive streaming success every spooky season since release.

6 'Hannibal' (2001)

Worldwide Gross After Inflation: $626,872,000

Releasing ten years after Anthony Hopkins' first outing as the iconic Hannibal Lecter, 2001's Hannibal was a hotly anticipated sequel to not only one of the greatest horror films of all time, but also an Oscar-award-winning box office juggernaut in The Silence of the Lambs. This decade of hype and buildup combined with the excitement of newcomers Mads Mikkelsen, Gary Oldman, and Julianne Moore (replacing Jodie Foster as clarice starling) led to Hannibal Lecter's third on-screen adaptation becoming a massive box-office smash almost on par with the 1991 Best Picture winner it followed.

Hannibal devoured the box office, earning over 625 million dollars worldwide, adjusted for inflation, and created an appetite for even more Lecter films in the decade to come. While the financial success may have been on par with Silence of the Lambs, the film's critical response failed to reach the same highs. Hannibal is considered one of the lesser entries in the cannibal killer's filmography despite the praise that Hopkins generated for his reprisal of the classic character.

5 'Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Worldwide Gross After Inflation: $631,780,000

A critical and commercial smash, The Silence of the Lambs was met with rapturous applause upon its release in 1991, winning all five major categories at the Oscars including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Screenplay, and earning 2 additional nominations for good measure. Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster's riveting chemistry as the villainous Hannibal Lecter and the determined Clarice Starling resonated deeply with audiences, creating a must-see horror thriller which would spread through rave reviews and word of mouth to ultimately gross over 630 million dollars by today's standards.

Much has been said about The Silence of the Lambs in the thirty-plus years since its release. Jonathan Demme's psychological and intense direction in concert with the films' pitch-perfect acting performances have created one of the most durable and consistent films of all time. The Silence of The Lambs spawned the Hannibal craze that would continue in future films such as Red Dragon, and Hannibal Rising, as well as tv series such as Clarice, and the acclaimed Hannibal. The Silence of The Lambs remains one of the best psychological thrillers of all time and is more than worthy of its monstrous box office returns.