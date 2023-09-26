In the modern cinematic ecosystem, directors have been replaced by franchises and marquee properties as a reason for audiences to see a new movie. Even if directors are the most important part of a film's production and must develop the film's identity, they often feel secondary when it comes to how well films perform at the box office.

However, certain filmmakers have helmed so many acclaimed hits throughout their careers that their success rivals that of certain franchises. Indeed, some of Hollywood's most recognizable directors reign supreme atop Mount Box Office. Pet The Numbers' data, here are the ten highest-grossing directors of all time, ranked by the cumulative grosses.

10 Ridley Scott

Worldwide earnings: $4,362,180,557

Considering that Sir Ridley Scott has been making great films since the 1970s, it's not surprising that his entire filmography has earned him such a loyal following from audiences. Not all of Scott's films perform well, but even disappointments like Robin Hoodand Alien: Covenantdon't erase his footprint on cinema.

Scott is responsible for such all-time classics as Alien,Blade Runner,Gladiator, and Thelma & Louise. While Scott currently ranks on the lower end of the all-time highest-grossing movie directors, he can earn even more at the global box office if his upcoming historical epic Napoleonperforms well.

9 Tim Burton

Worldwide earnings: $4,420,588,088

Tim Burton has the signature touch of an auteur whose films all bear the same qualities. Even Burton's worst films feel unique; his least satisfying efforts are still more interesting than a mediocre project from a lesser filmmaker. Ironically, Burton's highest-grossing film to date, Alice in Wonderland, is also one of his worst.

He achieved greater creative highs earlier in his career with films like Beetlejuice,Ed Wood,Batman,Batman Returns,and Mars Attacks! Hopefully, Burton will go back to basics with his upcoming Beetlejuice sequel,returning to the Gothic and quirky style that made him a household name.

8 J.J. Abrams

Worldwide earnings: $4,648,965,502

J.J. Abrams doesn't deserve the hate that often gets thrown in his direction. With the lone exception of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Abrams has helmed several satisfying, crowd-pleasing, daring, original pictures and new entries in revered legacy franchises.

It's unlikely that the current Mission: Impossibleseries would be where it is today if Abrams hadn't delivered such a great film with Mission: Impossible III. The director then helped raise Star Trek's profile with his 2009 film and its 2013 sequel, Star Trek Into Darkness. He's made some mistakes, but Abrams' highs far exceed his lows.

7 Christopher Nolan

Worldwide earnings: $5,967,284,066

Christopher Nolan earned audiences' loyalty through his work on The Dark Knight trilogy. Outside of the Batman films, Nolan has the rare ability to generate audience excitement for original projects, constantly pushing visual and narrative boundaries with his mind-bending, demanding big-screen efforts.

Nolan has successfully attracted blockbuster-sized box office earnings for R-rated films. His latest project, the biopic Oppenheimer,recently became the second highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. Nolan's highest-grossing film to date is still The Dark Knight Rises, a somewhat undervalued effort that feels particularly unique now in the wake of the superhero genre's decline.

6 David Yates

Worldwide earnings: $6,347,305,164

Some directors have been weighted highly by global box office metrics based on their loyalty to certain franchises. David Yates benefits from directing the last four installments in the Harry Potterseries, as well as all three entries in the Wizarding World prequel saga Fantastic Beasts.

Considering the critical and financial disappointment of the last two entries in the Fantastic Beasts series, Yates may need to turn his efforts towards working on original properties. He ventured into the unknown with the underrated 2016 adventure film The Legend of Tarzan, proving his talents work outside the Potter universe.

5 Michael Bay

Worldwide earnings: $6,495,846,196

Michael Bay has a notorious reputation, as many fans and critics believe he is only interested in making loud, dumb action movies that have little to no plot. But what's wrong with that? If there's an audience for it, why shouldn't he explore this course?

While Bay's Transformers movies are hardly great cinema, he has shown time and time again that he can helm an action sequence like virtually no one else. It's unfortunate and somewhat unfair that two of Bay's better films - 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghaziand Ambulance - did not perform better at the box office. However, Bay has a captive audience, and while his movies might not be for everyone, there's no denying the man has style.

4 Peter Jackson

Worldwide earnings: $6,537,879,808

Between The Lord of the Ringsand The Hobbittrilogies, Peter Jackson has more than delivered on the promise of J.R.R. Tolkien's source material. Tolkien's work was often thought to be unadaptable, but Jackson's delicate approach to the beloved world of Middle-earth earned him the unwavering loyalty of many fans.

All of the films have been both critical and financial successes. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the Kingtied the all-time record for most Academy Award wins (eleven) with Titanicand Ben-Hur. Jackson's 2005 remake King Kong also contributed considerably to his box office record.

3 The Russo Brothers

Worldwide earnings: $6,834,426,702

Anthony and Joe Russo managed to sneak toward the top of the all-time list thanks to their work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Avengers: Endgamebriefly eclipsed Avatar as the highest-grossing film of all time before Cameron's science fiction epic reclaimed its spot after a re-release.

Avengers: Endgame is a great film, but it's unclear what the Russos can offer outside the Marvel franchise. Their 2022 Netflix original action film The Gray Manfelt like a poor man's version of a blockbuster, and 2021's Cherrywas a laughably bad work of "Oscar bait." Still, their mark on the all-time box office chart is considerable - they'll always have Marvel.

2 James Cameron

Worldwide earnings: $8,704,021,858

Given that James Cameron has helmed three films grossing over $2 billion (Avatar, Titanic, and Avatar: The Way of Water), it's not surprising that he's among the highest-grossing directors. Cameron's financial success is well-earned; Titanic is a classic, and both films in the Avatar series have been extraordinary achievements in creative science fiction storytelling.

Beyond the films in the "$2 billion club," Camerons' filmography includes such all-time blockbuster classics as The Terminator,Aliens, True Lies,and Terminator 2: Judgment Day. To say that audiences are excited about the upcoming Avatar 3would be an understatement.

1 Steven Spielberg

Worldwide earnings: $10,695,971,957

Steven Spielberg is the highest-grossing film director of all time and one of the medium's all-time greats. While 1993's Jurassic Parkis the only film within Spielberg's filmography that has grossed over $1 billion, he has made so many all-time classics that they've produced a very high total box office sum.

Spielberg has a seemingly unparalleled ability to create films that are both critically and financially successful. His masterpieces Raiders of the Lost Ark,Jaws,Saving Private Ryan,Schindler's List,Close Encounters of the Third Kind,and Lincolnall generated strong financial performances.

