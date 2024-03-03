Ah yes, the box office. Beyond critical success, general audience satisfaction, and award show appreciation, box office earnings are what everything ultimately comes back to within the movie-making business. Why is that? Well, because movie-making is a business, regardless of whether people like it or not. Perhaps better or more radical artistic statements would be possible if money wasn't seen as everything, but that's not the reality right now, and who can say at this stage whether things will ever change?

Given cinema has been an industry all about money, it's interesting to go back in time and look at which movies were most successful within their respective decades. It's worth starting in the 1910s, as there's some (admittedly often limited) information about box office totals from that decade, and that was also the time at which the feature film format started getting popular. Box office earnings have to be taken with a grain of salt when it comes to most of cinema's earlier decades, as such information wasn't collected as thoroughly or scrutinized as often as total box office earnings are nowadays. As such, what follows is as accurate an attempt as possible to look at the highest-grossing movie of every decade, beginning with the 1910s and ending with the 2020s (so far).

12 'The Birth of a Nation' (1915)

Box office: $50–100 million

There are plenty of infamous movies from the early history of cinema that don’t hold up well today by any means, and few examples of this are quite as dramatic as The Birth of a Nation. Put as succinctly as possible, its popularity at the box office is hard to deny, its technical qualities for the time it was released can be debated, and the thematic content/narrative of the film itself feels impossible to defend.

That all adds up to The Birth of a Nation being a difficult film to talk about, but it was clearly impressive for certain viewers at the time who were likely more used to much shorter and less expansive films. It’s estimated this early epic could’ve earned upwards of $50 million, and as much as $100 million, which is a huge amount, considering those numbers aren’t adjusted for inflation.

11 'The Big Parade' (1925)

Box office: $18–22 million

There were certainly a handful of successful feature films in the 1910s, but the 1920s was when the film industry really started to take off, and it’s a decade where movies that genuinely have the capacity to hold up and entertain to this day were made. Given the medium of film was expanding and directors were becoming more ambitious, audiences naturally grew, and with that came the capacity for more large-scale successes.

Silent films were on their way out by the decade’s end, sure, but the biggest box office success of the decade was nevertheless a silent movie called The Big Parade. It was an early war movie that follows a young U.S. soldier’s experience in the First World War, and was a huge production for its time, with its scale and overall quality being rewarded handsomely by a large box office gross.

10 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' (1937)

Box office: $418 million

By the standards of the 1930s, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs would have been mind-blowing to witness because of the technical achievement it represented alone. It is not the first feature-length animated movie, but it ranks among the earliest ever made, and arguably has animation that’s a great deal more advanced than many other animated feature films of its time, while also being the first of its kind released by Walt Disney Productions.

Estimates for the lifetime gross of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs go as high as $418 million, though 1939’s Gone with the Wind was similarly high, hovering around the $400 million mark by most estimates. Both films have had extensive re-releases that contribute to their respective grosses that, on top of both being so old, makes assessing a winner for the 1930s difficult. But, either way and at the end of the day, both were impressive technical accomplishments, and both made a ton of money; that can’t really be denied.

9 'Bambi' (1942)

Box office: $267.4 million

Get used to seeing Walt Disney Productions dominate at the box office over the next several decades, because from the late 1930s into the 1960s, the company was on fire when it came to producing and releasing successful animated films with mass appeal. 1942’s Bambi was another winner, and one of the best films of its year, on top of being quite the infamous tearjerker.

This story of a young deer being orphaned and forced to make it on his own out in the wild might not have grossed quite as much as 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, but it also wasn’t too far off. Without adjusting for inflation, Bambi earned approximately $267 million worldwide, here thanks mostly to numerous re-releases, with that number being impressively profitable, considering its budget was less than $1 million.

8 'Cinderella' (1950)

Box office: $182 million

When the 1950s came around, audiences were still demonstrating via their wallets that the often fantastical animated movies from Walt Disney were just as enthralling as ever. Cinderella marked another success for the animation studio, with this fantasy/musical film based on a centuries-old fairytale earning close to $200 million worldwide thanks to a successful initial theatrical run and subsequent re-releases.

Cinderella is definitely one of the most likable of all the old Disney films, and unlike Bambi, it was more of a success upon its initial release and then found itself benefiting once more from re-releases. This is a big reason why the films from Walt Disney Productions seem to dominate the box office numbers so drastically when it comes to assessing the highest earner of every decade, but re-release or not, a ticket sale’s a ticket sale.

7 'The Jungle Book' (1967)

Box office: $378 million

From a critical perspective, The Jungle Bookmight not be one of the very best films of the 1960s, but assessing it financially is a different story. Walt Disney himself passed away during the film’s production, turning The Jungle Book into something of a last hurrah for the company while its founder was still active, being a loose and more family-friendly take on the Rudyard Kipling book of the same name.

The Jungle Book performed solidly upon release, and then through further re-releases just added more and more to its box office total, ending up with an approximate global gross of nearly $400 million. Of all the territories it was released in, it proved to be surprisingly popular in Germany, being the biggest film of all time in the country going by the number of tickets sold.

6 'Star Wars' (1977)

Box office: $775.8 million

Star Wars breaks up the string of Disney movies that dominated each of their respective decades to some extent, though in a twist of fate, the Star Wars franchise itself is now owned by Disney. Still, in 1977, it wasn’t, and Star Wars – alongside other hits from the decade like The Godfather, The Exorcist, and Jaws – showed that audiences were in the mood for films that felt new, fresh, and vital.

Indeed, all these box office heavy hitters are still regarded as classics to this day, and though George Lucas has directed several other movies, none feel quite as iconic or important as 1977’s Star Wars. This space opera that remixed old cinematic tropes and traditions in an exciting way kicked off an immense franchise that’s still popular all these decades later, with this original film’s box office gross standing at a staggering $775 million (and against a budget of $11 million, too).

5 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' (1982)

Box office: $792.9 million

Five years on from Star Wars, another hugely popular and successful science fiction movie was released, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, which dominated the box office and ended up being the highest-grossing film of the 1980s. This was deserved, as it’s one of the best science fiction movies of all time, and perfectly tells an emotional, funny, and relatable story about a young boy befriending a strange yet endearing lost alien.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial can also be compared to Star Wars in the sense that both have been re-released in a big way at least once each, and that accounts for both movies earning a little shy of $800 million each. It’s also interesting how both were re-released with added effects/scenes that proved controversial, with E.T. director Steven Spielberg himself even regretting one noteworthy alteration.

4 'Titanic' (1997)

Box office: $2.264 billion

Movies arguably got even bigger and more epic in the 1990s than ever before, with this being the decade when a movie finally broke $1 billion at the box office (inflation also played a role there, of course). That film was Titanic, and its total gross is now estimated at being over $2 billion (another movie that earned $1 billion was 1993’s Jurassic Park, though it hit that total thanks to re-releases after Titanic crossed that milestone first).

It's impressive that a film as long and as unabashedly romantic as Titanic proved so irresistible to audiences, but it could be that its functioning as both a sweeping romance and a gripping survival/disaster film was what led to its massive popularity. It was not James Cameron’s last big earner at the box office by any means, but it was the biggest of its decade for sure.

3 'Avatar' (2009)

Box office: $2.923 billion

Speaking of James Cameron, his follow-up to Titanic snuck in at the very end of the 2000s, and ended up being the biggest earner at the box office for any movie released during that decade. The film in question was the epic science fiction movie Avatar, which might not have rewritten the book when it came to narrative, though it certainly broke ground from a visual/special effects perspective.

Similarly groundbreaking was Avatar’s capacity to earn ridiculous amounts of money at the box office, even surpassing Titanic’s gross of approximately $2.2 billion with just under $3 billion in total being earned at the box office. If Avatar does get re-released another time or two at some point in the future, it could well break the $3 billion milestone, which no other movie has done yet.

2 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Box office: $2.799 billion

The MCU may have kicked off in 2008 with Iron Man, but it wasn’t until the 2010s that the series truly established itself as a cinematic force to be reckoned with. Numerous superhero movies based on Marvel characters continually earned big numbers at the box office while being generally well-received critically, with the crossover movies that functioned as part of the Avengers series often being the most highly anticipated and lucrative.

Hype was successfully built up over the course of a decade, with Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) serving to conclude the MCU’s first three phases while bidding farewell to some of its most beloved characters. Endgame was, appropriately enough, the big and crowd-pleasing finale, and was satisfying and epic enough to become the most successful MCU movie financially, and the highest earner of the entire 2010s.

1 'Avatar: The Way of Water' (2022)

Box office: $2.32 billion

The 2020s is a decade that’s far from over, and one where its early stages were defined by a global pandemic that seriously impacted box office earnings for 2020 and much of 2021. With the 2022 releases of Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water, however, things looked to be turning around, and though no film of the 2020s has earned as much as either Avatar or Avengers: Endgame, those two aforementioned movies were both very successful.

Avatar: The Way of Water was particularly heavy-hitting at the box office, and currently stands as the biggest earner of the 2020s so far. It didn’t quite hit the heights of its 2009 predecessor, but it’s anyone’s guess whether anything else will top that film any time soon, and a worldwide box office gross of $2.32 billion is still hugely impressive, in any event.

