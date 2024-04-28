It didn't take many years for cinema — the Hollywood industry in particular — to see the benefit of movie franchises. For studios, they're a highly profitable and relatively safe approach to making films. For audiences, they're fun groups of movies that make it abundantly easy to fall in love with the characters, feel immersed in their world, and have a film to look forward to every number of years.

Most of the highest-grossing movie franchises in history are action films. However, now and then, a franchise comes along that lies outside the genre yet manages to be just as profitable. From iconic animated movie duologies like Frozen to successful fantasy IPs like the Twilight Saga, these movie series prove that audiences aren't thirsty just for adrenaline-pumping action but for any story that's entertaining, well-told, and memorable.

10 'Barbie' Franchise (2002-Present)

Accumulated Worldwide Box Office: $1,437,930,087

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Though it has over thirty films in its library, most of the Barbie franchise's installments are video releases, with The Numbers only listing information for five of the film's releases. Not to dismiss the importance of the groundbreaking musical Barbie in Rock 'N Royals, but the vast majority of the franchise's worldwide profit comes from Greta Gerwig's massive pop-cultural phenomenon Barbie, starring Margot Robbie as the titular doll.

Though each of the theatrical Barbie movies has its fans, the undeniable star of the show in this catalog is the 2023 feminist revision of all that the titular character has come to represent. It's a delightfully vibrant, colorful, and lively character-driven comedy that should both surprise and satisfy any fan of Barbie and even those who don't care at all about her. Most importantly, it successfully expands the doll's world by emphasizing Ken and Barbie's many variants, proving that she, indeed, is everything.

9 'Finding Nemo' Duology (2003-2016)

Accumulated Worldwide Box Office: $1,961,100,977

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

It might come as a bit of a surprise that with only two installments, the Finding Nemo franchise is one of Pixar's most profitable. The animation giant has produced some of the most iconic film series the medium has ever seen, and this is one of their most popular. In Finding Nemo, one of the AFI's greatest animated movies of all time, a timid clownfish sets out on a journey through Australian waters to find his captured son. In the sequel, Finding Dory, the forgetful blue tang searches for her lost parents.

Deeply moving and visually arresting, the two underwater adventures are among Pixar's most iconic outings for a reason. Finding Nemo made close to a billion dollars and won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature while Finding Dory crossed the coveted billion-dollar mark, powered by the nostalgia of seeing these characters again over a decade later. Audiences around the world fell in love with this beautiful family and showed their affection at the box office.

8 'Madagascar' Franchise (2005-2014)

Accumulated Worldwide Box Office: $2,270,104,142

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

DreamWorks Animation's third highest-grossing movie franchise, the Madagascar series, follows a colorful team of four animals who have spent almost their whole lives in the Central Park Zoo. After they accidentally end up in the jungles of Madagascar, they have to go through a globe-trotting adventure to get back home, encountering all sorts of friends and foes on the way.

The series has some of DreamWorks' best villains, as well as four of their best protagonists at its helm and many surprisingly memorable jokes. The Madagascar trilogy and its spy adventure spin-off, The Penguins of Madagascar, saw a great deal of success thanks to their charming sense of humor, fun characters, and wildly original premise. They're endlessly entertaining for kids and adults alike, so it isn't hard to see why they made so much money at the international box office.

7 'The Conjuring' Universe (2013-Present)

Accumulated Worldwide Box Office: $2,374,058,127

Image via New Line Cinema

Horror movie franchises aren't often as profitable as other genres, so it's a bit shocking just how much money the highest-grossing horror franchise, The Conjuring Universe, has made. With three mainline installments based on the real experiences of paranormal experts Ed and Lorraine Warren, as well as five spin-offs of varying degrees of success, this film series is here to stay.

Though none of the franchise's outings has managed to cross the $400-million-dollar mark, the abundance of movies and their moderate success has ensured a highly profitable property for Warner Bros. At their best, the Conjuring movies are surprisingly well-made and genuinely terrifying. Even at their worst, they never fail to be entertaining and creepy and generate a conversation. One can always count on them for a good time at the theater, and audiences are clearly still showing up for them.

6 'The Lion King' Franchise (1994-Present)

Accumulated Worldwide Box Office: $2,632,300,562

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Picutres

With only two theatrical installments and three direct-to-video sequels, the Lion King series needs no introduction. The 1994 original is widely considered one of the best and most revolutionary animated films of all time. The 2019 remake of the same title wasn't as acclaimed, but it still made well over $1.5 billion worldwide. They're both the story of Simba, a young lion cub prince who's exiled from his kingdom by his deceitful uncle, who killed the king to get the throne for himself.

The Lion King movies have tremendously impressive animation (for widely different reasons), a gripping story, and an exceptional score by the great Hans Zimmer. Audiences rarely fail to show interest in Disney's movies, but these two found great success across all generations all over the planet. Even if their level of quality is typically agreed to be quite different, their financial success was not. The Lion King is a standout for Disney, even among the classics, to the point where it might be the Mouse House's best.

5 'Frozen' Duology (2013-Present)

Accumulated Worldwide Box Office: $2,725,869,170

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures



Two of Disney's highest-grossing films ever, Frozen and Frozen II, singlehandedly crack the list of the highest-grossing non-action movie franchises despite lacking the sheer numbers of other franchises. It's hardly a surprise since these charming family films about a powerful queen and her optimistic sister became instant pop culture phenomenons from the moment they premiered.

Thanks to its enchanting animation, catchy songs, and entertaining story, Frozen is the fifth highest-grossing animated movie franchise of all time. The impact of songs like the Oscar-winning "Let It Go" and characters as fun and vibrant as the snowman Olaf was surprising but undeniable. Frozen became the first animated movie to truly dominate the zeitgeist since Shrek in 2001. With the third installment already in the works, it's anyone's guess how much higher the Frozen franchise will soar.

4 'Ice Age' Franchise (2002-2022)

Accumulated Worldwide Box Office: $3,206,624,261

Image via 20th Century Studios

Yet another ultra-successful animated movie franchise, the Ice Age series proved to be a huge hit with families, thanks to its five crowd-pleasing entries. The movies follow a family of different prehistoric animals led by woolly mammoth Manny as they navigate and refuse to go extinct in a treacherous world that's clearly desperate to wipe them off the face of the Earth.

The Ice Age movies are box office juggernauts, enough to earn a place in cinematic history. The characters are charming, the animation is inelegant but booming with personality, and most installments have a story that's fun to follow, no matter one's age. Though the Ice Age franchise was not a hit with critics, families proved time and time again that they couldn't resist this endearing ensemble of friends. Just like they refuse to let Mother Nature do its thing, so too do fans refuse to let go of the Ice Age franchise.

Watch on Disney+

3 'Toy Story' Franchise (1995-Present)

Accumulated Worldwide Box Office: $3,272,963,081

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

There are few films as revolutionary in the field of visual effects as Toy Story, the very first CG-animated feature. The movie revolves around Woody, a cowboy doll who grows deeply jealous when a new action figure, Buzz Lightyear, takes his place as the top toy in a boy's bedroom. Toy Story spawned a successful franchise of three sequels and one not-so-successful spin-off, with the latest two movies making over a billion dollars worldwide.

Pretty much every Toy Story movie is usually counted among Pixar's best, and for good reason. Since 1995, audiences have grown up with these entertaining characters and their fun adventures. Sometimes, they're irresistibly funny; other times, they're deeply moving and tear-inducing. What they never fail to be, though, is a phenomenal time for every member of the family. Toy Story is among the most influential animated series, and its box office success proves just how meaningful its contribution to modern pop culture is.

Toy Story Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Release Date October 30, 1995 Director John Lasseter Cast Tom Hanks , Tim Allen , Don Rickles , Jim Varney , Wallace Shawn , John Ratzenberger Runtime 81 Writers John Lasseter , Pete Docter , Andrew Stanton , Joe Ranft , Joss Whedon , Joel Cohen

2 'Twilight' Saga (2008-2012)

Accumulated Worldwide Box Office: $3,312,485,845

Image via Summit Entertainment

Based on the über-popular teen fantasy romance books by Stephenie Meyer, the five Twilight films had an impact about as large as, if not even greater than, the novels they were based on. They tell the story of Bella Swan, a young girl who falls in love with Edward Cullen, a mysterious classmate who turns out to be a vampire. As their turbulent relationship evolves over the years, they must face increasingly dangerous challenges.

These movies are hardly masterpieces, with some of them even being considered among the most iconic so-bad-they're-good films of all time, but the niche that they targeted clearly fell in love with them. Each of the installments was a box office hit, with the final movie, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2, earning nearly a billion dollars worldwide. The Twilight Saga's success stands as proof of the teen romance genre's tremendous fame in the 2010s, paving the way for future franchises like The Hunger Games.

1 'Shrek' Franchise (2001-2022)

Accumulated Worldwide Box Office: $4,031,465,697

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

Shrek follows a grumpy ogre who must go on a dangerous quest with a talking donkey to save a princess and gain back his swamp from a tyrannical lord. Little did Shrek know when he set out on his journey, he would be kicking into gear the second highest-grossing animated movie franchise of all time, eventually marrying the princess and becoming king of Far Far Away.

Shrek and Shrek 2 are two of the best romantic animated movies of all time, and Shrek the Third and Shrek Forever After aren't without their fans. The spin-off Puss in Boots is a surprising amount of fun, and its sequel, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, is one of the best works DreamWorks Animation has ever put out. These six theatrical releases have turned Shrek into a massive pop culture touchstone, cementing it as the highest-grossing non-action film franchise of all time.

NEXT:The Most Underrated Animated Fantasy Movies, Ranked