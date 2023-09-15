Big, sprawling movie franchises have defined the last few years of cinema's modern history. Many of them have proved to be huge financial successes, with each subsequent installment bringing in more and more money at the international box office.

According to the data available on The Numbers, there are 10 film franchises that have made considerably more money than most others. From superhero juggernauts like the Marvel Cinematic Universe to long-running action extravaganzas like the Fast and Furious franchise, these movie series have garnered a large variety of responses from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, where calculating the average Tomatometer score of each one comes up with rather interesting results.

10 'Fast and Furious' Franchise

Image via Universal

Average Rotten Tomatoes Score: 57%

Having garnered $7.3 billion at the worldwide box office, Fast and Furious is undoubtedly one of the most successful modern action franchises. Following the high-octane adventures and escapades of a group of friends and family, it has earned a reputation for getting bigger, louder, and sillier with each passing entry.

RELATED:10 Movies Like 'Fast & Furious' for More High-Octane Car Action

With the series' highest-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes being Furious 7 with a surprising 91%, and its lowest-rated being Fast & Furious with a 29%, the franchise has certainly seen some variety. If fun cinematic experiences that don't require much thought are your thing, these films might just scratch that itch.

9 DC Extended Universe

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Average Rotten Tomatoes Score: 61%

Although it has been able to earn $6.7 billion at the box office, the DC Extended Universe has had to follow a notoriously bumpy road. Trying to follow in the successful footsteps of a certain other superhero movie franchise, it has seen a number of shifts in its tone, canon, and leadership.

Perhaps because of these issues, the series hasn't seen much critical acclaim for its outings. Rotten Tomatoes deems Wonder Woman its best movie (93%) and Suicide Squad its worst (26%). But in spite of occasionally stumbling, the franchise has had its fair share of wins, showing there's still hope for its future.

8 'Batman' Franchise

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Average Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 64%

As one of the superheroes that started it all, it's only fitting that the Dark Knight also has one of the most prolific movie franchises in terms of earnings, having made $6.8 billion worldwide.

Batman's most acclaimed film on Rotten Tomatoes is The Dark Knight, with 94%, while the lowest-rated is the spin-off focused on one of his most iconic antagonists, Catwoman, with 8%. The hero has undoubtedly had some great and awful adaptations, but his cultural significance remains unparalleled.

7 'X-Men' Franchise

Image via 20th Century Fox

Average Rotten Tomatoes Score: 67%

The first X-Men was arguably the movie that started the superhero genre boom of the 21st century, and the franchise that it spawned has box office numbers to support its significance, having made $6 billion worldwide.

RELATED:Best Movies With a Perfect 100% Score on Rotten Tomatoes

Though the franchise had some blunders, like Dark Phoenix and its 22% Tomatometer score, it also had successes as outstanding as Logan with a 94%. Even if the series as it is today has reached its end, fans are satisfied with the abundance of phenomenal superhero movies that they got out of it.

6 'James Bond' Franchise

Image via MGM

Average Rotten Tomatoes Score: 70%

Spy movies are always a thrill to watch, but no spy franchise is as fertile and successful as the 007 series. Having made $7.9 billion globally, it has cemented its legacy as a paragon of the genre throughout its seven different James Bonds.

On Rotten Tomatoes, critics love the franchise for its constant creativity and self-reinventions. Despite failures like 1967's version of Casino Royale (26%), there will always be genre staples like Goldfinger (99%) to show why 007 has remained such a legendary and popular character.

5 'Spider-Man' Franchise

Image via Sony Pictures

Average Rotten Tomatoes Score: 72%

The Wall-Crawler has always been one of the most popular superheroes, but as the years have passed and more films have been made about this friendly neighborhood hero and the side characters in his world, the Spider-Man franchise has only made him more beloved, as proved by its $8.9 billion box office numbers.

While fiascos like Morbius and its 15% score on Rotten Tomatoes may have tarnished Spidey's legacy on film, there are always spectacles like Into the Spider-Verse with its 97% to pick it back up and show why this character's mythos deserves to have its stories told.

4 'Star Wars' Franchise

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Average Rotten Tomatoes Score: 73%

One of the biggest franchises in the history of modern media, the Star Wars franchise is the epitome of sci-fi epics and the $10.3 billion that its films have made at the box office back that up.

RELATED:Best Action Movies of the Last Decade, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Like all movie franchises as big as it is, this one has had missteps like Star Wars: The Clone Wars at 18%. However, the fact remains that it has revolutionized the genre with classics like The Empire Strikes Back at 94%, resulting in a series of films that have something to offer to all kinds of fans.

3 The Wizarding World

Image Via Warner Bros.

Average Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%

If enrapturing worlds of fantasy are your thing, there's a good chance you're already deeply familiar with the Harry Potter saga and its Fantastic Beasts spin-offs. The franchise has earned $9.6 billion, enchanting audiences all over the world with its interesting concepts and fun characters.

Rotten Tomatoes has varying opinions about each installment in the series, with something like Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald getting 36% while the hyper-climactic finale Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 got 96%. Even if you don't like some installments, though, it's hard to deny the franchise's cultural impact.

2 Marvel Cinematic Universe

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Average Rotten Tomatoes Score: 81%

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is far and away the highest-grossing movie franchise internationally, almost tripling the earnings of the second highest (Star Wars) with the $29.5 billion it has made worldwide. It's no surprise, as it revolutionized how film franchises work in the modern day, an impact it keeps having today.

Despite slip-ups like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (46%), genre-defining cultural phenomenons like Black Panther (96%) are what keeps the MCU's engine running. What the future holds for it is a mystery, but what's a fact is that no film franchise has ever come close to having the same amount of financial success.

1 'The Avengers' Franchise

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Average Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

The fact that four MCU films have been enough to crack the top 10 highest-grossing movie franchises ever tells you all you need to know about the popularity of the Avengers series. These massive pop culture events of an epic scale have made $7.7 billion internationally, and it comes as no surprise.

Even the tetralogy's lowest-rated entry on Rotten Tomatoes, Avengers: Age of Ultron, has a commendable 76%. The highest-rated is Avengers: Endgame, with an admirable 94%. These films, among the best superhero movies ever, shook the movie industry in the year they came out, making it obvious why they've been so popular both at the box office and on Rotten Tomatoes.

KEEP READING:10 Best Animated Superhero Movies, According to IMDb