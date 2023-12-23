Opera is more of an acquired taste nowadays, but its close relatives have become extremely popular over the last century and a half. Namely, these are the musical and the movie musical. From The Black Crook opening in New York City in 1866 to Cats adapting T.S. Eliot's poetry in experimental fashion in 1981 to Mamma Mia! using the music of ABBA to full effect in 1999 and becoming a highly successful film in 2008—the musical has continued to gain momentum both on and off the big screen.

When the stage-musical and camera combine, the two mediums can make a tremendously profitable hybrid. Disney might be considered the master of the form, having churned out family-friendly musical movies for thirty years (from 1937 to 1967)—and then another thirty-plus years (late 80s to the present). By now, no one is shocked by Box Office Mojo reporting that the 10 highest-grossing movie musicals in the United States have largely been Disney productions familiar to audiences all over the world. Of course the non-Disney ones are super famous, too.

10 'The Lion King' (2019)

Lifetime Adjusted Domestic Gross: $565,223,699

With a budget of $260 million, The Lion King is one of the photorealistic remakes that proves how sometimes you've got to spend a ton of money to make a ton of money. Director Jon Favreau is also known for such works as Iron Man and Elf, so this CGI musical definitely affirms how much range he has. An integral part of the Disney remake phenomenon, this film's production was no doubt green-lit by the massive success of 2017's remake of Beauty and the Beast and Favreau's 2016 version of The Jungle Book.

With a Metacritic score of 55 and a Rotten Tomatoes score of 52, The Lion King remake didn't exactly impress the critics. The New York Times wrote that "the realism of the animals makes it hard to connect with them as characters, undermining the inspired anthropomorphism that has been the most enduring source of Disney magic." However, a star-studded cast (including Beyoncé, Seth Rogen, and Donald Glover) helped make this nostalgic remake a remarkable financial success.

9 'Pinocchio' (1940)

Lifetime Adjusted Domestic Gross: $631,568,921

Pinocchio is Disney's second feature film, and further cemented the production company as an artistic powerhouse. This animated classic features characters whose names people who have never even seen the movie will recognize today, including Jiminy Cricket, Mr. Geppetto, and obviously Pinocchio himself: a doll who is brought to life by a fairy and hopes to become a real boy.

Ironically, Pinocchio was a commercial failure at first—as there weren't enough international outlets in the midst of World War II. Only with its post-war re-releases did Pinocchio's box office become hugely profitable. It goes to show that a movie doesn't have to be re-released on its 20th anniversary to make a bunch of money.

Pinocchio Release Date February 23, 1940 Director Hamilton Luske , Ben Sharpsteen Cast Mel Blanc , Don Brodie , Walter Catlett , Marion Darlington , Frankie Darro , Cliff Edwards Rating G Runtime 88 Studio Walt Disney Pictures

8 'Sleeping Beauty' (1959)

Lifetime Adjusted Domestic Gross: $680,974,120

A beautiful princess is cursed by an evil fairy called Maleficent so that she falls asleep in a castle on her sixteenth birthday and can only be awakened by true love's kiss. But for that to happen, a prince and his trusty steed have to defeat a fire-breathing dragon. There are other recognizable tropes in this film, as Sleeping Beauty made so many of them popular.

Another initial flop, Sleeping Beauty neither succeeded in 1959 nor in 1970. It took six years to make, and about twenty years to become profitable, as only upon its 1979 re-release did the Walt Disney picture finally find its audience. Not even the critics liked it much at first, but eventually it would garner the esteem it has today.

Sleeping Beauty (1959) Release Date January 29, 1959 Director Clyde Geronimi , Wolfgang Reitherman Cast Mary Costa , Bill Shirley , Eleanor Audley Runtime 75

7 'The Jungle Book' (1967)

Lifetime Adjusted Domestic Gross: $690,380,663

Based on Rudyard Kipling's short story collection, The Jungle Book was the last movie supervised by Walt Disney before his passing in 1966 and the last animated musical the company came out with for more than two decades. Mowgli is a ten-year-old boy who needs an escort through the jungle and winds up with two: dancing bear Baloo and panther Bagheera.

Directed by Wolfgang Reitherman, The Jungle Book was received with both commercial and critical success when it first came out in 1967. "The Bear Necessities" is probably the most famous song in the film, which would go on to make so much money that Disney found reason to re-do it fifty years later in a photorealistic style.

6 'Grease' (1978)

Lifetime Adjusted Domestic Gross: $722,413,882

Released by Paramount Pictures and based on the musical by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, Grease is a romantic comedy musical about a greaser (John Travolta) and a nice girl (Olivia Newton-John) who try to make their relationship work despite their contrasting reputations in high school. This enormous hit was director Randal Kleiser's feature debut.

Grease was Travolta's second big musical performance in a row, preceded by 1977's Saturday Night Fever. "Hopelessly Devoted to You" was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song, but the film has plenty of other memorable songs—including "You're the One I Want" and "Summer Nights." Grease is still so famous nowadays that Paramount+ released a prequel show earlier this year called Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, though it was canceled shortly after.

Grease Release Date June 16, 1978 Director Randal Kleiser Cast John Travolta , Olivia Newton-John , Stockard Channing , Jeff Conaway , Barry Pearl , Michael Tucci Rating PG-13 Runtime 110 Main Genre Musical

5 'Mary Poppins' (1964)

Lifetime Adjusted Domestic Gross: $732,563,466

One of the most beloved musicals of all time, Disney's Mary Poppins is actually not based on a stage production but on a series of novels by P.L. Travers. This live-action powerhouse was Julie Andrews's feature film debut, resulting in her winning the Academy Award for Best Actress. Mary Poppins went on to claim five more Oscars with it, and was even nominated for Best Picture.

The famous music and lyrics—from "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" to "A Spoonful of Sugar"—were written by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman. Though the film is based on the premise that a magical nanny floats down from the sky on an umbrella, none of it was actually shot outside. As the box office numbers indicate, audiences found its mixture of live-action with animation quite breathtaking.

Mary Poppins Release Date August 27, 1964 Director Robert Stevenson Cast Julie Andrews , Dick Van Dyke , David Tomlinson , Glynis Johns , Hermione Baddeley , Reta Shaw Rating G Runtime 140 Studio Walt Disney Productions

4 'Fantasia' (1940)

Lifetime Adjusted Domestic Gross: $732,563,466

Fantasia has to be one of the most beloved experimental films of all time, as it displayed for viewers Disney's innovative animation over eight different classical pieces conducted by Leopold Stokowski. Bach's haunting "Tocatta and Fugue in D minor," Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker Suite," Dukas's "The Sorcerer's Apprentice," Schubert's "Ave Maria," and other works provide the soundtrack for a series of dazzling and unrelated sequences that include Mickey Mouse with a sentient broom and ballet-dancing hippos.

Walt Disney's third feature film quickly followed Pinocchio in late 1940 and did similarly poor at the international box office, due to the ongoing second World War. Nevertheless, immediate critical acclaim and subsequent re-releases would go on to make Fantasia an integral piece of both film history and Disney's wallet.

Fantasia Release Date November 13, 1940 Director James Algar , Samuel Armstrong , Ford Beebe , Norman Ferguson , Jim Handley , T. Hee Cast Leopold Stokowski , Deems Taylor , Julietta Novis , Corey Burton , Walt Disney , James MacDonald Rating G Runtime 120 Main Genre Animation

3 'The Lion King' (1994)

Adjusted Domestic Lifetime Gross: $835,301,768

Easily one of the greatest animated movies of all time, The Lion King (1994) tells the story of a lion cub whose father is king of the jungle but gets killed in a stampede. After his father's death, Simba runs away to live with a meercat and warthog before returning home to claim his right to the throne from his uncle. By turns dramatic, tragic, and lighthearted, the story is integrated with awe-inspiring imagery—including and especially its iconic opening sunrise sequence.

From Sir Elton John's "The Circle of Life" to the irresistibly playful "Hakuna Matata," The Lion King undoubtedly has one of the best and most popular soundtracks in movie history, a statement supported by the fact that three of its songs were nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song. Hans Zimmer's score was nominated for Best Original Score as well—and yes, The Lion King won in both categories. It's no wonder this visually and emotionally vibrant film made so much money.

The Lion King (1994) Lion prince Simba and his father are targeted by his bitter uncle, who wants to ascend the throne himself. Release Date June 24, 1994 Director Rob Minkoff , Roger Allers Cast James Earl Jones Matthew Broderick , Jeremy Irons Rating G Runtime 88 minutes

2 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' (1937)

Lifetime Adjusted Domestic Gross: $1,021,330,000

Arguably the most significant pioneer of all animated movies, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs set Disney tropes that would influence other classics, such as Sleeping Beauty, Bambi, and Cinderella. To name a few plot points that would inspire later films: a beautiful princess is maliciously put to sleep by an evil stepmother and gets awakened by a kiss (from a prince).

Released during The Great Depression, Snow White was predicted by Hollywood to be such a disaster for Disney that people in the industry called it "Disney's Folly" before its release. The animated film's incredible box office success and honorary Academy Award proved Hollywood astonishingly wrong. In fact, Walt Disney Pictures' first ever animated feature is also the tenth highest-grossing domestic box office film of all time (when adjusted for inflation).

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Release Date February 4, 1938 Director David Hand Cast Roy Atwell , Stuart Buchanan , Adriana Caselotti , Zeke Clements , Eddie Collins , Pinto Colvig Rating G Runtime 83

1 'The Sound of Music' (1965)

Lifetime Adjusted Domestic Gross: $1,335,086,324

Based on the popular Broadway musical by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, 20th Century Fox's The Sound of Music is about a governess employed to teach the seven Von Trapp children. Quickly following the tremendous success of Mary Poppins, Julie Andrews returned the very next year for her second legendary performance in a row. Meanwhile, director Robert Wise had already won the Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture for his adaptation of West Side Story, and he won them both again for this other movie musical.

Clocking in at two hours and fifty-two minutes, The Sound of Music is one of the highest grossing three-hour movies ever made. This moving and joyous film is packed with classic songs. "My Favorite Things," "Do-Re-Mi," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen," and "Edelweiss" are just some of the musical numbers that people still adore to this day.

The Sound of Music A young novice is sent by her convent in 1930s Austria to become a governess to the seven children of a widowed naval officer. Release Date April 1, 1965 Director Robert Wise Cast Julie Andrews , Christopher Plummer , Eleanor Parker , Richard Haydn , Peggy Wood , Charmian Carr Rating G Runtime 172 minutes Studio 20th Century Fox

