The Big Picture The Bells of St. Mary's is a heartfelt film that captures the essence of wartime struggle and offers solace and hope to a weary audience.

The film explores the unlikely collaboration between Sister Benedict and Father O'Malley as they work together to save a school in a financial crisis, despite their differences and constraints.

The film's enduring relevance lies in its timeless message of unity, understanding, and compassion, reminding us that even in the darkest of times, hope and humanity prevail.

Harrowing is a word that barely scratches the surface of the emotional abyss that is war. The uncertainty, the fear, and the profound loss cast long shadows over the human experience. At the end of it, there is often yet another difficult journey: rebuilding. It can be tumultuous. In the wake of World War II, as the world struggled to rebuild and heal, Leo McCarey's The Bells of St. Mary's in 1945 not only became the highest-grossing movie of its time but also offered solace and hope to a weary audience. This film captures the essence of wartime struggle, not through the lens of battlefields and violence, but by delving deep into the hearts and minds of its characters. The film's main characters, Sister Benedict (played by Ingrid Bergman) and Father O'Malley (portrayed by Bing Crosby) are determined to achieve their shared goal of saving a school in financial crisis in spite of their differences and despite a myriad of constraints they face.

What Is 'The Bells of St. Mary’s' About?

Image via RKO Radio Pictures

The Bells of St. Mary's is a feel-good tear-jerker sequel to McCarey's 1944 film Going My Way, which was the highest-grossing film of the year and won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture. In The Bells of St. Mary's, Bing Crosby reprises his role as Father O'Malley, a charismatic priest assigned to a struggling Catholic school, St. Mary's. There, he clashes with the school's traditional principal, Sister Mary Benedict. Father O'Malley's unconventional approach to leadership conflicts with Sister Benedict's strict way of instilling discipline in the students. For example, when Father O'Malley finds two students fighting, he praises the one who threw the best punches, declaring him the winner. This move doesn't sit well with Sister Benedict, who had advised students against retaliation. Father O'Malley argues that boys should be prepared for the world, which they may have to face war in one day. Considering that this is immediately after World War II, it makes sense, even to the conservative Sister Benedict, who secretly trains the bullied boy on self-defense and encourages him to face bullies head-on.

A musical comedy-drama, The Bells of St. Mary's was light-hearted with many comedic nuances yet addressing serious themes. For Sister Benedict to effectively train the student to stand up against his bully, she has to buy a book on boxing, much to the bookshop storekeeper's astonishment. In 1945, a Catholic Sister was not expected to fight, let alone learn how to. Sister Benedict's training pays off, and her student manages to teach his bully a lesson when the bully comes at him.

In another incident, a student named Patsy (Joan Carroll) is admitted to the school following Father O'Malley's recommendation. At a time when such admissions required extensive background checks with students from strong traditional families preferred, Father O'Malley takes a chance on Patsy, empathizing with her single mother's struggle. Patsy doesn't perform well in class, and Sister Benedict wants her to repeat a grade. However, O'Malley opines that this decision would discourage Patsy beyond classwork and urges Sister Benedict to exempt her. Even though Sister Benedict is reluctant at first, she gives in when Patsy's parents arrive for graduation, and she learns that Patsy failed on purpose to stay in the school longer, as it provided her with a better environment than her dysfunctional home.

But Father O'Malley and Sister Benedict's unifying factor is securing a future for their students. Due to financial constraints, Father O'Malley is convinced that they should close down the school and transfer the students to better-equipped schools. Sister Benedict, however, is hopeful that a miracle will happen, and they will salvage the school. Sister Benedict and her Superior Sisters have placed their hopes in a no-nonsense businessman, Horace P. Bogardus (Henry Travers), who has constructed a modern building neighboring the school, which they hope he will donate to the school. Seeing their determination, Father O'Malley changes his stance and helps them approach Bogardus, including manipulating Bogardus through the businessman's physician. Knowing that Bogardus relishes being perceived positively and taking advantage of his heart ailment, Father O'Malley asks the physician to tell Bogardus that if he does good, he will feel much better and hopefully live longer. In the end, Bogardus donates the building to St. Mary's, thus saving the school. Father O'Malley and Sister Benedict's collaboration despite their differences was exactly what the world needed at the end of World War II.

Why Was 'The Bells of St. Mary's' a Success at the Box Office?

Image via RKO Radio Pictures

In 1945, Hollywood was awash with outstanding films, including The Lost Weekend, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture. Yet, The Bells of St. Mary's managed to surpass them all at the box office. Its remarkable success wasn't limited to the United States; the film found enthusiastic audiences worldwide. Earning $21.3 million from a modest $1 million budget, it became a record-breaking hit, a testament to its universal themes and stellar performances. When adjusted for inflation, it is considered the 58th highest-grossing film of all time.

The Bells of St. Mary's received critical acclaim and was nominated for nine Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director (Leo McCarey), and Best Actor (Bing Crosby), which was the first time an actor received two Oscar nominations for portraying the same character. It won in the Best Sound Recording (Stephen Dunn) category. While it didn't sweep the Oscars, it left an indelible mark on cinematic history. Ingrid Bergman's portrayal of Sister Mary Benedict earned her an Oscar nomination and further solidified her status as one of Hollywood's finest actresses. The film's success paved the way for more heartwarming stories to grace the silver screen.

How Is 'The Bells of St. Mary's Still Relevant Today?

Image via RKO Radio Pictures

78 years after its release, The Bells of St. Mary's retains its relevance. In an era marked by division and turmoil, the film's message of unity, understanding, and compassion is as vital as ever. It serves as a timeless lesson that, even in the face of adversity, individuals from diverse backgrounds as exemplified by Father O'Malley and Sister Benedict can come together to create positive change. The enduring popularity of the film attests to its ability to transcend time and inspire new generations.

In the aftermath of World War II, this film provided solace and hope to a world in need of healing. Its box office triumph against formidable competition is a testament to its universal appeal. The Bells of St. Mary's is a reminder that, even in the darkest of times, the bells of hope and humanity can ring the loudest.