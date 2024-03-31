The 2010s were an unprecedentedly outstanding decade for cinema financially; of the ten highest-grossing movies of all time, a whopping six were released during this decade. From massive original blockbusters to even bigger legacy sequels from popular franchises and a few book adaptations, plenty of movies drew swarms of people to the theater to check them out.

However, as well as they may have done in terms of ticket sales, some of the decade's highest-grossing films were far from a hit with critics. Whether they were misguided superhero films like Suicide Squad or well-meaning family movies like Ice Age: Continental Drift, these movies failed to earn the favor of experts despite dominating the box office. And while they might've not been outright panned, they certainly didn't earn high scores from the criticism community.

10 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1' (2011)

Worldwide Box Office: $712,205,856

Image via Summit Entertainment

None of the movies in the Twilight Saga did particularly well with critics, but each was a huge financial success. Breaking Dawn — Part 1 was the beginning of the series’ conclusion, seeing the Quileutes close in on expecting parents Edward and Bella, whose unborn child poses a threat to the people of Forks.

The movie was evidently quite successful with fans of the franchise and of the teen fantasy genre, becoming the second highest-grossing entry in the series. However, critics thought that Breaking Dawn — Part 1 was the worst of the bunch. Calling it slow, often unintentionally hilarious, and completely uninteresting for any non-Twilight fan, they lamented the script’s lack of quality and the emptiness of the narrative. Because of this and much more, the movie holds a meager 25% on Rotten Tomatoes and a surprisingly high 45 on Metacritic.

Watch on Hulu

9 'Suicide Squad' (2016)

Worldwide Box Office: $749,200,054

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Not to be confused with the infinitely superior The Suicide Squad directed by James Gunn, David Ayer's Suicide Squad is perhaps the worst film in the entire DCEU. In it, a secret government agency recruits some of the world’s most dangerous supervillains to form a team that must complete the impossible task of saving the world from the apocalypse. Almost as if they’re some kind of suicide squad.

A killer marketing campaign, stellar casting, and anticipation led to Suicide Squad becoming a box-office juggernaut. Though there’s no shortage of fans of the movie and Ayer’s vision of the characters and story, certainly not many critics can be counted among those people. Reviewers called Suicide Squad a messily directed and even more messily written film that squandered the potential of such a star-studded cast, resulting in a 26% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 40 on Metacritic.

Watch on Max

8 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' (2017)

Worldwide Box Office: $795,922,298

Following the surprising success of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Disney tried multiple times to capitalize on audiences’ fondness for the franchise; each time, they succeeded greatly at the box office. Dead Men Tell No Tales—currently the most recent movie in the series (though not for long)—finds Jack Sparrow pursued by old undead rival Captain Salazar and his deadly ghost crew.

It's a simple enough premise for a simple enough sequel, and although some audience members resonated with it (certainly more than with the previous installment in the saga), critics definitely did not. Giving the movie a 30% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 39 on Metacritic, reviewers criticized how it tried to cover up its poorly thought-out script with excessively loud and flashy set pieces. By that point, the franchise was all but dead, but Dead Men Tell No Tales was really the final nail in the coffin.

Watch on Disney+

7 'Venom' (2018)

Worldwide Box Office: $856,085,161

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Venom is one of the films with the biggest gaps between audience and critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans found lots of enjoyment in this adaptation of Marvel’s titular antihero, an alien entity who bonds with a failed reporter. Critics, on the other hand, were much less impressed.

Venom holds a score of 30% on Rotten Tomatoes and one of 35 on Metacritic, evidence that critics felt that the movie was nauseatingly chaotic and loud, as well as lacking bite due to its PG-13 rating. Even then, avid fans of the character enjoyed the film’s many action scenes and the depiction of the lore surrounding the character, resulting in astonishing box office numbers. The film defied box office expectations, proving naysayers wrong and effectively launching the Spider-Man-less Sony universe that continues today.

Watch on Disney+

6 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016)

Worldwide Box Office: $874,362,803

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Fans were highly anticipating the 2016 movie Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, controversial director Zack Snyder’s depiction of DC’s most popular heroes. The plot sees the two clash under the manipulation of Lex Luthor. However, all that wait turned out to be for nothing as, in the end, the film was as divisive as its director for critics and audiences alike.

With 29% on Rotten Tomatoes and 44 on Metacritic, the now infamous Batman v. Superman is perhaps the most polarizing blockbuster of the 2010s. Critics were let down by the overstuffed story, nonsensical plot, and the way Snyder’s idiosyncratic style interacted with the subject matter. Even with many viewers feeling the same way, the movie managed to amass nearly $900 million at the box office, proving that names as big as Batman and Superman can be more than enough to attract curious audiences.

Watch on Max

5 'Ice Age: Continental Drift' (2012)

Worldwide Box Office: $877,244,782

Image via Blue Sky Studios

The Ice Age franchise is one of the highest-grossing animated movie series of all time, even if it isn’t one of the most highly praised. The fourth installment, Continental Drift, sees the prehistoric crew embarking on another adventure after their continent is set adrift. With an iceberg as their ship, they battle pirates as they explore a new world.

Though praised for its charming animation and the occasional genuinely funny jokes, Continental Drift received negative comments for its overtly kiddy tone and the lack of freshness in a franchise that they thought had already run its course. Critics gave this sequel 37% on Rotten Tomatoes and 49 on Metacritic. Still, families clearly hadn’t had enough of Manny the Mammoth and his family, making Continental Drift the second highest-grossing film in the series. Sadly, it was only downhill for the Ice Age series after Continental Drift.

Ice Age: Continental Drift Release Date June 27, 2012 Director Steve Martino , Mike Thurmeier Cast Aziz Ansari , Joy Behar , Christopher Campbell , Alain Chabat , Ester Dean , Peter Dinklage Runtime 94 Writers Michael Berg , Jason Fuchs

Watch on Disney+

4 'Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides' (2011)

Worldwide Box Office: $1,046,721,266

Image via Disney

The fourth movie in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, On Stranger Tides, separates Jack Sparrow from Will and Elizabeth. Instead, the film puts him and Barbossa on a quest to find the elusive fountain of youth, which Blackbeard and his daughter happen to be after as well. The film tries to compensate for the loss of Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom with Penélope Cruz and Ian McShane, with so-so results.

By this point, critics had already grown tired of the series — even audiences who had joyfully supported the previous two critically panned sequels found this one boring and unnecessary. The film holds a disappointing 33% on Rotten Tomatoes and 45 on Metacritic, with critics voicing their disapproval of the disjointed script and utterly uninteresting characters. This time, not even audiences stood up in defense of the franchise, instead letting critics call On Stranger Tides one of the worst movie sequels of all time.

Watch on Disney+

3 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' (2014)

Worldwide Box Office: $1,104,054,072

Image via Paramount Pictures

Michael Bay’s Transformers movies never were critical darlings, exactly, but audiences enjoyed them well enough that they were willing to turn up at the theater for every new installment. In Age of Extinction, the fourth film and a significant departure from the story and characters of the previous three, the Autobots recur to a mechanic and his family for their help in finding Optimus Prime.

Critics and audiences alike called Age of Extinction the single worst installment in the series. With an 18% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 32 on Metacritic, the movie was criticized for hiding its lack of a semi-intelligent script behind some of the most overblown action of Bay’s entire filmography, which is saying a lot. With hardly any redeeming qualities, it's no surprise that audiences turned their backs on Transformers after Age of Extinction, with its 2017 sequel grossing considerably less.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Watch on Paramount+

2 'Transformers: Dark of the Moon' (2011)

Worldwide Box Office: $1,123,794,079

Image via Paramount Pictures

With well over $1.1 billion in its piggy bank, Transformers: Dark of the Moon (the third movie in the franchise) is the series’ highest-grossing outing. In it, the Autobots learn of a Cybertronian spacecraft hidden on the Moon’s surface and race against the Decepticons to reach it and learn all its secrets.

With impressive visual effects and surprisingly bonkers social satire, Dark of the Moon was better-liked by critics than its notoriously panned predecessor, even if not by much. It holds a weak 35% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 42 on Metacritic, with critics and audiences finding that the simplistic script was simply far too lackluster to ignore. The grand, explosive action sequences were still there, but by that point, they had become a bit too been-there-done-that for audiences, who craved more from their entertainment.

Watch on Paramount+

1 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' (2018)

Worldwide Box Office: $1,308,467,944

Image via Universal Pictures

Steven Spielberg’s original Jurassic Park remains one of the most important movies of the ‘90s, having revolutionized visual effects and the sci-fi genre in general. None of its sequels, however, were nearly as critically successful. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, in particular, was a significant downgrade, telling an ambitious yet ultimately disappointing story where Owen and Claire mount a campaign to rescue the dinosaurs remaining on the island from an extinction-level event.

What's sad is that this film had promise; its premise is intriguing, and its willingness to venture outside the series' comfort zone gives it extra points. Alas, it's all for naught. The film has a score of 46% on Rotten Tomatoes and 51 on Metacritic, with critics talking about how glaringly the film is in short supply of thrills, shock, or intelligence in its plotting. Audiences weren’t much kinder to the spectacle, even if they were interested enough to make Fallen Kingdom the 20th highest-grossing movie of all time.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) Run Time 128 mins Director J.A. Bayona Release Date June 22, 2018 Actors Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard

Watch on Hulu

NEXT:The Lowest-Grossing Movies of the 21st Century (So Far)