While the 2020s got to a rocky start when it came to the box office due to the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread closure of theaters, recent years have had the theatrical experience springing back to life with an array of widely acclaimed blockbusters. Many of 2024's premiere blockbusters had large shoes to fill, following the monumental box-office success of films from 2023 such as Barbie, Oppenheimer, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The year managed to not only meet these expectations but reached even higher box office highs than the previous year.

Even outside this selection of the highest-grossing films of the year, many standout box-office successes defined the year on a smaller scale. Between the massive returns for lower-budget horror phenomenons like Terrifier 3 and Longlegs and the occasional box-office disappointments finding new life and success in the streaming era than ever before, 2024 has been a great year for cinematic success and profit. These highest-grossing films stand out among the rest, however, as the most exciting and engaging films that had audiences hooked throughout the year.

10 'Venom: The Last Dance'

Worldwide Box Office: $475.0 Million

Image via Sony Pictures

While still not nearly as successful as the $1 billion original, there is still a fundamental excitement and love for the character and world of Venom that made Venom: The Last Dance a hit across the world. The film sees the chaotic duo of Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and Venom on the run from both a shadowy government agency looking to take Venom away and a notorious villain responsible for the creation of all symbiotes. In their most dangerous mission yet, Eddie and Venom will have to give their all in hopes of saving the world from absolute destruction.

While the film may have had diminishing returns in the domestic marketplace compared to the previous two entries, this final chapter still held its ground in international markets to make an exceptional box office return. While some may consider the film one of the worst films of 2024, it cannot be denied that this quality didn't stop general audiences around the world and die-hard Venom fans from enjoying the wild blockbuster film.

9 'Yolo'

Worldwide Box Office: $479.5 Million

The only non-American film to make it into the top 10, Yolo is a Chinese sports dramedy about a stay-at-home loner who finds the inspiration to restart her life after a chance encounter with a boxing coach. It acts as a movie of feel-good self-improvement and strength, showing a young woman who had long since given up on her life finding the drive and willpower to succeed and flourish with the help of a kind-hearted friend.

While the film had a minuscule box-office presence outside of China, the film's lucrative Lunar New Year release and crowd-pleasing story made it a smash hit and an immediate box-office phenomenon. The film was easily the most successful of 2024's Spring Festival, continuing to show China's inherent strengths and growing presence at the global scale of box-office dominance. The film has even managed to earn a coveted spot among the top 20 highest-grossing films in Chinese box office history.

Rent on Amazon Prime

8 'Kung Fu Panda 4'

Worldwide Box Office: $547.6 Million

Image via DreamWorks

Helping cement the series among the highest-grossing animated franchises of all time, Kung Fu Panda 4 continues the widespread global appeal and charm that the martial arts animals have had for over 15 years. The film sees Po taking steps towards stepping down as the legendary dragon warrior and becoming the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace, having to choose an apprentice to take his place. At the same time, a nefarious new villain known as the Chameleon has been spreading chaos and disarray by disguising herself as villains from Po's past ventures.

Kung Fu Panda as a franchise has always found a way to strike a chord with audiences around the world, blending over-the-top comedic antics with stylish kung-fu action and an ever-expanding world. Kung Fu Panda 4 continues to ride the coattails not only of the previous entries in the franchise but also the massive hot-streak that Dreamworks has found itself in following films like Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and The Bad Guys.

7 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire'

Worldwide Box Office: $568.7 Million