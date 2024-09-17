Let’s go back to the 20th century before the box office was dominated by superhero films and franchises. This century saw great accomplishments and innovations in cinema and produced most of the classic films fans still love today. Many have been critically lauded, while others are best known for how much money they made at the box office; of course, there are those movies that achieved both feats.

The highest-grossing movies of the 20th century are still favorites today, from Titanic to E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial. Many were considered high-concept films, gaining notoriety through word-of-mouth and absolutely had to be seen in theaters. Best known as the “blockbuster,” this idea has continued to flourish in the 21st century. These movies are the highest-grossing of the 20th century according to renowned web tracker Box Office Mojo, ranked by how much they earned at the box office.

10 'The Lost World: Jurassic Park' (1997)

Worldwide Box Office: $618,638,999

Remember when dinosaurs ruled the box office? The enormous success of the groundbreaking Jurassic Park made the idea of a sequel inevitable. Steven Spielberg returned to direct The Lost World: Jurassic Park, which, like the first film, was based on the novel by the late Michael Crichton. Utilizing the same animatronic and CGI effects as before, it was the second highest-grossing film of 1997, taking in more than $618 million at the box office.

The sequel saw the return of fan-favorite Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), who is reluctantly roped in by John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) to be part of a research team on a second island populated by genetically engineered dinosaurs. Meanwhile, a misguided plot is brewing to bring dinosaurs to the mainland. While The Lost World didn’t receive the same praise as the original, it still proved that people wanted more dinosaur action, a sentiment which continues today as the franchise is bigger than ever.

9 'The Sixth Sense' (1999)

Worldwide Box Office: $672,806,432

1999 was considered to be a great year for cinema. It was the year when little-known director M. Night Shyamalan became a household name with the release of The Sixth Sense. The psychological thriller centers around child psychologist Dr. Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis) working with Cole Sear (Haley Joel Osment), a troubled eight-year-old who believes he can see and speak to ghosts. The Sixth Sense was a major success, reeling in more than $672 million at the box office against a budget of $40 million.

The film is still considered to be Shyamalan’s best as it continues to receive praise for its thrills and performances—particularly of the Oscar-nominated Osment and Toni Collete. However, The Sixth Sense is best known for its twist ending, a staple in Shyamalan's filmography, for better or for worse. Nevertheless, it was that brilliant twist and the hype surrounding The Sixth Sense that led to its massive and well-deserved success.

8 'Forrest Gump' (1994)

Worldwide Box Office: $678,226,465

Like 1999, 1994 was another big year for movies. Although people would argue nowadays that films like Pulp Fiction or The Shawshank Redemption should have won Best Picture at the 67th Academy Awards, there’s no denying the amazing success of its winner, Forrest Gump. The inspiring story of a simple-minded man was beloved by critics and audiences, grossing over $678 million at the worldwide box office.

Next to Best Picture, Forrest Gump won additional Oscars, including Best Director for Robert Zemeckis, Best Actor for Tom Hanks, and Best Visual Effects, the latter of which the film received particular praise for. With new CGI techniques, the filmmakers created moments like having Gump talk to deceased U.S. presidents and removing the legs of Lt. Dan Taylor (Gary Sinise). Forrest Gump won over the hearts of filmgoers by being wholesome, extremely American, and crowd-pleasing, becoming an undeniable cinematic event.

7 'Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope' (1977)

Worldwide Box Office: $775,398,507

Star Wars is more than just a film; it’s a milestone for cinema that re-popularized classic storytelling and demonstrated groundbreaking achievements in filmmaking. Released during what was considered to be a bleak period for cinema, the space opera, written and directed by George Lucas, instead made audiences enjoy going to the movies again. It's a story of good and evil—the Rebel Alliance, including farm boy Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), against the Galactic Empire.

Upon its 1977 release, Star Wars would become the highest-grossing film ever at that time, taking in a now-total gross of more than $775 million worldwide. Like Jaws, it helped popularize the term “blockbuster.” It was unlike anything anyone had ever seen, creating an inviting world that prompted infinite rewatches from audiences. It’s ironic because there was initially so much working against Star Wars during its development and production. Still, Lucas had a vision that inspired the next generation of directors and created new filmmaking methods that are still used today.

6 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' (1982)

Worldwide Box Office: $797,307,407

If you were asked which film would best define the filmography of Steven Spielberg, the answer would probably be E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, right? Spielberg himself would also agree. The story of 10-year-old Elliott (Henry Thomas) befriending an alien who’s stranded on Earth has touched the hearts of audiences of all ages. It even surpassed Star Wars as the highest-grossing film ever of that time, earning more than $792 million worldwide and further proving Spielberg's bankability as a director.

E.T. is so iconic that the famous silhouetted image of Elliott and E.T. on a bike against the moon is the official logo for Spielberg’s production company, Amblin Entertainment. Despite its franchise expansion into merchandise and theme park rides, E.T. remains one of the few successful films that never got a sequel, despite past efforts. It's all for the better, as E.T. does not need a sequel; it has remained popular over the years with fans, and that’s all the numbers need to prove.

5 'Independence Day' (1996)

Worldwide Box Office: $817,400,891

Speaking of aliens, these are out to destroy humanity! Roland Emmerich is best known for his sci-fi/disaster films driven by ensemble casts and heavy on visual effects, and Independence Day is considered the most popular of the bunch. Released in 1996, it focuses on several characters all across the U.S. as aliens arrive with the purpose of annihilation, starting with destroying landmarks like the Empire State Building and the White House.

Although it received mixed reviews, Independence Day was a massive box office success, earning over $800 million worldwide. It helped further the film career of Will Smith and even ushered in a new era of effects-driven disaster films in Hollywood. Although a sequel was released 20 years later, under the title Independence Day: Resurgence, it couldn’t capture the same spectacle and box office draw as before. Independence Day became a box office juggernaut by offering plenty of spectacle supported by a heavy dose of patriotism.

4 'The Lion King' (1994)

Worldwide Box Office: $979,046,652

Although Beauty and the Beast was the first animated film to ever be nominated for Best Picture, The Lion King is considered to be the peak of the Disney Renaissance in the ‘90s. Directed by Rob Minkoff and Roger Allers, the film received universal praise from critics and audiences, earning more than $968 million worldwide at the box office, making it the highest-grossing traditionally animated feature of all time. Thirty years later, The Lion King is still considered to be one of Disney’s most popular and beloved films.

Anyone who’s anyone has seen The Lion King; it’s Hamlet with lions, focusing on the journey of a young lion who will eventually become the king of the Pride Lands. With a talented voice cast featuring Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, Rowan Atkinson, Jeremy Irons, and the recently-deceased James Earl Jones, and a memorable soundtrack from Sir Elton John and Sir Tim Rice, The Lion King has lived on as more than just a successful Disney cartoon. It has strongly resonated with audiences of all ages and further demonstrated how Disney is the gold standard for animation.

3 'Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace' (1999)

Worldwide Box Office: $1,046,515,409

Considered to be one of the most anticipated—if not the most anticipated—films of all time, Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace was an unforgettable event in an already-landmark year for cinema. Released sixteen years after Return of the Jedi, it was the first installment of the Star Wars prequel trilogy that began with the origin story of Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd), who would eventually become the iconic villain Darth Vader. With Star Wars creator George Lucas returning to write and direct, The Phantom Menace was set to be a surefire hit.

Despite its newfound popularity over the years, the film was met with much critical and fan disappointment upon release. Many of the issues centered around the acting, writing, and overuse of CGI. But with all the anticipation and nostalgia in the Star Wars fandom, the film was still a major financial success, landing more than $1 billion at the global box office. It also paved the way for Lucas to complete his prequel trilogy with Attack of the Clones in 2002 and Revenge of the Sith in 2005.