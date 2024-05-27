Few decades are as iconic and memorable for filmmaking as the 90s, with highly creative and inventive films that were pushing the boundaries of technological capabilities being released constantly. Many films from the decade are still in contention for being considered some of the greatest films of all time, including The Shawshank Redemption, Pulp Fiction, and The Matrix. This level of high quality was also reflected in the biggest and most successful films of the decade, showing that blockbusters of the era were also considered bastions of quality.

While the decade was still before the massive explosion of box office proportions that would see a multitude of blockbusters hitting billion dollar grosses throughout the 2000s and 2010s, the decade was still a landmark era for box office success. A number of the decade's biggest success stories are still some of the most iconic and memorable films of the modern era of filmmaking, with many previous record holders that broke new ground.

10 'Armageddon' (1998)

Worldwide Box Office: $553.7 Million

One of the most defining sci-fi action thrillers of the era, Armageddon sees the Earth and its inhabitants having to stop a massive asteroid that is hurdling towards the planet and threatening to wipe out humanity. It soon becomes up to a rag-tag team created by renowned driller Harry Stamper (Bruce Willis), who are forced to train to become astronauts so that they can go into space and destroy the asteroid before it's too late.

While the film was already an exceptional success in the domestic markets, earning $201 million dollars, the biggest benefit and reason behind Armageddon's lasting success was its influence worldwide. Earning $352 Million in the international marketplace, the simple story of humanity fighting for its survival no matter the cost resonated deeply with audiences not just in North America, but around the world. It would become one of the eventual many massive blockbuster smash hits for director Michael Bay.

9 'Men in Black' (1997)

Worldwide Box Office: $589.3 Million

The initial film that launched a series of massively successful sci-fi action comedies, Men in Black is the quintessential example of what a 90s summer blockbuster was, laying the groundwork for blockbusters going forward. The film follows NYC cop James Edwards (Will Smith), who after an encounter with a mysterious alien lifeforce, is recruited by Agent K (Tommy Lee Jones) to join a secret organization that monitors and polices alien activity on Earth. Now under the mantle of Agent J, James and K must work together to stop a dangerous alien bug that threatens to destroy the planet.

It's difficult to understate just how much of a success the original Men in Black was, as it helped usher in much more than just the feature film. The concept and release also found major success with tie-in toys, comics, and most notably Smith's single "Men in Black" which also managed to top the charts. The film and other media surrounding it acted as further proof that science fiction, action movies, and Will Smith were all seemingly unstoppable during the 90s.

8 'The Lost World: Jurassic Park' (1997)

Worldwide Box Office: $618.6 Million

A much-anticipated sequel to one of the most iconic and successful blockbuster films of the era, The Lost World: Jurassic Park continued the status of the franchise as a major moneymaker at the box office. The film takes place four years after the original film and sees the park's creator John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) revealing to Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) that there was in fact a second island that was used for additional dinosaur breeding. In order to finally get closure and vengeance on the original nightmare, Malcolm travels to this secondary island with a new crew in order to document the dinosaurs.

While the film was considered a miss and a downgrade to the original film according to critics and audiences of the time, the amount of hype and excitement for a new film in the franchise couldn't stop The Lost World from being a massive success worldwide. Considering the fact that the original film was the then-highest grossing movie of all time, it's certainly excusable that this sequel wasn't able to live up to the legacy and impact of the original.

7 'The Sixth Sense' (1999)

Worldwide Box Office: $672.8 Million

While it's a rarity nowadays to see a mystery horror thriller make such massive numbers at the box office, The Sixth Sense was a bonafide cultural phenomenon and pillar of filmmaking for its time. The film follows psychologist Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis) who begins working with young nine-year-old Cole Sear (Haley Joel Osment), a patient who reminds him of someone he failed in the past. However, this proves to be far from a standard matter, as it soon becomes apparent that Cole is harboring a mysterious and possibly even dangerous secret from Malcolm and the world.

For what would become the first massive success for the master of twists himself, M. Night Shyamalan, audiences worldwide were floored and enamored by the film's powerful themes, effective tension, and iconic genre-defining twist. The film's massive critical success made it a massive word of mouth success for the era, maintaining consistent revenue at the box office for months. Even nowadays, 25 years after the release of the film, it is still widely considered to be the best film that Shyamalan has ever made.

6 'Forrest Gump' (1994)

Worldwide Box Office: $678.2 Million

The iconic Best Picture-winning juggernaut that took the world by storm to be one of the most iconic original films and dramas of all time, Forrest Gump was a major step in nearly every facet behind its filmmaking. The film sees the titular Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks) relaying the many wild and extravagant stories of his life to all those who are there to listen, as he unintentionally plays a major part in American history during the 20th century.

Forrest Gump is easily one of the most iconic and critically acclaimed films of its era, often being in contention and conversation as one of the greatest films of all time by several film scholars. It's brilliant usage of modern technology and retelling of a distinct era of American history made it as much of a smash hit with audiences as it did with critics, being the quintessential American film of the era. It earned over $330 million in the domestic box office while earning over $347 in international markets for a total of $678.2 million worldwide.

5 'Independence Day' (1996)

Worldwide Box Office: $817.4 Million

The poster child and defacto example of what a massive budget disaster movie should be, Independence Day set the groundwork for a multitude of disaster movies to come with its shocking and still iconic visuals of destruction. The film sees a giant alien mothership entering Earth's orbit and beginning to lay waste to numerous major cities and locations around the world, leaving humanity in shock and awe. Two days later, on July 4th, the United States embarks on their revenge plan of attack, gaining access to the mothership in order to destroy it from the inside with a nuclear missile.

While critics of the era were not particularly kind to the film, it's difficult to deny the influence and worldwide success that Independence Day found as a quasi-founding father of the modern disaster movie. The film made much more in international markets than in the domestic markets, earning over $500 million of its $817.4 million worldwide gross in international markets. The film found such major success that its director, Roland Emmerich, is still chasing said success to this day.

4 'The Lion King' (1994)

Worldwide Box Office: $968.7 Million

One of the most iconic Disney films of all time and at one point the highest-grossing animated movie of all time, The Lion King was a beautiful display of emotion and vibrant colors that took the world by storm. The film follows the story of the young lion prince, Simba, who is cast out of his luxurious home of Pride Rock after an accident has him believe that he's to blame for his father's death. Now returning to Pride Rock as an adult, Simba musters up all of his courage in order to face his past head-on.

The Lion King's impact and success cannot be understated, reaching the highest highs that an animated film had reached at that point, and still holding the record to this day of the highest grossing 2D animated film. The film still maintains a substantial legacy as one of, if not the greatest cinematic achievement to come from Walt Disney Animation Studios, as one of the apex peaks of their filmmaking capabilities. While the film originally only earned $763 in its original release, it has since earned another $200+ million thanks to the numerous rereleases in IMAX and 3D.

3 'Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace' (1999)

Worldwide Box Office: $1.046 Billion

The triumphant and long-awaited return of one of the biggest and most beloved film franchises of all time, Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace's original release was a worldwide event and one of the biggest releases of all time. Acting as the prequel to the original Star Wars trilogy, the film follows the Jedi's discovery of a young Anakin Skywalker, who has massive potential as a Jedi. At the same time, the Jedi face off against the Sith in a triumphant battle during their return for revenge.

While the film was largely lambasted by fans and critics of the era, who considered the film a monumental disappointment compared to the original trilogy, the hype and excitement surrounding the film couldn't help but make it a massive box office success. The film had one of the most iconic and massive premieres of any blockbuster film in history, helping it reach as high of a mantle as the second highest-grossing film of all time. While it earned only $924 Million in its initial run, multiple releases, including a 3D rerelease in 2012, helped it cross over the $1 Billion mark.

2 'Jurassic Park' (1993)

Worldwide Box Office: $1.103 Billion

The quintessential 90s blockbuster that once held the title of the highest-grossing movie of all time, Jurassic Park was a masterfully crafted feat of filmmaking that drew in audiences like never before. The film follows a group of experts who have been invited to experience the groundbreaking Jurassic Park days before being set to open to the public. However, things quickly go awry as the dangerous dinosaurs escape their enclosures, putting all the guests at risk.

Jurassic Park's greatest selling point was its mixture of animatronics and groundbreaking CGI to bring the dinosaurs to life in a way that, while commonplace nowadays, had never been seen before in 1993. It helped the film achieve a massive reputation worldwide as it rose to become the then-highest-grossing movie of all time. Its massive gross has only grown since its original release, as while it only earned $978 Million during the original release, a multitude of rereleases has helped it climb up the rankings, crossing the $1 billion mark and reaching $1.1 Billion.

1 'Titanic' (1997)

Worldwide Box Office: $2.264 Billion

It's a massive statement of how successful a film is when its worldwide box office is double that of the second-highest-grossing film of the decade, but that's just how big of a worldwide phenomenon Titanic is. The film tells a beautiful story of love and heartbreak upon the legendary voyage across the ocean, seeing the blossoming relationship between Rose (Kate Winslet) and Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio). Their tale of love would sadly be cut short by the inevitable sinking of what was believed to be an unsinkable sea vessel.

Titanic's legendary release and success hold many records, from being the then-most expensive film ever made to holding the record for highest grossing movie of all time for 12 years. It quickly became a landmark and defining part of the culture of the era, as it held the #1 spot at the box office for 15 weeks in a row, in a dominating fashion that has not and will not ever be seen again. Much like many other of the biggest films of the 90s, it also found a boost to its gross thanks to rereleases, with its original release being only $1.843 billion before rising to its current total of $2.264 Billion thanks to a 3D rerelease in 2012 and a 25th-anniversary rerelease in 2023.

