These days, massive tentpole blockbusters rule the box office. Franchises dominate the Hollywood landscape, with the yearly domestic and worldwide top ten often including a mix of comic book movies, large-scale sci-fi films, and animated IPs, among other hot properties.

However, that hasn't always been the case. In fact, the domestic top 10 looks considerably different when adjusted for inflation based on the 2022 ticket price. From epic dramas to heartwarming musicals and even animates classics, the domestic top 10 is a who's who of classic films throughout American cinema, with only a few blockbusters to represent the genre.

10 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' (1937)

Adjusted domestic box office gross: $997 million

Walt Disney's first-ever animated effort, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, was a game-changer for the film industry. The plot revolves around the titular princess, who seeks refuge in the home of seven kind dwarves after her evil stepmother tries to kill her.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was an instant hit with Depression Era audiences. The film remains a highly influential piece of animation, with the American Film Institute ranking it among the all-time best movies. Adjusting for inflation, Snow White has made $997 million at the domestic box office, thanks to its original 1937 release and two re-issues in 1987 and 1993.

9 'The Exorcist' (1973)

Adjusted domestic box office gross: $1.011 billion

Widely considered to be among the scariest horror films in film history, William Friedkin's The Exorcist is a cinematic institution. Ellen Burstyn and Linda Blair star in the story about a young girl possessed by a vengeful demon after playing with a Ouija board. Desperate, her mother calls for two Catholic priests to perform an exorcism.

The Exorcist was among the best movies of 1973. It was an instant hit with audiences, who flooded the theaters to watch what was described as the cinematic event of the season, the year, and possibly the decade. The Exorcist has the enviable privilege of being the highest-grossing horror film adjusted for inflation, with its $233 million domestic gross representing $1.011 billion in 2022 dollars.

8 'Doctor Zhivago' (1965)

Adjusted domestic box office gross: $1.135 billion

The 1965 historical epic Doctor Zhivago stars Oscar nominee Omar Sharif as Yuri Zhivago, a man whose life is upended by the Russian Revolution. Julie Christie, Geraldine Chaplin, and Alec Guinness play supporting roles in the film, directed by British icon David Lean.

Doctor Zhivago was a major critical and commercial success, earning five Oscars and an impressive $111 million at the domestic office. What's more impressive is its equivalent in 2022 dollars: Doctor Zhivago ranks as the eighth highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office adjusted for inflation, with a whopping $1.136 billion.

7 'Jaws' (1975)

Adjusted domestic box office gross: $1.172 billion

Often considered the first summer blockbuster in film history, Steven Spielberg's Jaws was pivotal in establishing the viability of the New Hollywood business model after decades under the studio system. Based on the eponymous 1974 novel, the film follows the efforts to stop a man-eating great white shark terrorizing a beach resort.

Acclaimed for its tense nature, unforgettable and highly-regarded film score, and effective use of animatronics, Jaws was a massive commercial and critical hit. The film grossed $260 million at the domestic box office with its original 1975 release, representing a stellar $1.172 billion in 2022 dollars. With numbers like these, it's no wonder Spielberg is widely regarded as a game-changer in Hollywood.

6 'The Ten Commandments' (1956)

Adjusted domestic box office gross: $1.198 billion

Cecil B. DeMille's 1956 religious epic The Ten Commandments stars Charlton Heston as Moses, Yul Brynner as Rameses, and Anne Baxter as Nefertari. The plot dramatizes the Biblical story of Moses, leading to the Exodus of the enslaved Hebrews to Mount Sinai, where he receives the Ten Commandments from God.

The Ten Commandments received acclaim for its sheer spectacle and larger-than-life scope. The film won one Oscar out of seven nominations and grossed $65 million during its original 1956 release. In 2022 dollars, The Ten Commandments ranks as the sixth-highest-grossing film at the domestic box office, with a fabulous $1.198 billion.

5 'Titanic' (1997)

Adjusted domestic box office gross: $1.240 billion

James Cameron's epic romantic drama Titanic was the movie event of the 1990s. Leonardo DiCaprio andKate Winslet star as star-crossed lovers meeting on the maiden voyage of the doomed RMS Titanic.

Titanic was the highest-grossing film in history for twelve years until it was surpassed by Cameron's own 2009 sci-fi adventure Avatar. The film grossed an impressive $600 million during its initial 1997 release, earning an additional $73 million across three re-releases. Titanic's $674 million domestic cume represents a spectacular $1.240 billion in 2022 dollars, cementing it as the best film of 1997 and one of the all-time greatest epic movies to come out of Hollywood.

4 'E. T. The Extra-Terrestrial' (1982)

Adjusted domestic box office gross: $1.329 billion

Steven Spielberg's 1982's sci-fi E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial is among the most beloved films in Hollywood history. The plot centers on an alien left behind on Earth who befriends a young boy. Together, they attempt to send the alien back to its home planet.

E. T. The Extra-Terrestrial is widely considered among the all-time best sci-fi movies. It was a huge critical and commercial success upon its premiere, becoming the highest-grossing film until it was surpassed by Spielberg's Jurassic Park eleven years later. E.T. grossed $359 million during its original release, plus $75 million across three re-releases, bringing its domestic cume to a huge $1.329 billion in 2022 dollars.

3 'The Sound of Music' (1965)

Adjusted domestic box office gross: $1.303 billion

Who would think that the story of a singing nun would make for such a popular film? Oscar-winner Julie Andrews stars in Robert Wise's 1965 musical The Sound of Music, based on the eponymous 1959 musical by Rodgers & Hammerstein. The plot focuses on Maria, an Austrian postulant who becomes governess to the seven children of a retired naval officer.

The Sound of Music was an instant hit with audiences, who embraced seeing Andrews in another musical role a year after her Oscar-winning turn in Disney's Mary Poppins. The film grossed a massive $158 million at the domestic box office, easily becoming the highest-grossing film at the time. In 2022 dollars, The Sound of Music's domestic gross is equivalent to a jaw-dropping $1.303 billion. Not bad for a singing nun!

2 'Star Wars' (1977)

Adjusted domestic box office gross: $1.629 billion

George Lucas' Star Wars was a game-changing picture. Along with Spielberg's Jaws, Star Wars changed how audiences saw the summer movie season, with both films often considered the quintessential blockbusters. The plot centers on Luke Skywalker, a young man who joins the Rebel Alliance against the evil Galactic Empire while discovering the secrets of the mysterious metaphysical entity known as The Force.

Star Wars is among the best space operas in film history. It was the highest-grossing film in history for five years, grossing $307 million during its original release, plus another $138 million during its 1997 re-release. In 2022 dollars, Star Wars domestic box office stands at an extravagant $.1629 billion. The Force really is strong with this one.

1 'Gone with the Wind' (1939)

Adjusted domestic box office gross: $1.850 billion

While the film's presentation of the Civil War and Reconstruction is revisionist, Gone with the Wind remains the biggest box office success in Hollywood history. Janet Leigh stars as the spirited Scarlett O'Hara, with the film chronicling her feelings for the married Ashley Wilkes and her subsequent tumultuous marriage with the roguish Rhett Butler, played by Clark Gable.

After its release, Gone with the Wind was an undeniable box office success, grossing $189 million in 1939 dollars, plus $11 million across four re-releases. In 2022 dollars, Gone with the Wind's domestic total is a gargantuan $1.850 billion, making it the highest-grossing film in US and Canada, a record that no film will probably be able to match.

