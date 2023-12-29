Animation has evolved and changed greatly throughout film history. Yet, even with the new standard being 3D computer animation, there's still simply nothing like a classic 2D animated film. For generations, 2D animation has transported audiences to breathtaking worlds and brought several iconic characters to life, creating some of the most memorable and greatest films of all time for audiences of all ages.

2D animation dominated the business for decades, allowing studios like Disney to create some of the most acclaimed and financially successful entries into their ever-expanding catalogs. From iconic, groundbreaking titles from the golden age of animation to modern-day stories that continue to break the mold, these are the highest-grossing 2D animated movies in history.

10 'The Jungle Book' (1967)

Worldwide Box Office: $378 Million

Image via Disney

One of the most well-recognized and iconic Disney classics, The Jungle Book follows the story of young orphan boy Mowgli as he grows up in the dangerous depths of the jungle. The film has graced and delighted audiences for generations with its catchy songs, beautiful animation, and heartwarming characters that are beloved to this day. The film continues to be recognized in the cultural zeitgeist over 50 years after its original release, even getting a live-action remake in 2016.

A big reason behind The Jungle Book's financial success is its multitude of rereleases over the years. As one of the most rewatchable movies ever, The Jungle Book found its way to being released theatrically a number of other times over the years throughout the 70s, 80s, and 90s. This continued love and support for the film has resulted in its current final gross of $378 million worldwide.

Watch on Disney+

9 'Your Name' (2016)

Worldwide Box Office: $382 Million

Image via Toho

A modern-day breakaway hit from Japan, Your Name follows high schoolers Mitsuha and Taki, two strangers living in completely different worlds, whose lives are suddenly and mysteriously wound together. The duo suddenly finds that they switch places and inhabit each other's bodies at random, forcing them to adjust their lives around each other and uncover the mystery behind the occurrences.

Your Name has cemented itself as one of the most well-regarded and most beloved anime movies of the modern era, thanks in part to its beautiful 2D animation and highly emotional and resonating story. The film's powerful themes and culturally significant symbolism have helped it break through the general audiences in Japan to become a worldwide box office phenomenon. Director Makoto Shinkai has continued to create even more powerful and engaging films since, yet none have achieved the same levels of box office dominance that Your Name accomplished.

Your Name Release Date August 26, 2016 Cast Ryûnosuke Kamiki , Mone Kamishiraishi Rating TV-PG Runtime 107

Watch on Crunchyroll

8 'Spirited Away' (2001)

Worldwide Box Office: $383 Million

Image via Toho

One of the most beloved and well-regarded anime movies of all time, Spirited Away follows a young girl named Chihiro, who becomes trapped and forced to work in the strange underworld of spirits. To save her family, she must find the courage within herself and grow up as she deals with the numerous troubles that the spirits face, making a number of new friends and enemies along the way.

More than simply being one of the most well-regarded animated films of all time, Spirited Away is widely considered one of the greatest films of the 21st century. The film received universal praise upon its release, even at one point being the highest-grossing film in Japanese history and earning the 2003 Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Disney's attempted sabotage of Spirited Away for its release in the United States remains one of the Mouse House's most shameful moments, but Hayao Miyazaki's masterpiece was still a massive box office success.

Spirited Away Release Date July 20, 2001 Director Hayao Miyazaki Cast Rumi Hîragi , Miyu Irino , Mari Natsuki , Takashi Naitô , Yasuko Sawaguchi , Tatsuya Gashûin Rating PG Runtime 125

Watch on Max

7 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' (1937)

Worldwide Box Office: $418 Million

Image via Disney

One of the first and most notable groundbreaking examples of feature-length animation on the big screen, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs redefined what was possible for the genre as a whole. As the first fully animated feature film released by Walt Disney Studios, Snow White ushered in a revolution in animation and has continued to mesmerize audiences for decades to come since its release.

Much like The Jungle Book, Snow White's major benefit in terms of box office success comes from its multitude of worldwide rereleases over the years since its original box office run. The film's legendary status as one of the most important animated films of all time further helps its case, with rereleases throughout the 20th century continuing to cement its legacy. Time will only tell if the upcoming Snow White live-action remake will live up to the undeniable legacy that the original film created.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Release Date February 4, 1938 Director David Hand Cast Roy Atwell , Stuart Buchanan , Adriana Caselotti , Zeke Clements , Eddie Collins , Pinto Colvig Rating G Runtime 83

Watch on Disney+

6 'Beauty and the Beast' (1991)

Worldwide Box Office: $438 Million

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution Inc.

One of the most recognizable and defining films of Disney's iconic Renaissance era, 1991's Beauty and the Beast was a true game-changer. It tells the story of Belle, a bright young woman who finds herself in the castle of a prince who has been transformed into a beast. With the help of the castle's staff, who have been transformed into various inanimate objects, Belle learns to see and eventually falls in love with the Beast's inner beauty.

Beauty and the Beast was easily considered to be one of the most groundbreaking and revolutionary animated films at the time of its release; it even became the first animated film nominated for Best Picture. The film continues to be the quintessential example not only of Disney's repertoire of classic films but the capabilities and limitless possibilities of 2D animation as an art form. Acclaimed by the industry and adored by fans worldwide, it's no wonder Beauty and the Beast is among the most financially successful 2D films.

Beauty and the Beast (1991) Release Date November 22, 1991 Director Gary Trousdale , Kirk Wise Cast Paige O'Hara , Robby Benson , Richard White , Jerry Orbach Rating G Runtime 84

Watch on Disney+

5 'Tarzan' (1999)

Worldwide Box Office: $448 Million

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Another classic film from Disney's Renaissance era, Tarzan follows Tarzan, a small orphan raised by apes in the jungle since he was a child. His life is soon changed when he meets Jane Porter, a beautiful English woman who meets Tarzan and shows him how to connect with his humanity. Tarzan is soon faced with a decision to choose between his true calling as a human or his original family of apes.

While there have been many adaptations and retellings of the story of Tarzan over the years, the undeniable hot streak of Disney during their Renaissance era continued in what is arguably the character's best adaptation to date. On top of the massive positive namesake from Disney's recent efforts, the technological advancements and beautiful melding of old and new animation styles present in Tarzan helped it become a smash hit at the box office.

Watch on Disney+

4 'Aladdin' (1992)

Worldwide Box Office: $504 Million

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Disney's monumental follow-up to Beauty and the Beast was 1992's Aladdin. The film centers on slum dweller Aladdin, who falls in love with the beautiful Princess Jasmine despite knowing she may only marry a prince. Deceived by the Grand Vizier, Jafar, Aladdin enters a cave of wonders and retrieves a magic lamp containing a Genie. The Genie turns him into a prince, but Aladdin's quest for Jasmine's love will not be easy with Jafar on his trial.

Aladdin achieved some of the highest highs of Disney's Renaissance era, thanks to the previous goodwill caused by Beauty and the Beast to the undeniable star power of Robin Williams as the Genie. Aladdin's lovable and iconic characters, stunningly beautiful animation, and irresistible charm and passion played a major part in its box office success as well as its continued legacy, cementing it as one of Disney's greatest triumphs.

Aladdin (1992) Release Date November 25, 1992 Director Ron Clements , John Musker Cast Scott Weinger , Robin Williams , Linda Larkin , Jonathan Freeman , Frank Welker , Gilbert Gottfried Rating G Runtime 90

Watch on Disney+

3 'Demon Slayer - The Movie: Mugen Train' (2020)

Worldwide Box Office: $507 Million

Image via Ufotable

The big screen debut of one of the biggest modern anime series, Demon Slayer - The Movie: Mugen Train follows Tanijro and his team as they board the mysterious and dangerous Infinity Train. While on the train, they meet an enthralling new ally, Rengoku, and they soon team up in order to defeat a demon who has been tormenting the passengers of the train and leaving a path of destruction in its wake.

While anime movies have always found success within their core audiences, Mugen Train was such a massive success because it was treated as the story's true next chapter. As opposed to many other anime movies, which have been mostly non-canon showcases of flashy animation, Mugen Train enticed audiences by continuing the story after Season 1, making it a must-watch. Even outside of core fans of the show, Mugen Train is popular even with non-anime fans thanks to its simple plot and beautiful modern 2D animation.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Release Date April 23, 2021 Director Haruo Sotozaki Cast Natsuki Hanae , Akari Kitō , Yoshitsugu Matsuoka , Hiro Shimono Rating TV-14 Runtime 117 minutes

Watch on Crunchyroll

2 'The Simpsons Movie' (2007)

Worldwide Box Office: $527 Million

After a fantastic run as one of the most successful and longest-running animated series of all time, The Simpsons Movie was the long-awaited debut of the classic TV family to the big screen. The film follows the Simpsons family and the rest of Springfield as they are forced to deal with their town being forcibly shut off from the rest of the world via a giant dome by the EPA. As the apparent cause of the town's turmoil, the Simpsons family are declared fugitives and are run out of town, although they soon find their way back to Springfield to save it from destruction.

The Simpsons Movie was an inescapable phenomenon upon its release, heralded as a glorious return to the golden era humor that defined one of the greatest cartoons of all time. The film was seen as a perfect big-screen adaptation of the show, upping the stakes and featuring a multitude of gags that die-hard fans would love while still telling an engaging story. The Simpsons Movie still holds an outstanding legacy as a major high point not just for The Simpsons as a franchise but for 2D animation as a whole.

Watch on Disney+

1 'The Lion King' (1994)

Worldwide Box Office: $986 Million

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

One of Disney's greatest achievements in the realm of animation, The Lion King chronicles the journey of young lion prince Simba as he is cast out of his pride when he is framed for killing his father, Mufasa. Years later, after growing up outside the savannah and learning a new, carefree philosophy, he returns to face his haunting past and comes to terms with his true calling and destiny.

The Lion King's stature as one of the greatest animated movies of all time resulted in overwhelming commercial success, becoming the highest-grossing 2D animated movie of all time. It would hold the mantle for nearly a decade before being overtaken by Finding Nemo in 2003. The Lion King still holds a powerful legacy as one of the crowning achievements to come from the world of animation, as it continues to captivate audiences almost 30 years after its release.

Watch on Disney+

NEXT: The 12 Highest-Grossing Animated Movies of All Time