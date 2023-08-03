The Big Picture Barbie has become a box office sensation, grossing $795.7 million worldwide so far and surpassing previous records for non-Transformers toy movies and Warner Bros. titles.

The success of Barbie is significant for women-directed movies, highlighting the potential for big box office returns and challenging the lack of opportunities for women directors.

Despite milestones like Frozen and Wonder Woman, women directors still face obstacles in the industry, with gender inequality and dismissive attitudes toward their talent and success.

There’s just no other way to say it: the box office run of Barbie has Kenergy to spare. As of this writing, Barbie has amassed $795.7 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing non-Transformers toy movie in history at the global box office. Even more insane is how it stacks up among all titles released by Warner Bros. in the studio’s 100-year history. Barbie, after just ten days of release, is already the sixth highest-grossing Warner Bros. movie ever and is poised to trample the $534.9 million haul of The Dark Knight to become the largest Warner Bros. title ever in North America. Oh, and it has “slightly” surpassed the $33 million domestic haul of Matilda to become the biggest live-action feature in history to feature Rhea Perlman. Anyway you slice it, Barbie is massive.

There’s another category where Barbie has become a box office sensation: the world of women-directed movies. Now, filmmaker Greta Gerwig’s work on this feature should not be boiled down simply to being a “lady-directed” film, nor should the title’s box office achievements be compared to other features directed by women. However, the struggles for women directors to get gigs directing tentpole projects like Barbie, or any major filmmaking assignments period, does lend an extra specialness to Barbie’s gargantuan box office figures. Like a handful of other women-directed features from the last 100+ years of cinema, Barbie reinforces that women-directed cinema can pull in big bucks at the box office.

The Earliest Examples of Women-Directed Box Office Hits

Though Alice Guy-Blaché is technically the person responsible for the first instance of narrative cinema in the history of film, women directors have often struggled to garner a foothold in the mainstream film industry. The biggest movies of the pre-New Hollywood days were largely directed by men and American female directors were scarce, with only the likes of Ida Lupino and Dorothy Arzner making it through in the industry. As near as this author can ascertain, the 1992 feature Wayne's World, helmed by Penelope Spheeris, was the first movie directed by a woman to cross the $100 million mark domestically. A rare instance of a female director getting entrusted with a mainstream comedy and recognizable pre-established characters to boot, Wayne's World would be joined in this prestigious club by Nora Ephron's A League of Their Own just a few months later.

At the end of the 1990s, Lilly and Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix debuted, a big-budget action movie that redefined the kinds of films women filmmakers could be associated with. Much like Ida Lupino’s trailblazing work in the world of film noirs with Detour, the Wachowski Sisters made history with their filmmaking that emphasized Bullet Time. Plus, their work on The Matrix, even though many cis-audience members in 1999 didn't realize it at the time, emphasized the perspectives of trans women. Their thematic and visual focuses further redefined what lucrative, women-directed cinema could look like. Meanwhile, What Women Want, the second motion picture from director Nancy Meyers (who had a lengthy career as a screenwriter dating back to 1980), would further shatter box office norms for what women-directed cinema could accomplish in the year 2000. The new century got underway with a romantic comedy that exceeded $180 million domestically, becoming the first time in history that a movie helmed by a lady was able to clear the $175 million benchmark in North America. Given Mel Gibson's immense star power circa. 2000 and the film's memorable marketing campaign, it's no surprise that What Women Want took off like it did at the end of 2000.

Projects like What Women Want demonstrated that features from women directors could make big bucks at the box office, however, Hollywood and other major film industries were still dragging their feet on regularly hiring women filmmakers. Even genres typically thought of as skewing towards women moviegoers, like romantic comedies, opted to hire dudes like Robert Luketic instead of other interesting filmmakers who happened to be women. The dwindling opportunities for lady directors in this era beyond the world of Nancy Meyers and the Wachowski Sisters even led The Guardian to publish a piece in 2005 exploring how and why there weren't as many opportunities for ladies to helm movies.

Some of the responses in this article were, let's say, a little strange, like a lengthy comment from Sarah Radclyffe (co-founder of the British production house Working Title) chalking it up to "having children" that led women to be producers more often than directors. Director Mike Figgis, meanwhile, put it down to women not being strong enough to handle filmmaking equipment. Others in the piece, namely Anthony Mighella and Naomie Harris, were much more insightful and nuanced on the larger circumstances of why women directors weren't more plentiful. Namely, these reasons centered on how the industry is male-dominated from the ground up and built to exclude female voices. Because of this, the opportunities for women directors, and by proxy, the chance of seeing women-directed movies score big box office returns, were minimal even in the wake of hits like What Women Want.

Box Office Success for Women Didn’t Lead To More Opportunities

Still, even with these issues plaguing the very existence of women-directed films, the 2000s closed out with a momentous occasion: the first live-action movie directed by a woman to ever crack $200 million. For the following eight years, it would remain the only live-action feature directed by a lady to hold this honor. What motion picture secured this distinction? Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, helmed by Betty Thomas. Even if it was for a movie that featured way too many references to Meerkat Manor and an excruciating high-pitched rendition of “Single Ladies,” The Squeakquel was still a momentous occasion for visibility for a woman director.

Unfortunately, the gig didn’t translate into Thomas getting a huge increase in her mainstream filmmaking presence nor did it skyrocket the presence of women filmmakers in general. Still, four years later, another woman director would hit a massive box office milestone: Jennifer Lee. She would secure her place in box office history by being one of two helmers on the 2013 Walt Disney Animation Studios feature Frozen (alongside Chris Buck), which made her the first lady to helm one of Disney Animation’s titles. It was also a rare instance of a woman director in a mainstream animated film, with Vickey Jenson’s work on 2001’s Shrek being a very rare exception in an industry that automatically skewed towards male directors.

Still, Lee managed to secure the director position on Frozen and it paid off massively for her, as Frozen became not only a massive hit but the first motion picture in history to clear $1 billion worldwide with a female director. This was a remarkable achievement in the history of women’s cinema at the box office, even if it, unfortunately, did not result in an avalanche of further women-directed motion pictures. Even Disney wouldn’t have another animated feature directed by a woman until Lee helmed Frozen II at the end of the 2010s. Per usual, any progress made by major box office achievements didn’t seem to leave a lasting impression.

In 2017, another major box office milestone was crushed for women directors, this time in the field of live-action cinema. Patty Jenkins was the filmmaker in charge of bringing Wonder Woman to life as a solo lead in live-action for the very first time. The momentousness of seeing Wonder Woman as a big-screen star for the first time inspired audiences to come out in droves for this DC Extended Universe title. Wonder Woman became the first feature with a woman director to crack $100 million domestically in one weekend and it managed to clear the North American total of Frozen to become the biggest women-directed movie in this territory. Female filmmakers were still not numerous, but they were making greater box office waves than ever before.

'Barbie' Has Proven Once Again That Women Can Crush at the Box Office

If there’s any box office statistic that reinforces the struggles women directors have in securing any mainstream filmmaking gigs, it’s one associated with the 2018 film A Wrinkle in Time. Directed by Ava DuVernay, this title narrowly cracked $100 million in its domestic run, becoming the first instance in history of a feature from a Black woman filmmaker exceeding that box office threshold. The struggles of women directors are only amplified for women of color filmmakers, a fact reinforced by how DuVernay’s presence on A Wrinkle in Time made her the first Black woman director of a feature that cost $100+ million. Well over 100 years after Alice Guy-Blaché established the norms for narrative cinema as an art form, marginalized genders, especially non-white members of those populations, were still struggling to secure any major directorial gigs. It’s a frustrating fact of reality reflected by these kinds of box office statistics.

A year after A Wrinkle in Time, Captain Marvel, which was helmed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, became the first woman-directed feature to crack $150 million domestically in one weekend. The end of the year saw Frozen II opening in theaters with Lee and Buck once again directing, with the feature’s massive $477.1 million domestic haul making it the biggest feature ever in North America directed by a woman. Barbie now looks poised to not only exceed Frozen II’s haul but also become the first feature from a female director to crack the $500 million mark in North America.

In the wake of Frozen II, the COVID-19 pandemic upended the theatrical exhibition industry and, among countless other ripple effects, ensured any further box office records for women-directed films were on pause. Save for Candyman becoming the first title from a Black woman director (Nia DaCosta, director of the excellent 2019 indie feature Little Woods) to top the domestic box office, there haven’t been a ton of lucrative motion pictures in the 2020s directed by women. That’s partially because potential box office juggernauts like Domee Shi’s Turning Red have been sent to streaming, depriving the theatrical landscape of further examples of women-directed cinema excelling at the box office.

Of course, that’s all changed with Barbie, though if there’s any frustrating element of its enormous box office success, it’s that it’s unlikely to spur Hollywood to truly commit to a plethora of diverse filmmakers. This isn’t a reflection of the quality of Barbie as a movie but rather a sad acknowledgment of how slow Hollywood’s been to rectifying its obvious problems with gender inequality. Successful features directed by women are dismissed as “flukes,” women are handwaved away as innately being “not cut out” for filmmaking, and no sterling box office track record can ensure the existence of new projects from lucrative auteurs like Nancy Meyers. The history of the biggest women-directed films at the domestic and worldwide box office is a reflection of artists who endure within an unwelcoming system. Best of all, they did it while helming movies that ranged widely in subject matter. Some concerned people singing “Bohemian Rhapsody” in a car, others secured catharsis from treks across No Man’s Land, and one drew cackles from moviegoers with a Mojo Dojo Casa House.

Filmmakers like Greta Gerwig are constantly proving that women-directed features can be some of the biggest movies on the planet. Here’s to hoping Hollywood will eventually realize these projects need to become cinematic norms rather than exceptions on their annual slates of titles.