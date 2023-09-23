Barbenheimer has proven that the movie theater is not dead, but it's also important to note that Oppenheimer—Christopher Nolan's three-hour historical epic about the founder of the atomic bomb—has made its own exclusive point: Three-hour historical dramas aren't dead, either. And now that Oppenheimer has surpassed Barbie at the global box office, it may be a good time to look back on some of the other giant successes that gave Nolan the confidence to release such a lengthy film in the first place.

Using Box Office Mojo's list that has been adjusted for inflation, it's telling that five out of the top ten highest-grossing films of all time are three hours or longer. Time and again the movies have demonstrated that the bladder-testing Goliath with a vision (and a good marketing strategy) has always contained the same potential to rake in the dough as its shorter competition. Here are the top 10 highest-grossing films at least three hours long, listed from lowest to highest.

10 'The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King' (2003)

Adjusted Lifetime Gross: $563,900,522

In the final entry of Peter Jackson's remarkable trilogy based on Tolkien's epic fantasy, Frodo and Sam (Elijah Wood and Sean Astin) finish their journey to Mordor to destroy the ring that started a war their friends continue to fight.

It's not easy to keep the viewer's attention for three hours and twenty-one minutes, and it's even harder to win the Academy Award for Best Picture with an epic fantasy sequel. But The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King proved that neither feat is impossible.

9 'Cleopatra' (1963)

Adjusted Lifetime Gross: $629,509,395

At an ambitious three hours and twelve minutes, Cleopatra was one of the most troubled and expensive productions in film history. Not to mention that it led to the media-obsessed affair between Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. They were married to others at the time they met and would go on to marry each other (twice).

Based on Cleopatra's romantic relationships with both Caesar and Mark Antony, this historical epic won four Oscars and was a box office sensation—but it ironically couldn't break even, after the movie's then-unprecedented production budget and publicity campaign.

8 'The Godfather' (1972)

Adjusted Lifetime Gross: $739,503,825

This dark adaptation of Mario Puzo's international bestseller was plagued by a troubled production, too, but Francis Ford Coppola's masterful direction and excellent cast led this mafia epic five minutes shy of three hours (close enough) to become one of the most financially and critically successful films of all time.

Winner of 3 Academy Awards (including Best Picture), keeper of several career-defining performances (including Marlon Brando's Vito Corleone), and origin of arguably the most lauded sequel of all time, The Godfather has retained its incredible reputation over half a century since its initial release.

7 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Adjusted Lifetime Gross: $892,669,593

Seen as the climactic event of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which had spent the previous decade redefining the blockbuster with hits including Iron Man and Guardians of the Galaxy, this three-hour-and-one-minute installment attracted both hardcore comic book fans and more casual action-movie enthusiasts.

As Avengers: Endgame is centered around time travel, its release certainly felt like a significant moment in film history. The MCU's ability to build an overarching story out of many loosely connected films affects the industry today, and the financial potential of such an undertaking has never been better demonstrated than with Endgame.

6 'Ben-Hur' (1959)

Adjusted Lifetime Gross: $918,699,453

Charlton Heston plays Judah Ben-Hur, a well-to-do Jewish prince who winds up enslaved and vows revenge on the man who brought him here. He goes from rowing at the bottom of a ship with other slaves to becoming a great chariot racer who competes in front of Pontius Pilate in one of the most famous sequences in film history.

At three-and-a-half hours, this remake of a 1925 silent film spared no expense with a then-enormous production cost of 15 million dollars. The spectacle paid off, though, as Ben-Hur made enough money to rank 6th on this list, and went on to win eleven Academy Awards (including Best Picture) to boot.

5 'Doctor Zhivago' (1965)

Adjusted Lifetime Gross: $1,163,149,635

Based on the acclaimed 1957 novel by Boris Pasternak, Doctor Zhivago sees Alec Guinness and Geraldine Chaplin play Yevgraf Zhivago and Tonya Gromeko in the early 20th century. Over the course of not only the Great War but the Russian Revolution, too, these lovers attempt to stay together—which proves quite difficult.

This three-hour-and-seventeen-minute film astonishingly breaks through the top ten highest-grossing films of all time into slot number eight. In addition, David Lean's historical romance was nominated for ten Academy Awards and won half as many—so it's probably safe to say it did the novel justice.

4 'The Ten Commandments' (1956)

Adjusted Lifetime Gross: $1,227,470,000

Another biblical epic from the fifties based on a silent film from the twenties and starring Charlton Heston? Yes! Only this one came out first, and it's ever-so-slightly longer—weighing in at a whopping three hours and forty minutes. Another fun fact: Cecil B. DeMille directed both this and the original. That's passion right there.

Clearly the second time's the charm, as 1956's The Ten Commandments ranks as the sixth highest-grossing film of all time (surpassing Jaws). With not only the sound but the special effects to bring the famous parting-of-the-seas sequence to a higher level, this remake proved that artistic and monetary potential can go hand in hand.

3 'Titanic' (1997)

Adjusted Lifetime Gross: $1,270,101,626

Writer-director James Cameron's romantic jewel stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt on the infamous cruise. After Jack stops her from throwing herself overboard, they have a secret and short-lived affair that transcends socio-economic class.

No need to elaborate: it's Titanic. It also goes without saying that the special effects that portrayed the cruise's tragedy still hold up today. Of course, it won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects, but it won ten more as well (including Best Picture). Audiences must have thought those three hours and fourteen minutes really sailed by.

2 'The Sound of Music' (1965)

Adjusted Lifetime Gross: $1,335,086,324

This classic stars Julie Andrews as Maria, who serves as governess of the seven von Trapp children. Over time, she falls for the widower of the household, Captain Georg von Trapp (Christopher Plummer). Adapted from Broadway, this is considered one of the greatest musicals of all time and is the third highest-grossing film ever.

The Sound of Music cost just over eight million dollars to make, proving that a crazy-high budget isn't always necessary to produce a crazy-successful hit. At two hours and fifty-two minutes, this is another runtime that is long enough to be listed here—yet the iconic soundtrack makes the movie feel like half its length.

1 'Gone with the Wind' (1939)

Adjusted Lifetime Gross: $1,895,421,694

A historical romance made more money than Star Wars? Yes, and it's two minutes shy of four hours. Starring Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh as Rhett Butler and Scarlett O'Hara, Gone with the Wind traces their troubled romance in the South during the American Civil War and Reconstruction period.

Based on Margaret Mitchell's thousand-page novel of the same title, this film definitely aspires to its source material's trust in the audience's patience. Clearly, it paid off (pun intended), and those ten Academy Awards (including Best Picture) allowed it to set both a commercial and critical record at the same time.

