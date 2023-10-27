Over the years, numerous outstanding movies have achieved great financial success, becoming some of the highest-grossing — some of them are directed by highly talented women directors. Although box office numbers alone cannot determine the quality and value of a film, they do provide valuable insights into audience preferences and help creatives better understand what appeals to viewers worldwide.

It was just this year that Greta Gerwig's Barbie did incredibly well at the box office. While it technically wasn't the highest-grossing female-directed feature (Frozen II was co-directed by Jennifer Lee), it still broke ground, shattered records for female filmmakers, and defied barriers. To celebrate all the visionary female storytellers in the industry, we look back at some of the most successful, high-grossing movies directed by women.

10 'Twilight' (2008)

Worldwide Gross: $408,430,415

Twilight elicited mixed reactions, with some viewers finding it a source of comfort and guilty pleasure, while others were quick to mock it. Nevertheless, it remains one of the most influential teen movies to emerge in the 2000s. Adapted from Stephanie Meyer's book, the franchise's first installment introduces audiences to Bella Swan, played by Kristen Stewart, a socially awkward teenager who discovers herself falling in love with Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), a vampire who has lived for over a century.

Given that it was one of the most talked-about films of the 2000s — and still is now, considering all the Internet memes that it originated — it is only natural that Catherine Hardwicken's film was one of the highest-grossing back when it was released. With an impressive worldwide gross of 408 million dollars, Twilight endures one of the most commercially successful female-directed features.

9 'Shrek' (2001)

Worldwide Gross: $488,441,368

2001's Shrekwas also a 2000s hit. The first movie in the iconic and highly referenced saga follows the green titular ogre (voiced by Mike Myers) as he finds his swamp swamped with all kinds of fairytale creatures. To revert this doing, the beloved character must go on a quest and rescue a princess for the lord.

There is no doubt that Shrek endures a treasured piece of animation filmmaking, with many still holding onto the films dearly — the new Shrek-themed Airbnb in Ardverikie, a historic estate located in the Scottish Highlands, proves the point. Furthermore, thanks to Vicky Jenson's co-directing, this immersive adventure tale with tons of memorable characters is not only one of the best comedy movies from women filmmakers but also one of the highest-grossing, collecting over $488 million.

8 'Brave' (2012)

Worldwide Gross: $538,983,207

Directed by Mark Andrews and co-directed by Brenda Chapman, Brave, a Disney and Pixar collaboration, is perhaps one of the most overlooked animated features. The movie takes place in medieval Scotland and follows Merida, a skilled archer princess voiced by Kelly Macdonald, as she defies societal expectations and brings chaos to her kingdom. In order to break a terrifying curse, Merida must rely on her bravery and archery skills.

Despite seemingly not getting as much attention in comparison with other more talked-about animation films, Brave did undeniably great numbers at the box office, and understandably so. Pixar's first female-fronted film was one of the most groundbreaking; its powerful message on female empowerment and how it shattered previously established and traditional princess stereotypes certainly played a big part in such accomplishment.

7 'Fifty Shades of Grey' (2015)

Worldwide Gross: $569,651,467

Fifty Shades of Grey may not be to everyone's taste, but there is no denying that it did impressive numbers at the box office. Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and adapted from E. L. James's novels of the same name, this steamy erotic drama follows literature student Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson), whose life takes a wild turn after she meets handsome yet problematic billionaire business executive Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan).

Given the somewhat light-hearted way the film tackles serious themes, which include consent and power dynamics, Fifty Shades of Grey often falls under the "controversial flick" category; at times, Ana and Christian's relationship is unhealthy and even toxic, raising many questions among moviegoers who didn't know what they were getting themselves into. Nevertheless, the film did incredible numbers when it came out.

6 'Mamma Mia!' (2008)

Worldwide Gross: $694,478,392

Mamma Mia!is one of the most beloved musicals of recent times, and understandably so. Featuring iconic, groovy songs by the iconic Swedish 1970s group ABBA and starring one of the most talented actresses of her generation (Meryl Streep), the jukebox musical romantic comedy endures a blast to sit through. It tells the story of a bride-to-be, played by Amanda Seyfried, as she attempts to find her real father.

Without a doubt, the sing-a-long Phyllida Lloyd film had many canceling their plans to attend the movie theater screening. It grossed more than $694 million, becoming one of the highest-grossing musicals of all time. Although it is arguably not a perfect feature, Mamma Mia! is assuredly worth checking, especially if audiences are into light-hearted, feel-good narratives with memorable characters and popular songs to chant throughout.

5 'Wonder Woman' (2017)

Worldwide Gross: $823,970,682

Starring Gal Gadot as the iconic lead character, Wonder Womanwas the first female-led superhero movie since 2005; needless to say, it did not disappoint. Directed by Patty Jenkins, the DCEU film follows Amazon warrior princess Diana as she leaves home and sets out on a quest to fight a war, discovering her powers and true purpose in the meantime.

Grossing over $800 million worldwide, Wonder Woman was the tenth highest-grossing movie of 2017. With a strong origin story at its center, the 2017 film is a must-see for superhero enthusiasts, especially those looking to get into the DCEU. Even if slightly clichéd and stereotyped, this live-action is entertaining and provides a valuable message on self-discovery, justice, and strength.

4 'Captain Marvel' (2019)

Worldwide Gross: $1,131,416,446

Like Wonder Woman, Captain Marvelis a highly successful female-led superhero film. Brie Larson steps into the shoes of one of the MCU's most powerful characters, Carol Danvers, who, too, embarks on an intense self-exploration journey. She becomes one of the universe's mightiest heroes when the Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.

This billion-dollar film is one for the history books, remaining the highest-grossing female-led superhero movie. Even if it could've made better efforts to stand out, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck's movie makes for a fun viewing experience that left a valuable and undeniable imprint in film history. Fortunately for us all, Carol is returning to the big screen on November 9 in Nia DaCosta's anticipated The Marvels.

3 'Frozen' (2013)

Worldwide Gross: $1,334,117,463

Frozen was a huge commercial success, grossing over $1.344 billion in worldwide box office revenue. The first movie in the Disney franchise follows Queen Elsa (voiced by IdinaMenzel), who accidentally uses her power to turn things into ice, causing an infinite winter that curses her home. Her sister Anna (Kirsten Bell) teams up with a mountain man (Jonathan Groff), his playful reindeer (Frank Welker), and a snowman (Josh Gad) to try and change the weather condition and save their kingdom.

A big part of what makes JenniferLee and Chris Buck's fan-favorite and highly successful animation movie stand out is undoubtedly its storytelling. With a solid screenplay written by Lee, Frozen has captured the hearts of many. It also features an unforgettable score recognizable to pretty much anyone, shining a powerful light on sisterhood, identity, and how true love can be found outside romantic relationships.

2 'Barbie' (2023)

Worldwide Gross: $1,441,302,766

Barbie is easily among the most anticipated movies of 2023, and that clearly shows in the box office numbers. With the talented, Oscar-nominated actor Margot Robbie at its center, the GretaGerwigfilm depicts Stereotypical Barbie as she begins undergoing an existential crisis. To stop this, she must travel to the human world in order to get a better grasp of what is happening and discover her true identity.

Although Barbie is far from being the revolutionary movie many claim it is, Gerwig's film still provides viewers with an engrossing, relevant take on womanhood, shining a negative light on the patriarchy and illustrating its decaying effect on women. On top of this, the summer blockbuster featured great acting performances, memorable score, and a gorgeous, gorgeous production design.

1 'Frozen II' (2019)

Worldwide Gross: $1,453,683,476

Much like the first film in the franchise,Frozen II has caught the attention of many; this comes as no surprise considering how successful the first movie was. What many weren't expecting, though, was that Frozen II would outperform its predecessor's box office numbers. Grossing over 1.453 billion dollars, this sequel follows Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven as they leave Arendelle to travel to an enchanted land's ancient, autumn-bound forest. Their quest? To find the source of Elsa's powers and save their kingdom once more.

Frozen II is a beautifully made sequel to one of Disney's best and most profitable films ever created. While viewers are already familiar with the story and characters, the second entry in the franchise is still unique and memorable, with top-notch, much-improved animation that will have audiences, especially younger ones, awed.

