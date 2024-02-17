Though some recent Pixar films have fallen on harder times when it comes to the box office (due to COVID lockdowns and certain titles going straight to streaming), the studio was defined for a good many years by how much money its productions made. Pixar's early films were ground-breaking for being among the first to be made entirely with CGI animation, and the novelty of seeing animated movies in this way - plus the excellent early Pixar scripts - clearly proved appealing to audiences.

The following ranking takes into account worldwide box office numbers, and is not adjusted for inflation, which does have the effect of benefiting more recent releases. Still, it is interesting to see the Pixar films that have made the biggest splash at the box office, and perhaps a little disheartening to note how many have been sequels. The highest earners are ranked below, ending with several Pixar movies that even managed to top $1 billion at the global box office.

10 'The Incredibles' (2004)

Box Office: $631 million

The Incredibles is great enough that it puts a good many live-action superhero movies to shame, delivering comedy, surprisingly mature family drama, and some dazzling action all in one. It’s the kind of box office success where the money it raked in was well-earned, coming out in a generally good year for movies and still standing tall over much of the competition in any event.

Pixar released very few disappointments throughout the 2000s (if any), and The Incredibles proved to be one of many hits for the company during what some may call something of a golden age for Pixar. It took a while for any sequel to come out and capitalize on the success of this family-themed superhero movie, but when it did, the box office earnings proved even more impressive (so, more on that in a bit).

9 'Up' (2009)

Box Office: $735 million

The Incredibles suggested Pixar was going to dominate the 2000s (having already had some successful movies released before 2004), and this wave was mostly ridden to the end of the decade with 2009’s Up. The only potential hiccup along the way was Cars, which doesn’t quite crack the top 10 if we’re talking box office earnings for Pixar (and wasn’t quite as critically acclaimed, either), though the series it kicked off has been more than profitable, especially with non-film merchandise.

Up is a little out-there for a family movie, dealing with some genuinely sad stuff in its famous opening sequence before settling into more of a kid-friendly groove as it goes along, and sees its elderly protagonist embark on the adventure he always told himself he’d go on. And it was good to see something not part of a series (and not really have the potential to become a long-running series, either) make more than $700 million globally.

8 'Monsters University' (2013)

Box Office: $743 million

Though Monsters University was another story told within the world of Monsters, Inc., and featuring many of its characters, it can at least stand out a little from other Pixar follow-ups, owing to it being a prequel instead of a sequel. It sets its sights on making a family-friendly college/coming-of-age comedy movie, showing the initial rivalry between Sulley and Mike before they became friends and co-workers, as seen in the original 2001 movie.

Speaking of that original 2001 movie, it’s a good deal better than Monsters University, but the 2013 prequel is still entertaining, the world remains a fun one to get swept up in, and there’s still plenty of humor to be found, largely thanks to great returning voice actors like Billy Crystal, John Goodman, and Steve Buscemi. It’s not essential or brilliant, but it’s still mostly understandable why Monsters University was as financially successful as it was.

7 'Coco' (2017)

Box Office: $814 million

As Monsters University and a few soon-to-be-mentioned movies will show, Pixar tended to rely quite heavily on prequels or sequels throughout the 2010s. Even if these tended to be good, they arguably weren’t as exciting as the studio’s output in the 2000s, when Pixar literally didn’t release a single sequel or prequel. Coco, however, was one title that helped show Pixar wasn’t only focused on sequels, because this standalone (for now) film was critically and commercially successful.

Not that any Pixar films look ugly, by any means, but Coco is particularly striking when it comes to visuals, largely taking place in the Land of the Dead, and following one boy who has to reconnect with his deceased ancestors and get their help in returning him to the Land of the Living. With a budget potentially as high as $225 million, it needed to succeed drastically to turn a profit, thankfully doing just that, thanks to a worldwide gross of more than $800 million.

6 'Inside Out' (2015)

Box Office: $859 million

Inside Out earned a similar amount of money to Coco, and can also count itself as one of Pixar’s most successful non-sequels as far as box office earnings go. It has the novel premise of largely taking place inside the mind of a young girl, following her emotions (each one a distinct character) as they try to balance out the way she feels inside while going through a difficult stage of her life.

It’s the sort of out-there concept that would be hard to communicate in a way that people of all ages could understand, but Inside Outgets it right throughout, ending up being creative, entertaining, funny, and quite sad when it wants to be, too. Whether the upcoming sequel can surpass or even just match the quality on offer with the 2015 original remains to be seen.

5 'Finding Nemo' (2003)

Box Office: $940 million

Though it takes place almost entirely underwater, Finding Nemo quite surprisingly has the feel of an epic road movie, following a father’s determined quest to locate and rescue his only son who’s been taken by scuba divers. Like just about any film with some kind of lengthy journey undertaken, Finding Nemo is packed with entertaining side characters and all sorts of visually impressive sequences.

Of every Pixar film released within the first decade of the studio producing feature films, Finding Nemo is the highest grosser, coming in at just under $1 billion worldwide. As of 2024, Finding Nemo also has the distinction of being the highest-grossing non-sequel in Pixar history, and a testament to how the right kind of original ideas can still take off at the box office… even if sequels sometimes seem to do better.

4 'Finding Dory' (2016)

Box Office: $1.029 billion

Speaking of sequels doing better financially, Finding Dory was released 13 years after Finding Nemo, and managed to outperform it (again, not adjusted for inflation), grossing just over $1 billion worldwide. The titular Dory was upgraded from side character to protagonist in this film, with most of it revolving around her searching for her long-lost parents, all the while her parents also try desperately to find her.

It was a pretty good approach for a Finding Nemo follow-up to take, and though it ultimately wasn’t quite as impactful or original, it still had a decent amount of heart and proved entertaining. You could argue that it would be fairer if the stronger and more original Finding Nemo had been the more financially successful of the two, but that’s just the way things are (plus, at the end of the day, both still did very well).

3 'Toy Story 3' (2010)

Box Office: $1.067 billion

It’s quite strange to think back on the history of Pixar and realize that Toy Story 3 was only the studio’s second sequel, and was released 15 years after Pixar’s first feature, Toy Story, as well as just over a decade on from Toy Story 2. While the series didn’t end here, Toy Story 3 does feel like a perfect conclusion to what was once the Toy Story trilogy, containing some powerfully tear-jerking moments and ultimately being very moving.

It wrapped up the initial story between Andy and his original toys expertly, was successful critically, earned some considerable praise Awards-wise, and was a big hit financially, becoming the first Pixar movie to earn more than $1 billion globally. Toy Story 3 largely lives up to the hype and still feels like one of the studio’s best releases, even if its follow-up just edged it out money-wise.

2 'Toy Story 4' (2019)

Box Office: $1.073 billion

Toy Story 4 isn’t quite as strong of a sequel as either Toy Story 2 or Toy Story 3, but it does have the distinction of being the highest-grossing entry of the entire series so far. After the toys effectively bid farewell to their original owner in Toy Story 3, Toy Story 4 becomes about Woody feeling conflicted over his future with the other toys he’s spent his life with, especially when his new owner, Bonnie, isn’t too enthused with him.

It's a film that finds just enough to hang onto to still feel like a somewhat fulfilling viewing experience, but it perhaps feels a little more like Toy Story 3.5 rather than something truly essential or emotionally impactful. There are moments of fun and some fairly moving parts here and there, but ultimately, the Toy Story series is not one where the highest-grossing entry can also count itself as the best as far as quality is concerned.

1 'Incredibles 2' (2018)

Box Office: $1.243 billion

Almost a decade and a half on from the release of the 2004 original, Incredibles 2 was finally released and continued the comedic, explosive, action-packed, and often funny story started in the first film. Unlike Toy Story 3, Incredibles 2 didn’t opt to have a significant jump forward in time, meaning the characters in Incredibles 2 were pretty much the same age they were in the first movie.

This might have felt a little less strange if the sequel had come out just a few years after the original, but some might think there was a missed opportunity to do a time jump and try something radically different narratively here. In any event, people were still clearly very keen to return to the world of The Incredibles, because this 2018 sequel is, to date, the highest-grossing Pixar film, with an impressive $1.243 billion to its name.

