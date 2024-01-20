The chocolates and candy hearts are lining the shelves, the colorful bouquets are filling the vases, and Valentine's Day is right around the corner. Romantic comedies were a huge box-office boon in the 1990s-2010s; they were cheap to make with the potential for huge monetary gains. Actors and actresses made the rom-com genre their go-to, easily slipping into charismatic lead performances and dominating the box office on their way to the A-list. Some performers stuck with the genre that earned them the big bucks, while others shied away from rom-coms, to varying success.

While rom-coms don't currently top the box-office like they once did, now more likely seen on streaming sites than big screens, these actresses lit up theaters with their romantic escapades. From early career highlights to current successes, from fresh new romances to later-in-life loves, these ten rom-com queens are adored by audiences and have absolutely crushed the box office. Here they are, ranked by their domestic box office earnings in romantic comedies by The Numbers. Are there any entries that shock you? Are there any rom-com queens missing from this list?

10 Jennifer Garner

Rom-Com Box-Office: $271M

After a handful of bit parts, Jennifer Garner became a household name during her run on the TV series Alias from 2001-2006. Her strength and versatility on the show, on which she portrayed a chameleon-like spy, proved that she could lead a project as well as handle herself in action scenes. The tough persona didn't translate as successfully to feature films, with 2003's Daredevil, in which she played badass Elektra, being overall panned. Soon after, however, Garner found her niche as a rom-com queen, starting with 13 Going on 30.

Jennifer Garner exploded onto the A-list with the success of body-swap comedy 13 Going on 30, in which Garner's unassuming charm took center stage (the dimples didn't hurt either). A pre-MCU Mark Ruffalo also burst onto the audience's radar with this saccharine-sweet, feel-good rom-com. Garner followed up her success with Catch & Release, alongside the underrated Timothy Olyphant; Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, with rom-com heavyweight Matthew McConaughey; and a box-office behemoth, the ensemble-driven Valentine's Day. Garner has deftly transitioned into parent roles in rom-coms like Love, Simon, and the recent Netflix release, The Family Switch, calls back to Garner's earlier work, proving how influential in the genre she is.

Top Rom-Coms Domestic Box-Office Earnings Valentine's Day $110M 13 Going on 30 $57M Ghosts of Girlfriends Past $55M

9 Jennifer Lopez

Rom-Com Box-Office: $319M

An absolute mainstay of the rom-com films that permeated the 2000s, Jennifer Lopez is still going strong, releasing two – Marry Me and Shotgun Wedding – in 2023 alone. Marry Me, alongside an underused Owen Wilson, serves mostly as a showcase for Lopez as a musician, and her revolving door of flashy costumes – which sounds similar to her upcoming This Is Me...Now release. Shotgun Wedding, with Josh Duhamel, however, attempts to blend action with the romance to decent effect, and was helped by comedic supporting turns from Jennifer Coolidge and Cheech Marin.

While Lopez's films have had varying degrees of success, both critically and commercially, she has proven time and time again why she ranks highly at the box-office in her romantic comedies. The height of Lopez's rom-com glory came in the early 2000s in both ensemble films like What to Expect When You're Expecting and solo projects like her highest-earner Maid in Manhattan. As one of a few people of color in the romantic-comedy field at the time (and still today), Lopez represented an ideal not typically seen as a romantic lead and offered a fresh perspective on the genre, drawing fans to her films.

Top Rom-Coms Domestic Box-Office Earnings Maid in Manhattan $93M Monster-in-Law $82M The Wedding Planner $60M

8 Cameron Diaz

Rom-Com Box-Office: $385M

One name that is synonymous with the romantic-comedy genre is Cameron Diaz, and some of her top-rated films are also her highest-earning box-office successes. Typecast in her early career as slightly uptight (A Life Less Ordinary) or unattainable (The Mask), Diaz amped up her girl-next-door charisma with There's Something About Mary and solidified her status as a star by going head-to-head with Julia Roberts in My Best Friend's Wedding. She brought a grounded realism to a worried new bride that viewers latched onto immediately. That was only the beginning.

Off the box-office success of her early work, Diaz shot to fame and landed starring roles in The Sweetest Thing, alongside Selma Blair and Christina Applegate; Christmas classic The Holiday, with Kate Winslet and Jude Law; What Happens in Vegas with Ashton Kutcher; and Sex Tape with Jason Segel. Her broad grin and mischievous giggle captivated audiences for years, even when hidden behind a tougher exterior like in Bad Teacher. Here's hoping that Diaz's return to theaters with Back in Action is as successful as her romantic-comedy highlights.

Top Rom-Coms Domestic Box-Office Earnings There's Something About Mary $176M My Best Friend's Wedding $126M The Mask $119M

7 Diane Keaton

Rom-Com Box-Office: $386M

Perhaps a surprising entry, Diane Keaton has been making a living out of romantic comedies since as far back as the 1970s with Woody Allen's Annie Hall. Since then, Keaton has successfully transitioned from leading lady (Baby Boom) to mother-of-the-bride (Father of the Bride) and back (Something's Gotta Give). Typically, "women of a certain age" aren't portrayed as the leads in romantic comedies, often sidelined in favor of the next popular ingénue. But Keaton has defied the odds of Hollywood with a total of roughly 11 romantic comedies under her belt, and counting!

While Diane Keaton's romantic comedies might not be as successful at the box office individually, their earnings combine into an impressive $386 million domestically. Keaton's conservative dress and aw-shucks demeanor endear her to onscreen suitors; she has exciting chemistry with the likes of Harrison Ford in Morning Glory, Robert De Niro in The Big Wedding, and Michael Douglas in And So It Goes. Even Diane Keaton's most recent film, 2023's Book Club: The Next Chapter, celebrates the idea that love knows no age limits, which keeps audiences optimistic and returning to her films.

Top Rom-Coms Domestic Box-Office Earnings Something's Gotta Give $124M The First Wives Club $105M Father of the Bride $89M

6 Sandra Bullock

Rom-Com Box-Office: $436M

Sandra Bullock started her career in rom-coms with Love Potion No. 9 before making a fast rise to A-lister with the action film, Speed. It wasn't Bullock's action chops that drew audiences to her, though, it was her affable demeanor in the face of adversity and her romantic film chemistry with Keanu Reeves. In fact, Bullock has made an enviable career by magnifying her clumsiness and capitalizing on her relatable "tomboyish" charm in projects like Miss Congeniality and The Proposal, alongside similarly self-depricating Ryan Reynolds. Bullock's ability to laugh at herself (see the infamous ice scene in While You Were Sleeping) encourages audiences to laugh (and love) along with her.

Even when Bullock portrays in-over-their-head or frustrated characters (Two Weeks Notice), she finds a way to get through the challenge with a quick wit and a smile on her face. After taking a slight break from films, she made an excellent return to rom-coms, with a splash of action, in 2022's hysterical The Lost City alongside Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt. The film offered the chance for Bullock to portray a more adult version of her tried-and-true rom-com persona to great effect. She gets down and dirty in the wilderness but ultimately succeeds in life and love. Audiences want to root for her as much as they aspire to be her.

Top Rom-Coms Domestic Box-Office Earnings The Proposal $163M Miss Congeniality $106M The Lost City $105M

5 Katherine Heigl

Rom-Com Box-Office: $444M

Now the stuff of legend, rom-com queen Katherine Heigl infamously had a "problematic" interview discussing her role in the Seth Rogen-produced classic Knocked Up, her most successful rom-com and the film that catapulted her to superstardom after Grey's Anatomy. Arguably due to Knocked Up, Heigl was on everyone's must-hire list, and she starred in many box-office hits in the span of five years: 27 Dresses with James Marsden, The Ugly Truth with Gerard Butler, and ensemble piece New Year's Eve among them. After her "out-spoken" interview, though, she was labeled difficult to work with and the offers for bigger budget films dried up.

Katherine Heigl headlined Life as We Know It with Josh Duhamel, Killers with Ashton Kutcher, and One for the Money before being fast-tracked to forgettable straight-to-DVD fare. Heigl excelled at more uptight and easily offended roles alongside her more laid-back male counterparts, something she was outspoken about. However, those are the roles that audiences seemed to want to see her in, proven by the box office. Once a queen of rom-coms and dominating the box office, Heigl has since returned to television and fallen off the A-list.

Top Rom-Coms Domestic Box-Office Earnings Knocked Up $148M The Ugly Truth $88M 27 Dresses $76M

4 Meg Ryan

Rom-Com Box-Office: $505M

"I'll have what she's having." Meg Ryan was Hollywood's go-to leading lady for 1990s rom-coms, and the release of the 2023 movie, What Happens Later marked her long-awaited return to the genre. Once a dominating force at the box office, Ryan starred with similarly likable Tom Hanks in two of the biggest rom-coms ever, You've Got Mail and Sleepless in Seattle. Her impish, every-woman demeanor was relatable and charming since her explosive and head-turning scene in When Harry Met Sally. Women could relate; men were flabbergasted and intrigued.

Piggybacking off her successful one-two punch with Hanks, Meg Ryan had a prolific romantic comedy resume with films like French Kiss, with comedy legend Kevin Kline; Kate & Leopold, with a time-traveling Hugh Jackman; and I.Q., alongside Tim Robbins, with Walter Matthau as Einstein. Addicted to Love, alongside Matthew Broderick, marked Ryan's shift into darker characters, with her role being slightly mean-spirited, before she dove into straight dramas. After her last attempt at a romantic-comedy, 2008's lackluster My Mom's New Boyfriend, Meg Ryan put filmmaking on hold until last year. Welcome back, Ms. Ryan.

Top Rom-Coms Domestic Box-Office Earnings Sleepless in Seattle $126M You've Got Mail $115M When Harry Met Sally $92M

3 Drew Barrymore

Rom-Com Box-Office: $507M

Now the host of her own talk show, Drew Barrymore has been acting since she was a child in Steven Spielberg's blockbuster E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial. After turning in several "girl gone wild" performances in the early 1990s, Barrymore settled into her girl-next-door role in rom-coms. Angsty characters in movies like Poison Ivy or Mad Love turned into sweet, accessible roles that viewers couldn't get enough of. In a re-branding renaissance, Barrymore starred in some of the biggest, classic rom-coms of the mid-1990s and well into the 2010s. Ironically, the horror film Scream is the movie that changed the trajectory of Barrymore's career, proving to the audience that she could be a vulnerable character they could root for.

Two years after Scream, Drew Barrymore's first collaboration with comedy king Adam Sandler, The Wedding Singer, confirmed her as a solid leading lady. Her off-kilter smile and endearing speech pattern made her someone the audience could see themselves in, quirks and all. Barrymore's youthful looks were put to good use in the classic Never Been Kissed (even with the problematic plot), and her next pairing with Sandler, 50 First Dates, marked her as a box-office superstar. In addition to their excellent chemistry in The Wedding Singer, Barrymore was just as much a draw as Sandler at this point, proven by the successful Ever After, Music & Lyrics, Fever Pitch, and Going the Distance.

Top Rom-Coms Domestic Box-Office Earnings 50 First Dates $120M He's Just Not That Into You $93M The Wedding Singer $80M

2 Jennifer Aniston

Rom-Com Box-Office: $574M

In the mid-1990s, Jennifer Aniston turned into an almost-overnight megastar through her portrayal of Rachel Green on Friends. Instantly relatable, she easily transitioned from her beloved TV persona – which itself was part of a long-running rom-com trope of "will-they-won't-they" with David Schwimmer's Ross – into successful feature films. The late '90s marked a busy time for the actress with Picture Perfect, Til There Was You, The Object of My Affection, and She's the One. While these films don't top Aniston's rom-com box office earnings, they proved she had a future outside the 10-year-spanning Friends juggernaut.

After a brief dip into drama with The Good Girl and finally freed from Friends, Jennifer Aniston's career got a huge boost from Bruce Almighty, with Jim Carrey. As Aniston leaned into the comedy of the film, she proved that she could hang with heavies like Jason Bateman (The Switch), Ben Stiller (Along Came Polly), and ex-boyfriend Vince Vaughn (The Break-Up). Aniston shined in box-office hit Just Go with It, her first of three collaborations with Adam Sandler, as well as in the ensemble film, He's Just Not that Into You. Since her last big screen rom-com, 2016's Mother's Day, she's settled into her very successful TV career with The Morning Show on AppleTV+.

Top Rom-Coms Domestic Box-Office Earnings The Break-Up $118M Just Go With It $103M He's Just Not That Into You $93M

1 Julia Roberts

Rom-Com Box-Office: $818M

Could it really be anyone else? Julia Roberts is the reigning rom-com queen, determined by domestic box office earnings. And it's no wonder, as she's been in some of the biggest romantic comedies of all time, starting with her breakout lead role in 1990's Pretty Woman. Funnily enough, this box-office hit led to four years of thrillers before the actress made a return to the rom-com genre with the critically panned (and hated by everyone involved) I Love Trouble. Bouncing between dramas and rom-coms for a few years, Roberts really hit her stride with 1997's My Best Friend's Wedding. From there, audiences couldn't get enough of Roberts as a romantic leading lady.

Roberts' bright smile and straight-shooter attitude were put to excellent use opposite rom-com king Hugh Grant in Notting Hill. Playing almost a version of herself (an A-list actress), her charm broke through a role that might have otherwise come across as self-indulgent. Roberts' second collaboration with Richard Gere, Runaway Bride, capitalized on their chemistry and audiences were on board for the reunion, making it Roberts' second-highest earning rom-com. Having had starring roles in rom-coms like The Mexican, America's Sweethearts, and Larry Crowne, Roberts also hit high box-office numbers with ensemble rom-coms Mother's Day and Valentine's Day. Julia Roberts is still holding onto her title, starring alongside a frequent pairing with George Clooney in 2022's Ticket to Paradise.